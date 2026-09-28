Minerals 260 Shares Fall 10.6% to Below Its A$0.88 Placement Price as Gold Developer Cools After Big Run

PERTH — Shares in Minerals 260 Ltd fell 10.64% to A$0.84 on Monday, shedding 10 cents from a prior close of about A$0.94, leaving the Western Australian gold developer trading below the A$0.88 price at which it recently raised fresh equity from investors.

None of the sources reviewed identified a company-specific announcement behind Monday's decline. The fall ran against the tone of the gold sector that day, with gold futures up 0.55% at US$4,321.20 an ounce late Friday and Northern Star Resources, Australia's largest gold miner, rising after it rejected a takeover approach from Gold Fields. That leaves the move best understood against the backdrop of the stock's steep rise over the past year and its recent capital raising.

Minerals 260, which is based in West Perth, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in October 2021 after being demerged from Liontown Resources. Its flagship asset is the Bullabulling Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, roughly 65 kilometers from Kalgoorlie. The company also holds the Moora project in the Julimar Mineral Province and the Aston project in the Gascoyne region.

The company has moved quickly this year. A pre-feasibility study on Bullabulling was completed in July 2026, alongside an upgraded resource of 4.4 million ounces of indicated resources, at 140 million tonnes grading 0.98 grams per tonne, and 1.7 million ounces of inferred resources, at 51 million tonnes grading 1.0 gram per tonne, according to a Franco-Nevada announcement. The project sits on existing mining leases and is planned around conventional open-pit mining and carbon-in-leach processing. A definitive feasibility study and a final investment decision are expected in early 2027, with first gold production possible as soon as the second half of 2028.

Funding has been a central theme. Canadian royalty company Franco-Nevada announced in mid-September a A$200 million follow-on financing package, comprising the purchase of an additional A$170 million gross royalty over Bullabulling and a A$30 million cornerstone subscription in a future equity raise. The royalty deal lifts Franco-Nevada's gross royalty interest in the project from 2.45% to 3.9%, and it followed an earlier package announced in February. Franco-Nevada said the royalty proceeds, together with a future Minerals 260 equity raise, are expected to fully fund the equity component needed to bring Bullabulling into production.

Franco-Nevada President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Brink praised the project and the company in announcing the package. "Both the team at Minerals 260 and the Bullabulling orebody continue to surpass our expectations. Minerals 260 is ahead of schedule on project development and financing and has rapidly grown its resource endowment," Brink said. He added that Franco-Nevada "firmly believe[s] that our financial backing can play a lynchpin role in generating value for Minerals 260 shareholders."

Minerals 260 Managing Director Luke McFadyen said the additional capital would strengthen the company's position. "This additional funding materially strengthens our balance sheet and our path to final investment decision in early 2027," McFadyen said. He described the vision for the asset as "a near-term, large scale, long-life, expandable gold asset in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions."

The equity raise itself was priced at A$0.88 per share. Simply Wall St reported that Minerals 260 filed follow-on equity offerings totaling about A$280 million at that price, alongside an activities update on Bullabulling, and noted that the shares had already dropped around 8.5% in the days after the raising was disclosed. A separate report by Discovery Alert said the company locked in A$250 million from institutional investors at A$0.88, with Franco-Nevada anchoring the raise and a pro-forma cash position of about A$633 million. It reported that the first tranche was due to settle on September 22, and that a general meeting to approve the second tranche is scheduled for late October.

Monday's close below A$0.88 places the stock beneath the price paid by new investors in the placement, a threshold market participants often watch after a large raising. Analysts and data providers offer differing views of the stock. Stockopedia's consensus target price stood at A$1.26, about 51% above the latest close, while Simply Wall St community fair value estimates clustered between A$1.35 and A$1.60. By contrast, Market Index noted that Minerals 260 is not covered by a major broker, so the available estimates come from a thin and inconsistent base.

The shares have been volatile. They fell 5.3% to A$0.63 on July 24 in a broad selloff across Australian gold and resource developers with no company-specific news, according to Kalkine, which noted that pre-production miners can move sharply on sector sentiment because they trade on expectations. Stockopedia data showed the shares up more than 540% over the past 12 months, meaning even Monday's drop leaves them far above where they stood a year ago.

The company's next milestones include the general meeting to approve the second placement tranche, further work toward the definitive feasibility study, permitting and approvals, and additional drilling to firm up or extend the resource. Because Minerals 260 is a pre-production explorer with no revenue, its share price remains closely tied to project progress, the gold price and investor appetite for developers, and this article does not constitute investment advice.