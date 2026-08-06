Hecla Mining Shares Rise as Silver Producer Posts Debt-Free Balance Sheet and Record Output This Quarter

Shares of Hecla Mining Company rose Wednesday to $16.80, up 9.16%, extending gains following the company's second-quarter results released Tuesday, which showed the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada achieving a debt-free balance sheet alongside record production at one of its key operations.

The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based miner reported cash flow from continuing operations up 61% year over year to $175 million, while free cash flow more than doubled from the prior year to $136 million, results the company described as reflecting the strongest balance sheet in its history.

Record Production at Lucky Friday

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Hecla's Lucky Friday mine set a new quarterly production record during the period, contributing to consolidated silver output from continuing operations that rose to 4.2 million ounces for the quarter. Greens Creek, the company's flagship low-cost operation located near Juneau, Alaska, continued to deliver strong production, while the company's Keno Hill operation in Canada's Yukon territory posted its fourth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, a milestone the company said demonstrated the mine's underlying profitability at current throughput rates and silver prices.

Despite the strong operational performance, Hecla's overall revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million, representing an expected pullback from a record prior quarter, primarily reflecting lower realized silver and gold prices during the period. Income from continuing operations totaled $118 million, or 18 cents per share, down from $165 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter, while adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations fell 25% sequentially to $199 million but remained more than double the $93 million posted in the same period a year earlier.

Debt-Free for the First Time in Years

A central highlight of Hecla's results was the redemption of its remaining $263 million in 7.25% senior notes, a move that leaves the company debt-free, excluding financial leases, for the first time in its recent history. That redemption followed the earlier closing of the sale of Hecla's Casa Berardi operation, which the company said sharpened its focus on its core silver business while also enabling the earlier redemption of a separate tranche of senior notes in April.

Hecla ended the quarter with a cash position of $483 million, alongside an undrawn $225 million revolving credit facility, giving the company substantial financial flexibility as it continues investing in its operating mines and exploration programs. The company also declared cash dividends on both its common and preferred stock, with a common stock dividend of $0.00375 per share payable to shareholders of record as of Aug. 26, alongside a larger preferred stock dividend tied to a mid-September record date.

Exploration Fuels Long-Term Optimism

Beyond its quarterly financial results, Hecla has continued reporting strong exploration and definition drilling results across several of its key properties, including extensions of high-grade mineralization at Keno Hill and the discovery of new high-grade veins at its Midas property. The company has said these results support its broader district-scale growth strategy, with additional drilling recently initiated at its Hollister property and further exploration planned at Aurora in the coming weeks.

Rob Krcmarov, Hecla's president and chief executive officer, addressed the company's strengthened financial position in a statement following the company's first-quarter results earlier this year, saying the results demonstrated the strength of the platform Hecla has built, and specifically pointed to the Casa Berardi sale and subsequent debt redemption as leaving the company with the strongest balance sheet in its recent history.

A Cautious Note From Analysts

Not all analyst commentary surrounding Hecla has been uniformly bullish. Scotiabank recently trimmed its price target on the stock to $21 from $25, citing more cautious expectations for gold prices heading into 2027, even as the firm maintained a relatively more constructive stance on the outlook for silver pricing specifically. A separate non-binding memorandum of understanding with NVRO Metals, under which Hecla would process 35,000 tonnes of tailings, drew a modest premarket pullback in the stock at the time of its announcement, reflecting some investor concern about execution risk associated with the arrangement despite its potential long-term strategic upside.

Guidance for the Remainder of the Year

For the full year 2026, Hecla has maintained its consolidated silver production guidance in a range of 15.1 million to 16.5 million ounces, alongside consolidated gold production guidance of 65,000 to 72,000 ounces. The company's shares had traded down as much as 20.9% year to date prior to this week's rally, reflecting a period of broader caution across the metals sector even as the company's underlying operational and financial performance has continued to strengthen.

With its balance sheet now debt-free and cash reserves continuing to build, Hecla's near-term focus is expected to center on the completion of its surface cooling project at Lucky Friday, tracking toward completion by mid-2026, along with continued ramp-up efforts at Keno Hill following recent weather-related production disruptions tied to reduced power availability in the Yukon.