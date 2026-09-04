iPhone 18 Pro's A20 Chip Leak Points To 7-Core GPU, 18% Speed Boost Ahead Of Sept. 9 Launch Event In Cupertino

Read more (VIDEO) iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal Dark Cherry Color, Bigger Battery and A20 Pro Chip Ahead of Launch (VIDEO) iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal Dark Cherry Color, Bigger Battery and A20 Pro Chip Ahead of Launch

CUPERTINO, Calif. — A new wave of leaks surrounding Apple's upcoming A20 Pro processor suggests the chip powering the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could deliver a significant jump in graphics performance, just days before Apple is expected to formally unveil the new devices at its Sept. 9 launch event.

The leaks stem primarily from a Weibo user known as "Fried White Rice," who reconstructed an alleged layout of the A20 Pro chip by mapping the positions of solder balls on a circuit diagram and overlaying them with die-level imagery. While this type of indirect analysis is far from an exact science, several outlets covering the leak noted that the account has a degree of credibility based on prior reporting.

According to the reconstructed diagram, the A20 Pro is expected to feature a seven-core GPU, up from the six-core graphics configuration found in the current A19 Pro chip, representing roughly a 16% increase in the number of graphics cores. The layout also points to a wider 96-bit memory interface for LPDDR5X RAM, a substantial jump from the 64-bit interface used in the prior generation, a change that would meaningfully expand the chip's available memory bandwidth.

Because graphics performance tends to scale closely with memory bandwidth, several outlets covering the leak suggested that the combination of an additional GPU core and a 50% wider memory interface could translate into graphics performance gains considerably larger than the core count increase alone would suggest. Macworld's analysis of the leak estimated that, when accounting for both the added core and the wider memory bus, real-world GPU performance gains could land somewhere in the range of 20% to 30%, though the outlet cautioned that such projections remain speculative pending official confirmation from Apple.

The leaked diagram also pointed to changes in the chip's cache memory architecture. According to the analysis, the smaller efficiency CPU cores are expected to share an 8-megabyte Level 2 cache, up from 6 megabytes on the A19 Pro, while the chip's more powerful performance cores are expected to retain an unchanged 16-megabyte L2 cache. The overall CPU core configuration is expected to remain consistent with the prior generation, featuring two high-performance cores paired with four efficiency cores.

Separately, a specific performance figure has circulated from another Weibo-based leaker, Fixed Focus Digital, who claimed in supply-chain commentary that the A20 Pro would run up to 18% faster than the A19 Pro while delivering up to 30% better power efficiency. That figure has been cited widely across coverage of the chip, though it has also drawn scrutiny from some technology analysts.

Writing for Yellow, technology journalist Jason Cross pushed back on how the 18% figure has been broadly interpreted, arguing that the number more likely describes performance characteristics of TSMC's underlying 2-nanometer manufacturing process rather than representing a confirmed, chip-specific performance benchmark for the A20 Pro itself. The A20 Pro is expected to be the first Apple processor built on TSMC's 2-nanometer node, replacing the 3-nanometer process used in Apple's current generation of chips, and Apple is expected to be among the first major customers to use that new manufacturing process at scale.

Beyond performance figures, the leaks also point to a broader restructuring of the chip's physical packaging. Reports have suggested Apple plans to integrate RAM more closely with the CPU, GPU and Neural Engine using TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging technology, a change from the current design in which memory dies are stacked. Under the new approach, memory dies would instead be placed beside the main system-on-chip rather than stacked directly on top of it.

The leaked die imagery did not include clearly labeled details for the chip's Image Signal Processor or Neural Engine components, leaving their exact size and configuration unconfirmed based on the available images. Some analysts covering the leak speculated that the Neural Engine could see a substantial size increase in this generation, potentially even doubling in scale, drawing a comparison to a similar expansion Apple made to its Neural Engine architecture within its M6 chip used in Mac computers.

The A20 Pro is expected to power both the standard iPhone 18 Pro and the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max, and is also rumored to be used, potentially in a modified configuration, within Apple's long-anticipated first foldable iPhone, sometimes referred to in early reporting as the iPhone Ultra. Given the thinner form factor and more constrained thermal environment expected within a foldable device, some analysts have suggested Apple could disable one of the chip's GPU cores in that specific model to manage heat and battery life, a pattern the company has followed previously with other space-constrained device variants, such as its decision to disable one A19 Pro GPU core within the iPhone Air.

Cost estimates tied to the new chip have also circulated alongside the performance leaks. According to reporting cited by Yellow, Apple may pay close to $280 per A20 chip unit, representing an increase of roughly 80% compared with what the equivalent A19 chip reportedly cost the company, a jump that reflects both the more advanced manufacturing process and the added complexity of the chip's new packaging approach.

Apple has not confirmed any of the technical specifications circulating in these pre-launch leaks, and as with all unofficial supply-chain and circuit-diagram-based reporting, the details should be treated as informed speculation rather than confirmed fact until Apple formally unveils the new devices. The company is widely expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and potentially its first foldable iPhone alongside at least seven other new devices during its scheduled Sept. 9 event.

Should the leaked specifications prove accurate, the resulting graphics performance improvements could meaningfully benefit demanding mobile games, graphics-intensive applications, and on-device artificial intelligence processing tied to Apple's ongoing Apple Intelligence initiative, an area where the company has increasingly emphasized the importance of local, on-device computing power rather than relying solely on cloud-based processing. Independent testing following the device's official release will ultimately be needed to confirm whether the new A20 Pro chip delivers on the performance gains suggested by this week's leaked circuit diagrams.