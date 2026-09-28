ASX 200 Edges Up 0.33% as Northern Star Jumps After Rejecting $38.7 Billion Gold Fields Takeover Bid

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark share index rose 0.33% to 8,693.3 points by mid-afternoon Monday, adding 28.3 points, as shares in Northern Star Resources jumped after the country's largest gold miner disclosed it had rejected a A$38.7 billion takeover approach from South Africa's Gold Fields, helping the market ease back from a four-week losing streak.

The S&P/ASX 200 finished last week with a 0.45% decline to 8,665 points, capping a fourth consecutive weekly retreat. Monday's modest advance came on a relatively quiet day for economic data ahead of Tuesday's Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting, with market attention instead focused on corporate news, commodity prices and geopolitical developments.

The session's most significant development came from Northern Star, which confirmed in a statement that it had "received, considered and rejected a confidential, opportunistic, unsolicited and conditional non-binding indicative proposal from Gold Fields," according to Bloomberg. The proposal, received on September 14, sought to acquire 100% of Northern Star's shares through a scheme of arrangement, offering 0.3125 new Gold Fields shares plus A$7.25 in cash for each Northern Star share. Based on Gold Fields' closing share price on September 11, the last trading day before the approach, the proposal implied a value of A$27.00 per Northern Star share and an equity value of approximately A$38.7 billion, or US$27.1 billion, representing a 22% premium to Northern Star's closing price that day and a 15% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Northern Star noted that declines in Gold Fields' own share price since the proposal was made have reduced the offer's implied value. Based on Gold Fields' closing price on September 25, the proposal would imply A$25.19 per Northern Star share and an equity value of approximately A$36.1 billion. Roughly 73% of the proposed consideration consisted of Gold Fields shares, with the remaining 27% in cash, and Northern Star shareholders would have owned about one-third of the combined company had a deal proceeded.

Northern Star's board unanimously rejected the proposal, describing it as "highly opportunistic" and stating that it "materially undervalues" the company's portfolio of long-life, tier-one gold assets in low-risk jurisdictions, along with its growth prospects. The board also raised concerns about the size of the equity component, saying it would "expose Northern Star shareholders to jurisdictional and operational risks to which they are not exposed to today." The company said the approach was tabled ahead of a number of "near-term value catalysts" and carried "several onerous conditions and requirements," including a request for a period of "hard" exclusivity. Northern Star is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Mallesons.

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Gold Fields has been pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its global portfolio in recent years, and already operates four mines in Western Australia's Goldfields region. Last year, the South African miner completed a US$3.7 billion acquisition of Gold Road Resources, giving it full ownership of the Gruyere mine in Western Australia, and it previously acquired Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Northern Star, headquartered in Subiaco, operates two major production hubs in Western Australia, centered on Kalgoorlie and Yandal, along with the Pogo mine in Alaska.

Gold stocks more broadly were also supported by commodity market movements. Gold futures rose 0.55% to US$4,321.20 an ounce late Friday, according to CNBC, as easing oil prices reduced inflation concerns and lent support to the precious metal, a tailwind for ASX-listed gold miners including Capricorn Metals alongside Northern Star.

Elsewhere on the market, Australia posted a final budget deficit of A$22.3 billion for the 2025-26 financial year, or about 0.8% of gross domestic product, narrower than the A$28.3 billion deficit forecast earlier this year. The result was wider than the prior year's A$10 billion deficit, which had ended two consecutive years of surplus, with the improvement against forecasts driven by lower welfare payments and stronger tax receipts from businesses and superannuation funds.

Agricultural chemicals company Nufarm used a two-day investor event to outline a strategic shift toward a narrower, higher-returning portfolio focused on crop protection and seed technologies, while reaffirming its previously flagged fiscal 2026 underlying earnings guidance of A$370 million to A$380 million. Fund manager Metrics Credit Partners cut the net tangible asset values of three of its listed funds, reducing the combined valuations by roughly A$170 million, including a fall for its Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund to A$2.22 per unit from A$2.53.

Among analyst commentary, Bell Potter retained its buy rating and A$4.45 price target on Mesoblast, more than double the biotechnology company's current share price. The broker pointed to the company's intellectual property position around its cell therapy products. "MSB has extensive IP around both Ryoncil and Rexlemestrocel-L (aka Revascor). Ryoncil carries Orphan Drug Designation and long life patents. The development of the new TIBA assay further extends the moat around future revenues," Bell Potter said.

Geopolitical developments also weighed on sentiment heading into the session, with Market Index reporting that the ASX 200 was set for a flattish open after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal related to the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. Wall Street closed a volatile week on a positive note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posting weekly gains, though investors are looking ahead to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, expected to show approximately 80,000 jobs added in September with the unemployment rate holding at 4.1%.

With the Reserve Bank's rate decision due Tuesday and the outcome of Northern Star's rebuff still likely to draw further attention, investors are expected to watch closely for any renewed approach from Gold Fields, or a revised proposal, in the days ahead.