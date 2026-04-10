Galaxy Digital Inc. shares surged more than 11% Thursday to close at $21.15 as investors embraced the digital asset firm's ambitious vision to build "multi-hundred-billion-dollar" worth of infrastructure assets, with its flagship Helios data center campus alone targeted as a $15 billion-plus investment offering durable, high-return characteristics amid the explosive convergence of cryptocurrency, blockchain and artificial intelligence.

The NASDAQ-listed company (GLXY) climbed as high as $21.49 intraday on heavy volume exceeding 7.6 million shares, marking its fifth consecutive day of gains and a sharp rebound from recent levels near $18. The rally came after Galaxy highlighted its long-term growth strategy in its first annual report as a Nasdaq-listed entity, positioning itself at the forefront of both digital assets and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Galaxy Digital, founded by billionaire Michael Novogratz, has evolved from a pure-play crypto trading and investment firm into a diversified platform spanning asset management, trading, lending and now large-scale data centers repurposed for AI and HPC workloads. The company controls significant power capacity through its Helios campus in Texas, which has secured approvals for more than 1.6 gigawatts of power — with potential expansion to 3.4 GW — and a landmark 15-year lease with hyperscaler CoreWeave for initial capacity.

In the annual report, Galaxy outlined plans to develop infrastructure assets potentially worth hundreds of billions over time, leveraging its energy assets, blockchain expertise and institutional relationships. The Helios project stands out as a cornerstone, transforming former Bitcoin mining infrastructure into a "neo-cloud" facility optimized for AI training and inference clusters. Power delivery is slated to begin in phases starting in early 2026, providing stable, recurring revenue streams less tied to cryptocurrency price volatility.

The announcement resonated with investors betting on the "great convergence" of crypto infrastructure and AI compute demand. Hyperscalers are pouring hundreds of billions into data center expansion in 2026, but face acute shortages of power, land and ready facilities. Galaxy's existing permitted sites and grid interconnections give it a competitive edge in a market where delays are common.

"AI power demand in Texas is unprecedented," Novogratz has emphasized in recent comments. The company views its pivot as a natural extension of its crypto roots, where energy-intensive operations meet the even greater needs of GPU clusters.

Financially, Galaxy's results have reflected the cyclical nature of digital assets. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $482 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, primarily due to mark-to-market declines as cryptocurrency prices depreciated sharply in the period. Full-year 2025 net loss stood at $241 million. However, adjusted metrics told a more resilient story: full-year adjusted gross profit reached $426 million, with Digital Assets generating record adjusted gross profit of $505 million in one highlighted period.

The firm ended 2025 with a strong balance sheet, including $2.6 billion in cash and stablecoins — up significantly year-over-year — and total equity of $3.0 billion. Global Markets and asset management businesses contributed meaningfully, with trading volumes and loan books expanding in stronger periods.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Galaxy's dual-track strategy. Consensus price targets hover around $43 to $46, implying substantial upside, with some firms seeing even higher potential if AI infrastructure monetization accelerates. Ratings lean toward Buy or Outperform, citing the stabilizing effect of data center leases alongside crypto exposure.

Recent developments underscore execution momentum. Galaxy completed ERCOT interconnection studies and secured additional power approvals for Helios earlier in the year. It has also pursued tokenization initiatives, including tokenizing its own listed stock, and formed partnerships in blockchain infrastructure. In one notable move, the company partnered with CoreWeave as an anchor tenant, expected to generate over $1 billion in average annual revenue from the initial phases.

The stock's Thursday surge built on broader risk-on sentiment following a U.S.-Israel-Iran ceasefire that eased geopolitical tensions and supported crypto-related assets. Bitcoin and other digital currencies showed strength, providing a tailwind for firms like Galaxy with significant holdings and trading operations.

Still, challenges persist. Galaxy's results remain sensitive to cryptocurrency price swings, as evidenced by the Q4 mark-to-market losses. The company has faced dilution concerns from prior capital raises, including equity and exchangeable note offerings. Execution on massive data center builds carries typical risks: equipment shortages, construction delays, regulatory hurdles and competition from dedicated hyperscale developers.

Broader industry dynamics also play a role. While AI capital spending forecasts remain robust, power and cooling constraints could slow deployments. In crypto, Galaxy's CEO has noted a shift away from the "age of speculation" toward more institutional, lower-return but sustainable use cases like tokenized real-world assets and stablecoins.

Novogratz has described 2026 as a "year for building," focusing on infrastructure rather than hype. The company's 2026 predictions report highlights themes such as stablecoins overtaking legacy payment rails, tokenized assets entering mainstream collateral markets and AI-driven on-chain interactions gaining traction.

Galaxy employs a global team and operates across North America and international markets. Its platform manages around $12 billion in assets as of late 2025, with a history of navigating crypto winters and bull runs. The Nasdaq listing completed in 2025 enhanced visibility and access to capital markets.

Investors appeared unfazed by after-hours trading that saw a modest dip to around $21.09. The day's volume and price action signaled renewed conviction in Galaxy's hybrid model: volatile but high-upside crypto exposure balanced by the potential for contracted, inflation-hedged revenue from AI infrastructure.

Upcoming catalysts include progress updates on Helios construction, potential first-quarter 2026 results and any new partnerships in digital assets or compute. Analysts will watch for evidence that data center contributions begin offsetting crypto cyclicality.

For now, momentum favors the bulls. With Bitcoin mining economics evolving and AI demand creating scarcity in power-ready sites, Galaxy's strategic pivot — backed by a fortified balance sheet and visionary leadership — positions it as a unique player at the intersection of two transformative megatrends.

Whether the multi-hundred-billion-dollar ambition materializes will depend on execution, sustained hyperscaler demand and the broader trajectory of digital asset adoption. Thursday's sharp gains suggest Wall Street is increasingly willing to underwrite that long-term bet.

Galaxy Digital Inc., headquartered in New York, continues to innovate across trading, lending, asset management and infrastructure. Its journey from crypto specialist to AI infrastructure contender reflects the maturing — and converging — nature of finance and technology in 2026.