FTSE 100 Drops 1.25% as Middle East Tensions and BoE Rate Worries Erase Much of Thursday's Sharp Rally

LONDON — Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 1.25% to 10,681.30 on Friday, down 134.84 points, giving back a substantial portion of the previous session's sharp rally as renewed concerns over instability in the Middle East and the Bank of England's future interest rate path weighed on investor sentiment.

Friday's decline followed a strong session Thursday, when the FTSE 100 closed 1.2% higher at 10,816.14 after the Bank of England kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and announced it would pause gilt sales for six months while halting sales of long-dated gilts entirely. That combination of measures pushed long-dated gilt yields sharply lower, fueling a rally that analysts described as carrying genuine macroeconomic support rather than reflecting purely technical trading factors.

The rally proved short-lived. The index opened Friday roughly 0.3% lower at 10,785 before losses deepened through the session, ultimately dragging the FTSE 100 down by more than 1% by the time markets closed for the week. The reversal came even as several underlying economic indicators pointed in a more encouraging direction. UK retail sales volumes rose 0.5% on a month-over-month basis in August, comfortably beating economist forecasts for a 0.2% decline, and were up 2.4% compared with a year earlier, following a 0.5% annual decline in July. Oil prices also fell sharply, with Brent crude dropping more than 2% to $102.54 a barrel, a decline that would typically be expected to ease inflation concerns and support risk appetite.

Despite that positive backdrop on paper, investors focused instead on a mix of geopolitical and monetary policy concerns that outweighed the encouraging economic data. Instability tied to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continued to weigh on sentiment, while renewed scrutiny of the Bank of England's policy stance following Thursday's decision added a further layer of caution heading into the weekend. Banking and energy stocks led Friday's declines, dragging the broader index lower even as the retail sales and oil price data offered some partial offsetting support.

At the center of the market's attention was the split nature of Thursday's Bank of England decision. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to hold its benchmark Bank Rate steady at 3.75%, with three committee members instead favoring an immediate 25 basis point increase. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey signaled that further tightening remains firmly on the table if inflationary pressures persist, saying monetary policy might have to be tightened further should current pressures continue. UK inflation stood at 3.1% in August, and the central bank has expressed specific concern that continued instability in the Middle East could add further upward pressure on energy prices, complicating its broader effort to bring inflation back toward target.

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That tension between the central bank's decision to hold rates steady, paired with a clear signal that further tightening remains possible, appeared to leave investors uncertain about the near-term policy outlook, contributing to Friday's pullback even as the underlying gilt market measures announced alongside Thursday's rate decision continued to support lower long-dated borrowing costs.

Friday's session extended what has been a notably volatile month for UK equities more broadly. The FTSE 100 has swung sharply in both directions throughout September, with individual sessions producing moves well in excess of 1% in either direction as investors have weighed shifting expectations around global interest rates, fluctuating oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict, and broader uncertainty around the pace of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending that has periodically rattled global technology markets over the same period.

Beyond the domestic monetary policy debate, Friday's trading session unfolded against a broader backdrop of global political developments. Reports indicated the U.S. Congress had passed sanctions legislation targeting Russia, with President Donald Trump still weighing whether to sign the measure, a development that carried potential implications for global energy markets given Russia's role as a major oil and gas exporter. Separately, voting was underway in Russia's parliamentary elections, while large-scale protests continued across Iran amid the broader regional conflict, developments that collectively added to the geopolitical uncertainty weighing on risk sentiment across European markets Friday.

For UK investors, the coming weeks are likely to bring continued focus on whether incoming inflation data supports the Bank of England's decision to hold rates steady, or whether the three dissenting committee members who favored an immediate increase prove to have the better read on the economy's trajectory. Bailey's own comments suggested the central bank views the current pause as conditional rather than settled policy, leaving open the possibility of a rate increase at a future meeting should inflationary pressures, particularly those tied to energy costs stemming from the Middle East conflict, fail to ease in the months ahead.

With Friday's pullback erasing much of Thursday's gains, the FTSE 100 heads into the weekend having posted a choppy but still moderately positive week overall, leaving investors to weigh whether the index's recent volatility reflects a market still searching for direction amid competing macroeconomic crosscurrents, or the early stages of a more sustained repricing tied to the Bank of England's evolving stance on interest rates.