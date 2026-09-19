Strategy Shares Soar 13.66% as Bitcoin's Sharp Rally and Wall Street Upgrades Fuel Renewed Momentum

TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Shares of Strategy Inc. surged 13.66% to $150.32 in Friday trading, adding $18.07, as the world's largest corporate holder of bitcoin rode a sharp rally in the cryptocurrency's price alongside a wave of bullish price target increases from Wall Street analysts.

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Strategy's stock, which trades as a highly leveraged proxy for bitcoin's price given the company's massive holdings of the cryptocurrency, tracked bitcoin's own advance closely throughout Friday's session. Bitcoin climbed sharply after the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision earlier in the week signaled a less aggressive path for future rate increases than some investors had feared, sparking a broad rally across risk assets that extended directly into crypto-linked equities including Strategy, Coinbase and Robinhood. Crypto stocks extended those gains further into Friday's premarket session after the Securities and Exchange Commission introduced a new exemption for trading tokenized U.S. securities, according to market commentary, adding a fresh regulatory tailwind to the sector.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy before adopting its current name in August 2025, holds approximately 845,050 bitcoin, a position worth roughly $66 billion at recent market valuations and the largest corporate bitcoin treasury in the world. The company's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, reaffirmed the company's long-standing commitment to continuing that accumulation strategy in recent public remarks, saying, "We're never going to stop" buying bitcoin, even as the company's own disclosures show it has periodically paused new bitcoin purchases in favor of other capital allocation priorities during short stretches this year.

Indeed, Strategy disclosed that it skipped bitcoin purchases for a second consecutive week between September 8 and September 13, instead deploying $139.3 million toward repurchasing its own common stock and STRC perpetual preferred shares. Over a broader recent window, the company has deployed between roughly $139.3 million and $176.3 million toward those buybacks, even as it maintains a sizable U.S. dollar reserve of approximately $5.1 billion, including between $1.3 billion and $1.44 billion in cash, giving the company meaningful flexibility to continue its buyback program, its bitcoin accumulation strategy, or both, depending on market conditions.

Wall Street's assessment of the stock has grown increasingly bullish in recent sessions. Barclays raised its price target on Strategy shares to $160 from $125 earlier in the week, according to market data. Alliance Global launched coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $217 price target, citing the company's substantial bitcoin holdings and what the firm described as its potential to outperform bitcoin itself over a six-to-18-month bull market cycle. Other firms, including B. Riley and Canaccord, have also raised price targets or initiated bullish ratings on the stock in recent sessions, while Bernstein has maintained an Outperform rating even after trimming its own price target. Overall, 15 analysts currently cover Strategy with a consensus Strong Buy rating and no sell recommendations, with an average 12-month price target near $228.53, implying substantial potential upside from Friday's trading levels even after the day's sharp gain.

Beyond its bitcoin holdings, Strategy has continued to invest in its original business as a provider of artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software, offered through products including Strategy One, which gives non-technical business users direct access to data-driven insights, and Strategy Mosaic, a data governance layer designed to provide consistent definitions and oversight across an organization's various data sources. The company recently announced plans to launch a seven-city U.S. "AI Transformation Forum" in partnership with Google Cloud, a move market commentators have pointed to as evidence the company remains actively invested in its analytics business rather than functioning purely as a bitcoin holding vehicle.

That software business has provided a source of operating cash flow even as the company's headline financial results have been dominated by the accounting treatment of its bitcoin holdings. Strategy reported more than $8.2 billion in net losses for its most recent quarter, a figure driven primarily by fair-value accounting adjustments tied to fluctuations in bitcoin's price during the period, rather than losses from the company's core software operations.

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Strategy's stock has exhibited extreme volatility over the trailing year, with shares ranging from a 52-week low of $81.81 to a high of $365.21. That wide trading range reflects the company's role as an amplified proxy for bitcoin sentiment, with the stock tending to move more sharply in both directions than the underlying cryptocurrency itself, a dynamic that has made it a popular vehicle for traders seeking leveraged exposure to bitcoin's price movements through a conventional, exchange-listed equity rather than direct cryptocurrency ownership.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, Strategy has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past several years from a traditional enterprise software company into what it now describes as a bitcoin treasury company operating across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and other international markets, offering investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin through a range of equity and fixed-income securities.

With bitcoin's rally showing few signs of slowing as Friday's session progressed, and Wall Street analysts continuing to raise price targets on the stock in response, investors are likely to keep treating Strategy's share price as one of the most direct and heavily traded proxies for broader cryptocurrency market sentiment in the sessions ahead, for better or worse given the stock's well-documented history of sharp moves in both directions.