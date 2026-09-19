Bitcoin surged 6.03% to $80,947.85 by mid-afternoon Friday in London, adding $4,602.23, extending a sharp rally that began overnight and carried the world's largest cryptocurrency well above the $80,000 mark for the first time in weeks, as investors reacted to a less aggressive interest rate outlook from the Federal Reserve.

The rally built steadily through Friday's session. Bitcoin had recovered from an overnight low near $75,972 to trade just below $78,000 by mid-morning, marking a third consecutive day of gains, before the advance accelerated sharply at the U.S. market open, pushing the cryptocurrency's price above $80,000 and continuing higher from there.

The catalyst traced back to the Federal Reserve's policy decision Thursday, when the central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points as widely expected. While the rate increase itself initially weighed on markets, the accompanying economic projections released alongside the decision implied only one additional rate hike for the remainder of the year, a signal traders interpreted as considerably less hawkish than some had feared heading into the meeting. That relief helped spark a rally across risk assets broadly, with Bitcoin among the primary beneficiaries as investors concluded the pace of monetary tightening was unlikely to accelerate further in the near term.

The rally extended beyond Bitcoin itself into the broader cryptocurrency market. Layer-2 and decentralized finance tokens led a wide-ranging advance as what analysts described as lingering nerves from the Fed's rate hike faded, with tokens including Starknet and Arbitrum each gaining more than 17% during the rally. Ninety-eight of the 100 constituent tokens in the CoinDesk 100 index advanced during the session, reflecting how broadly the improved sentiment spread across the digital asset market rather than remaining confined to Bitcoin alone.

The initial surge in prices also triggered a wave of forced selling among traders who had bet against the market. More than $260 million in short positions were liquidated across cryptocurrency markets as prices moved higher, according to data cited by market trackers, a dynamic that tends to amplify upward price moves as exchanges automatically close out leveraged bets that can no longer be sustained once prices move against them.

Friday's gains came against a backdrop of shifting global monetary policy more broadly. The Bank of Japan also raised interest rates overnight, though that move failed to halt a continued slide in the Japanese yen, according to market commentary. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note slipped back below 5%, easing some of the pressure that elevated borrowing costs had placed on riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies, in recent sessions.

Despite Friday's sharp advance, Bitcoin's trajectory through September as a whole has remained more muted than the day's headline percentage gain might suggest. Heading into Friday's rally, Bitcoin was down just 1.5% for the month, a notably resilient performance given that September has historically been the cryptocurrency's weakest month of the year on average. Even accounting for pressure from rising interest rates, a stronger U.S. dollar and surging oil prices tied to instability in the Middle East, Bitcoin had remained on track to post its first positive quarterly performance in a year before Friday's rally added further momentum to that trend.

Bitcoin's price action has continued to show an unusually close relationship with broader financial markets in recent weeks. The cryptocurrency's 24-hour correlation with the S&P 500 has remained elevated at roughly 71%, according to market analysis, suggesting Bitcoin has increasingly traded in tandem with broader risk sentiment across equity markets rather than moving independently based on cryptocurrency-specific developments alone.

Technical analysts had flagged the $76,700 level as a key pivot point heading into Friday's session, describing it as resistance-turned-support that would need to hold for the cryptocurrency's recent recovery to remain intact. A sustained move above that level was seen as opening a path toward the $78,000 to $78,572 range, a target Bitcoin surpassed comfortably as Friday's rally gathered pace and pushed well beyond that zone toward $81,000.

Even with Friday's strong gains, Bitcoin remains well below both its 2026 high of roughly $94,820, reached in mid-January, and its all-time high of approximately $126,198, set on October 6 of last year. That gap has left some market participants divided over whether the current rally represents the start of a more durable recovery or another temporary bounce within a longer period of consolidation that has characterized much of Bitcoin's trading throughout 2026.

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With the Bank of Japan's rate decision now delivered and the Federal Reserve's next moves likely to depend heavily on incoming inflation and employment data over the coming months, investors are likely to watch closely whether Friday's rally can be sustained into next week, or whether Bitcoin's historically volatile September trading pattern reasserts itself as the month draws to a close.