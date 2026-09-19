FREMONT, Calif. — Shares of Alamar Biosciences Inc. surged 15.90% to $37.10 in Thursday trading, adding $5.09, pushing the precision proteomics company's stock close to its 52-week high as investor interest continues building following a string of recent analyst upgrades, strategic partnerships and appearances at major healthcare investor conferences.

The rally lifts Alamar shares near the top of a 52-week trading range that has spanned from $17.00, the price at which the company priced its initial public offering in April, to a high of $38.54. Alamar debuted on the Nasdaq on April 20, with shares jumping 33% on their first day of trading and valuing the precision protein biomarker detection company at approximately $1.53 billion at the time. The company's IPO raised roughly $219.9 million in gross proceeds after pricing 12.9 million shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option, at $17 per share, the high end of its marketed range.

Alamar's stock has continued to draw attention from Wall Street analysts in the months since its public debut. Leerink initiated coverage of the company with an Outperform rating and a $35 price target, with the firm's thesis centered on what it described as Alamar's differentiated, highly automated ARGO HT instrument and its underlying NULISA technology platform. Stifel more recently raised its own price target on Alamar shares to $32 from $28, according to recent analyst commentary, reflecting growing confidence in the company's commercial trajectory even as the stock's rapid appreciation has occasionally outpaced individual analyst targets.

Founded in 2018 and based in Fremont, California, Alamar Biosciences describes itself as a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest possible detection of disease. The company's core technology, known as NULISA, stands for Nucleic Acid Linked Immuno-Sandwich Assay, an ultrasensitive protein detection method the company has paired with its proprietary ARGO HT instrument to offer researchers and, eventually, clinicians a highly automated platform for identifying disease-related protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations. The company has said it intends to pursue a path toward clinical diagnostic applications for the platform, with an FDA submission for an in vitro diagnostic system expected as soon as next year, part of a broader roadmap aimed at moving the technology beyond research use and into standard clinical practice.

That platform has found particularly strong early adoption within neurology and Alzheimer's disease research. In August, Alamar announced an expanded global partnership with the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative and Gates Ventures, under which a national-scale research initiative will use the company's NULISAseq Neuro 220 panel to profile approximately 21,000 plasma samples collected from 10,000 participants with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The company also launched its NULISAseq Immune 340 Panel in late July, expanding its product portfolio to offer more comprehensive profiling of the immune proteome for researchers studying immune-related conditions.

Alamar's most recent quarterly results, reported August 10 alongside updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance, showed a sharp rise in revenue driven by accelerating demand for the company's consumable testing products, alongside gross margin expansion the company attributed to improving operational scale. Those results helped fuel renewed investor interest in the stock even as the company continues to operate at a net loss typical of early-stage life sciences companies still investing heavily in research, development and commercial expansion.

The company presented at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, just days before Thursday's sharp share price advance, an appearance that gave company executives an additional platform to update institutional investors on Alamar's commercial progress and regulatory roadmap heading into the final months of the year.

Recent insider transactions at the company have also drawn attention amid the stock's rally. Regulatory filings show General Counsel John Brottem received a restricted stock unit award and stock option grant on September 14, while newly appointed director Robert Ragusa, who joined Alamar's board on September 1 and was named to the company's Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, received his own equity grants tied to his board appointment. Such routine compensation-related filings are common at newly public companies and do not typically reflect open-market buying or selling activity by company insiders.

Alamar's market capitalization has climbed to approximately $1.94 billion in recent weeks, reflecting the stock's substantial appreciation since its spring IPO. Trading volume in the stock has remained well above its historical daily average in recent sessions, a pattern often associated with heightened investor attention following news-driven catalysts, though no single company-specific announcement dated to Thursday's session had been identified as the direct trigger for the day's sharp gain as of the time of this report.

With Alamar continuing to expand its commercial partnerships in neurology and immunology research while advancing toward its stated goal of regulatory clearance for clinical diagnostic use, investors are likely to watch closely for further updates on the company's progress toward that FDA submission, along with continued commercial traction for its expanding panel of research products, as key indicators of whether the stock's recent rally can be sustained in the months ahead.