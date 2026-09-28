SYDNEY — Australian equities opened flat on Monday morning as financial markets braced for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) upcoming two-day monetary policy meeting. Futures pricing indicates a near-certainty that the central bank will raise the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.60%, driven by sticky underlying inflation and persistent resilience in domestic service sector demand.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index hovered near 8,660 points in early trade, remaining trapped in a tight range after enduring four consecutive weeks of net losses. With cash rate futures pricing in a 90% implied probability of a rate increase, market participants have pivoted away from speculative positioning to focus on Governor Michele Bullock's forward guidance regarding the final terminal rate for this tightening cycle.

Inflation Sticky Points and Economic Indicators Drive Central Bank Hawkishness

The high market pricing for a 25-basis-point increase follows a series of hotter-than-expected economic readouts that underscored structural inflation risks. Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) metrics continue to track above the RBA's target band of 2% to 3%, compounded by sustained wage growth across service industries and persistent cost pressures in housing and energy networks.

While recent labor force data indicated a subtle rise in the national unemployment rate to near multi-year highs of 4.6%, robust underlying monthly employment additions have reinforced the central bank's view that the labor market remains structurally tight. Consequently, major institutional economic teams—including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, ANZ, and National Australia Bank—have aligned their base-case forecasts toward a rate hike, viewing immediate policy tightening as necessary to anchor long-term inflation expectations.

"The money market is reflecting realistic central bank mechanics," noted a senior portfolio manager at an Australian equity fund in Sydney. "With core inflation refusing to cool toward target levels, the RBA has limited leeway to pause. The equity market has already digested the immediate cash rate adjustment; the true risk lies in whether the policy statement signals additional tightening before year-end."

Sector Performance and Equity Valuation Pressures

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Broad-based equity performance reflects widespread investor caution across interest-rate-sensitive sectors. Technology counters, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and consumer discretionary retailers faced selling pressure during morning trade, as elevated borrowing costs threaten corporate profit margins and consumer spending.

Conversely, the "Big Four" retail banks—Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac, and ANZ Group—exhibited resilience, supported by widening net interest margins in a higher-for-longer yield environment. Meanwhile, major diversified miners traded mixed, balancing local monetary tightening against fluctuating spot iron ore demand from Asian steel manufacturing hubs.

Primary Friction Points Heading Into the RBA Decision

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Interest rate futures pricing a 90% probability of an immediate cash rate increase to 4.60%.

Sticky monthly CPI print forcing the RBA to maintain a hawkish policy stance despite mixed unemployment figures.

Divergence between resilient banking sector shares and underperforming consumer discretionary and tech equities.

Heightened volatility risk across commercial property and residential mortgage books under higher terminal rate projections.

Market Outlook and Policy Forward Guidance

With the RBA's rate announcement scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, equity markets are expected to remain range-bound. A delivered 25-basis-point hike is already largely priced into short-dated government bond yields and institutional equity valuations.

As a result, the primary catalyst for market direction will be the central bank's accompanying monetary policy statement and Governor Bullock's press conference. Should the RBA signal that the 4.60% cash rate represents the peak of the current tightening cycle, equity markets may experience a relief rally. However, any explicit indication that further rate increases remain on the table could trigger renewed selling across high-multiple growth equities and housing-linked sectors.