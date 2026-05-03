CINCINNATI — Runners "flew" through the streets of Greater Cincinnati over the weekend as the 28th Flying Pig Marathon Weekend wrapped up on May 3, 2026, blending competitive racing, quirky pig-themed festivities and community spirit in one of the nation's most beloved running events. Thousands of participants from all 50 states and dozens of countries tackled distances from the full 26.2-mile marathon to shorter races and kids' events, celebrating the region's vibrant running culture.

The flagship Flying Pig Marathon, presented by P&G and others, started at 6:30 a.m. Sunday from Rosa Parks Street at Freedom Way. The course wound through Cincinnati, Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Fairfax and Columbia Township, offering scenic views of the Ohio River, historic neighborhoods and urban energy. Despite some construction-related adjustments, including changes around the Fourth Street Bridge and Brent Spence Corridor, runners enjoyed a well-balanced route with rolling hills and enthusiastic crowd support.

Here are 10 fun facts about the 28th Flying Pig Marathon that capture the event's unique spirit:

Pig-tastic theming everywhere. From "pig pen" start corrals to the "Finish Swine," the event embraces porcine puns with medals, shirts and even spectator cheers featuring oinks and pig calls. The mascot and branding make it one of the most memorable themed races in America. Massive participation. Approximately 45,000 runners and walkers took part across all weekend events, including the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Flying Piglet kids' race and more. The weekend is billed as the largest party in town. Streakers keep the streak alive. Sixty-four dedicated runners completed their 28th consecutive Flying Pig Marathon, earning special recognition for their loyalty to the event since its inception. Scenic and challenging course. The route offers beautiful views but includes notable hills, testing runners' endurance. Adjustments this year due to infrastructure projects still preserved the event's signature charm and spectator-friendly layout. Strong elite performances. Top finishers posted competitive times, with the course rewarding well-prepared athletes. The event attracts both local talent and out-of-town speedsters drawn to the Pig's reputation. Community and charity focus. The Flying Pig supports local causes through fundraising and partnerships. This year's edition highlighted efforts toward a new headquarters and community hub promoting movement across the region. Family-friendly weekend. Beyond the main races, events like the 26th Mile for incremental marathon completers, Flying Fur pet-friendly run and kids' activities ensure the whole family can participate. The Victory Party at Smale Park offered post-race festivities for all. Economic boost for Cincinnati. The weekend draws tens of thousands of visitors, filling hotels, restaurants and attractions. It's a major tourism driver, showcasing the city's hospitality and vibrant downtown. Awards and recognition. The event earned high marks in USA Today's 10Best poll, ranking among the nation's top marathons. Finishers receive high-quality medals and swag, with age-group awards adding competitive fun. Weather-perfect conditions. Mild spring temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s created ideal racing conditions, contributing to strong performances and happy participants across distances.

The Flying Pig Marathon began in 1999 and has grown into a premier destination race known for its inclusivity, scenic beauty and lighthearted atmosphere. Organizers pride themselves on creating an event that feels like a giant block party for runners. This year's edition maintained that tradition while incorporating course tweaks to accommodate ongoing city infrastructure work.

Race director and staff worked tirelessly to ensure safety and enjoyment. Road closures were clearly communicated, with spectator viewing parties at spots like the Moerlein Lager House adding to the festive vibe. Medical support, aid stations and volunteer crews received praise for their professionalism.

For elite and recreational runners alike, the Pig offers a bucket-list experience. The course's mix of urban and suburban sections, river views and enthusiastic crowds creates lasting memories. Many participants return year after year, drawn by the camaraderie and celebration of running.

Post-race, finishers enjoyed refreshments and the Victory Party, sharing stories of personal triumphs and challenges. Whether first-timers or veterans, runners left with finisher medals, certificates and a sense of accomplishment. The event's "When Pigs Fly, Anything's Possible" motto perfectly encapsulates its inspirational spirit.

Looking ahead, organizers are already planning improvements and fundraising for a new headquarters that will serve as a community hub for running and fitness in the region. The 29th Flying Pig Marathon Weekend is expected to build on this year's success, continuing to put Cincinnati on the map as a running destination.

The 28th edition reinforced why the Flying Pig remains a favorite. Its blend of competition, fun and community creates an unforgettable weekend for thousands. As participants recover and share photos, the memories — and perhaps a few pig puns — will linger until next year's race.