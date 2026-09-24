ASX 200 Drops 0.76% as Oil Price Surge on Iran Peace Deal Doubts Outweighs Strong Australian Jobs Data

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark share index fell 0.76% to 8,699.1 points by mid-afternoon Thursday, down 66.2 points, as a sharp overnight surge in oil prices tied to doubts over a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal outweighed encouraging domestic employment data that had briefly lifted investor sentiment earlier in the session.

The S&P/ASX 200 opened sharply lower Thursday, dropping 1.3% to 8,650 points at the market open, before recovering some ground through the morning and early afternoon to trade closer to flat by 2:58 p.m. local time. The decline followed losses on Wall Street overnight and came alongside a broad-based pullback across the local market, with 148 of the index's 200 constituent stocks trading lower and all but two of the market's major sectors posting losses for the session. The metals sector weighed particularly heavily on the broader index, with copper prices retreating from near-record highs.

The primary catalyst behind Thursday's weakness traced back to a sharp jump in global oil prices. According to Bloomberg data, West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.4% to $92.70 a barrel, while Brent crude surged 4.1% to $103.35 a barrel, with the moves attributed to growing doubts over the prospects for a U.S.-Iran peace deal. That renewed uncertainty marked a reversal from the more optimistic tone that had prevailed in markets earlier in the week, following reports that Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the United States eased military pressure and lifted its blockade on Iranian ports.

The rise in oil prices provided a clear tailwind for Australia's energy sector, with Woodside Energy Group and Santos both positioned to benefit from higher crude prices heading into Thursday's session, even as the broader index struggled under the weight of losses elsewhere in the market.

Thursday's session also carried significant domestic economic news, with Australia's August labour market data released during the trading day. Betashares chief economist David Bassanese offered a generally reassuring interpretation of the figures despite some mixed underlying signals. "While the August labour market report was somewhat mixed, the overall strength in employment will likely be the final nail in the coffin for a Reserve Bank interest rate increase next week," Bassanese wrote, noting that the jobless rate had risen alongside stronger workforce participation, a combination he characterized as reflecting genuine underlying employment strength rather than economic weakness.

That reading suggested reduced pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting, a notable shift from earlier in the week, when the central bank had flagged concerns about inflation risks potentially building amid elevated energy costs and firm domestic demand. Thursday's employment data appeared to ease at least some of that pressure, even as the day's broader market action was ultimately dominated by the oil price shock tied to the Middle East.

Thursday also brought a wave of dividend payments across several major ASX 200 constituents. PLS Group, Telstra Group, ResMed, Ramsay Health Care and Rio Tinto were all among the companies distributing dividends to shareholders during the session, with Rio Tinto paying a fully franked interim dividend of $2.96 per share.

Elsewhere on the market, Bell Potter reiterated its Buy rating on agricultural chemicals company Nufarm, raising its price target to $3.90 from $3.75, citing an improved outlook for the stock.

Thursday's pullback followed a choppy but ultimately mixed stretch of trading earlier in the week. The ASX 200 closed essentially unchanged Wednesday, edging up 0.086% to 8,765.3 points according to one tracking service, though a separate data source measured a slight decline to 8,751 points, a discrepancy reflecting differences in how various providers calculate end-of-day closing levels. That indecisive session followed a stronger performance Tuesday, when the index added 26 points, or 0.3%, to close at 8,758, supported by a rally in U.S. chip stocks tied to optimism around Meta's newly unveiled artificial intelligence agent, along with hopes for progress in Middle East diplomatic talks held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and anticipation ahead of a bilateral summit between the United States and China.

That U.S.-China summit was scheduled to take place Thursday, with tariffs, critical minerals and broader economic ties between the two countries expected to be discussed, adding a further source of potential market-moving news for investors to monitor as the session progressed.

Gold mining stocks had been standout performers earlier in the week, with Catalyst Metals surging 6.57% Wednesday to close at $6.16 despite no specific company news, part of a broader rally across gold-related shares that also lifted Northern Star Resources, Evolution Mining, PLS Group and Sandfire Resources.

The ASX 200 remains down roughly 3.87% over the trailing month and has retreated significantly from the all-time high of 9,198.6 points it touched in February, before settling closer to the 8,800 level by July. With the Reserve Bank's interest rate decision now just over a week away, and the outcome of Thursday's U.S.-China summit still unfolding, investors are likely to continue weighing the competing signals from domestic employment strength, elevated oil prices tied to Middle East uncertainty, and the broader path of global monetary policy in the sessions ahead.