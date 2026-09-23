ASX 200 Trades Flat as Bank Stocks Slump on Fresh RBA Rate Hike Warning, Materials Provide Some Offset

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark share index traded little changed near 8,757 points Wednesday morning, pulling back from earlier session highs as a sharp slide in banking stocks offset continued strength in the materials sector, following the Reserve Bank of Australia's warning that inflation risks may be building ahead of a widely anticipated interest rate decision next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 had briefly traded up as much as 0.39% earlier in Wednesday's session before losing that momentum, falling into negative territory by mid-morning before steadying to trade essentially flat by late morning. Financial stocks led the retreat, falling 1.1% and approaching a three-month low, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia closing near its lowest level since February 4. Oil-linked sectors also weighed on the broader index, with utilities down 1.4% and energy stocks off 1.0%, even as Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel overnight, a decline that would typically be expected to ease inflation pressure but instead appeared to weigh on energy producers' near-term earnings outlook. Consumer discretionary and staples stocks also edged lower during the session. Providing a partial counterweight, materials stocks extended their recent gains, rising 1.8% and helping prevent a steeper overall decline in the benchmark index.

Wednesday's softer tone followed a stronger session Tuesday, when the ASX 200 rose 26 points, or 0.3%, to close at 8,758, ending a run of relatively quiet trading sessions. That rally was led by technology stocks, with data center operator NextDC climbing 3.6%, enterprise software company TechnologyOne adding 2.9%, and supply chain software firm WiseTech Global gaining 2.8%. Rare earths producer Lynas Rare Earths, financial markets operator ASX Ltd and property listings company REA Group also posted solid gains during Tuesday's session.

Tuesday's advance was supported by broader improvements in global risk sentiment, with U.S. equity futures edging higher on gains in chip stocks tied to renewed optimism around artificial intelligence. Hopes for progress in Middle East diplomatic talks taking place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, along with anticipation ahead of an upcoming summit between the United States and China, further supported investor appetite for riskier assets heading into Wednesday's session.

That improved sentiment ran into a more cautious tone Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia flagged growing concern about the country's inflation trajectory. The central bank warned that inflation risks could be picking up, citing elevated energy costs and firm domestic demand as factors raising the likelihood of a further interest rate increase at its policy meeting next week. That warning weighed particularly heavily on Australia's major banks, which tend to be especially sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations given their direct exposure to lending margins and broader credit conditions across the economy.

Investors are now turning their attention to a busy stretch of upcoming economic data, with Australia's flash September Purchasing Managers' Index and August employment figures both due for release later this week. Those reports are expected to offer further clues about the strength of the domestic economy heading into the Reserve Bank's next policy decision, with markets likely to parse both releases closely for signals about whether the central bank's more hawkish tone Wednesday will translate into an actual rate increase.

The domestic inflation concerns echoed a broader warning issued by the Asian Development Bank, which said Wednesday that ongoing conflicts in both Europe and the Middle East, combined with a severe El Niño weather pattern, are keeping price pressures elevated across the wider Asia-Pacific region and keeping regional central banks on alert. The development bank forecast inflation across developing Asia-Pacific economies at 4.2% for this year and 3.5% in 2027, both well above the 3% rate recorded across the region in 2025, while also projecting a slowdown in regional economic growth.

Elsewhere in commodity markets, gold futures rose 0.3% to $4,396.40 an ounce, continuing to draw support from investors seeking safe-haven assets amid the mix of geopolitical and monetary policy uncertainty weighing on broader risk sentiment this week.

Among individual stocks drawing analyst attention Wednesday, brokerage Bell Potter said it views shares of employment marketplace operator Seek Ltd as trading around fair value at current levels, offering a more neutral assessment relative to some of the sharper individual stock moves seen elsewhere on the index this week.

The ASX 200 remains down roughly 3.9% over the past month and is trading modestly lower compared with the same time last year, according to data from Trading Economics, even as the index continues trading within its broader 52-week range of 8,262.40 to 9,296.70. With the Reserve Bank's rate decision now just over a week away, and key economic data releases due before then, investors are likely to remain focused on how incoming inflation and employment signals shape expectations for next week's policy outcome, a dynamic that appeared to directly drive Wednesday's pullback in the country's major banking stocks even as materials shares continued to provide an offsetting source of strength.