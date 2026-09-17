IBM Shares Slide More Than 3% as Investors Weigh Mainframe Slowdown Against AI Deals

ARMONK, N.Y. — International Business Machines shares fell 3.22% to $240.31 in midday trading Wednesday, down $7.99, as the stock gave back Tuesday's gain and traded near the low end of a year that has already cut about 19% from the price.

The stock closed Tuesday at $248.37. The day's range opened near $240.50 with a low around $239.70. The 52-week span is $199.19 to about $332. Market value is roughly $228 billion to $234 billion. Next earnings are slated for Oct. 21. The dividend is $6.76 a share, a yield near 2.8%.

There was no IBM earnings release on Wednesday. Headlines around the name included a Commerce Department CHIPS award of $1 billion, through Anderon, an IBM company, aimed at a U.S. pure-play quantum foundry, and continued coverage of an IBM-NASA open-source lunar AI model. Those items did not lift the tape. Broader pressure cited in market wraps included higher oil prices, firmer bond yields and bets on further Federal Reserve rate increases.

The last official numbers remain the second quarter. Revenue was $17.2 billion, up 1%. Software rose 5% to $7.8 billion, with Red Hat up 11% and data up 19%. Consulting was flat at $5.3 billion, up 1% at constant currency. Infrastructure fell 7% to $3.8 billion. Transaction processing, the mainframe software line, was down 8%. GAAP earnings were $2.27 a share, down 2%. Operating earnings were $2.93, up 5%. First-half free cash flow was $4.8 billion.

Chairman and Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said the company cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth to 4% to 5% from a prior view of more than 5%. "We are confident in IBM's strategy and portfolio, and in our ability to capture growth opportunities ahead," he said in the July 22 release. "We fundamentally believe that we are in the early innings of a structural shift for business, and that our portfolio — across software, infrastructure, and consulting — is well-positioned to help our clients tap the value, and manage the challenges, of an AI-driven future."

On the call he was blunter about the miss. "With the portfolio we have and the opportunities ahead, it comes down to execution. That is where we fell short in the second quarter." On software: "The vast majority of our software business, about 80% of that revenue, is recurring in nature and delivered healthy growth in the quarter." On AI: "Our AI strategy is the right one for IBM and aligns to what we are known for: hybrid, sovereignty, and trust."

Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said IBM still expects free cash flow to rise about $1 billion for the year and about 100 basis points of operating pre-tax margin expansion. Software growth is guided at 6% to 8%. Infrastructure is now low-single-digit growth. Consulting is low- to mid-single-digit. The company has committed more than $10 billion to quantum over five years.

Law-firm notices have advertised investigations after a mainframe, or IBM Z, slowdown and a large drop from the 52-week high. Those are solicitations, not findings. Trailing revenue is about $69 billion. Trailing EPS is about $11.27. The forward multiple is near 19 to 22 times. Consensus targets clustered near $245 to $265 in mid-September notes.

Wednesday's $240 print is not a new thesis. It is the same one from July: software and cash are intact, Z and infrastructure slipped, guidance was cut a point, and the multiple compressed while Nvidia-class AI names ran. A CHIPS quantum grant and a moon model do not close a mainframe quarter. Until October 21 shows whether 4% to 5% growth is the floor, IBM trades as a dividend compounder with an execution gap, not as a high-beta AI proxy. Sellers on Wednesday treated it that way.