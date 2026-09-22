Sunrise Energy Metals Rallies 12.71% to $20.48, Nearing 52-Week High on Scandium Momentum Once Again

SYDNEY — Shares in Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd. surged 12.71% to $20.48, adding $2.31, pushing the Australian scandium developer's stock back toward the upper end of its 52-week trading range as investors continue piling into a company that has become one of the most closely watched turnaround stories on the ASX over the past year.

Tuesday's rally recovers ground the stock had given up earlier this month, when shares fell sharply amid broader market volatility. It also extends what has already been an extraordinary run for the company: Sunrise Energy Metals shares have climbed more than 2,500% over the trailing twelve months, according to recent market analysis, rocketing from roughly 21 cents to well above $6 earlier in the year before continuing to climb into the $20 range in recent weeks, as the company has transitioned from a speculative exploration stock into what investors increasingly view as a credible developer racing to become the Western world's first major primary scandium producer.

Sunrise's rise has been driven by a series of major financing and strategic milestones tied to its Syerston Scandium Project in New South Wales. In August, the company secured a conditional commitment for a $400 million loan from the U.S. Department of Defense, delivered through the Department's Office of Strategic Capital, alongside plans to begin preparations for a listing on a U.S. securities exchange. The loan is structured as a 25-year conditional debt facility and will be released in phases as the project hits specific construction milestones, with the funding also expanding the project's scope to include construction of scandium metal refining capacity within the United States itself.

Sunrise chairman Robert Friedland described the U.S. government backing as a defining moment for both the company and the broader Australian mining sector. "This is a landmark moment for Sunrise and Australia's mining industry, and the financing aligns with the goals of the US-Australia Partnership on critical minerals," Friedland said at the time. He also thanked the U.S. administration directly for its support of the project. "We thank President Donald J. Trump and the Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital for its support as we aim to establish Syerston as a cornerstone of Western scandium supply," Friedland said.

An official from the Department's Office of Strategic Capital, Michael Lorch, a senior adviser to Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg, said the arrangement was designed to help the United States reduce its reliance on foreign sources for a metal considered critical to national security and advanced manufacturing. Lorch said the deal would "help address foreign dependencies in scandium supply."

Scandium, the rare metal at the center of Sunrise's Syerston project, is used to strengthen aluminum alloys for aerospace and defense applications and has increasingly found demand in powering artificial intelligence data center infrastructure. China currently controls nearly 70% of global rare earth mining and roughly 90% of global processing capacity, a concentration that has driven sustained U.S. government interest in developing alternative, Western-aligned supply chains for critical minerals like scandium.

Sunrise Chief Executive Officer Sam Riggall has described the scale of the Syerston project's potential in similarly ambitious terms. Speaking to CNBC in June, Riggall said the project would have "the capacity to replace everything that China supplies today from this one mining operation," underscoring the scale of ambition behind the company's plans even as the project continues working toward a final investment decision.

Beyond the U.S. government financing, Sunrise's rally has also been fueled by a strategic offtake arrangement with Lockheed Martin, giving the defense contractor a pathway to secure scandium supply directly from the Syerston project once it reaches production. That combination of government-backed financing support and a credible offtake agreement with a major U.S. defense contractor has been cited by analysts as offering a meaningful vote of confidence in the project's commercial viability, distinguishing Sunrise from many other speculative ASX-listed mining developers still working to secure comparable customer and financing commitments.

The Syerston project itself is expected to have a 32-year operating life, with the current phase targeting production of approximately 60 tonnes per annum of high-purity scandium oxide. Sunrise is also evaluating a second development phase that could add a further 120 tonnes of annual production capacity. The company has revised its total capital cost estimate for the project to between $450 million and $475 million following an expansion in scope, with power generation costs now incorporated directly into that capital expenditure figure. Sunrise continues working toward a final investment decision, targeted for the second half of 2026, ahead of a first production target set for the second half of 2028.

Sunrise's balance sheet has remained a point of relative strength throughout the company's rapid transition from explorer to developer. The company executed three separate equity placements during its most recent financial year, and as of August held a substantial cash position with zero debt on its balance sheet, giving it a comfortable liquidity buffer to continue funding pre-construction work, long-lead equipment procurement and engineering studies without near-term cash-burn pressure.

With the stock's dramatic year-long trajectory continuing to draw close attention from both institutional and retail investors, and with Sunrise still working toward its targeted final investment decision later this year, market participants are likely to continue watching closely for further updates on project financing, offtake agreements and construction milestones as the next set of catalysts likely to shape the stock's path in the months ahead.