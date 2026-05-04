Kimi Antonelli Claims Third Straight Win in Chaotic 2026 Miami Grand Prix as Norris Pushes Hard

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Nineteen-year-old Kimi Antonelli delivered a masterclass under pressure to win the 2026 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, securing his third consecutive victory and extending his championship lead while holding off a determined Lando Norris in a thrilling battle at the Miami International Autodrome. The Mercedes driver started from pole and navigated a chaotic opening lap, late-race drama and changing conditions to claim victory in 1 hour, 33 minutes and 19.273 seconds, finishing 3.264 seconds ahead of Norris.

The race, moved up three hours due to incoming thunderstorms, delivered high drama from the start. Max Verstappen spun while battling for the lead on lap one, dropping to 10th place after contact in a multi-car scramble. Charles Leclerc briefly led before Antonelli and the McLarens asserted control. Oscar Piastri completed the podium in third, giving McLaren a strong 2-3 finish despite Norris's relentless pressure on the leader.

Antonelli, who has now converted his first three career pole positions into wins, becomes the first driver in Formula 1 history to achieve that feat at the start of a career. The Italian teenager showed remarkable composure, managing tire wear and defending smartly against Norris in the closing stages. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised the youngster's maturity, noting the team's strategic calls during the race proved decisive.

The sprint race on Saturday saw Norris dominate ahead of Piastri and Leclerc, providing McLaren with momentum heading into the main event. However, Sunday belonged to Mercedes as George Russell finished fourth despite late damage. Verstappen recovered to fifth after his early spin, while Ferrari endured a difficult afternoon with Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth and seventh respectively after incidents.

Drama intensified on the final lap as Leclerc spun and clashed with Russell at the hairpin, earning a 20-second penalty for driving in an unsafe condition. Pierre Gasly's Alpine was flipped upside down after contact with Liam Lawson, triggering safety car periods that reshuffled the order. The incidents highlighted the tight, bumpy nature of the Miami circuit and the challenges posed by variable weather.

Qualifying on Saturday saw Antonelli secure pole ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc, setting the stage for a competitive weekend. The sprint format added excitement, with Norris claiming victory and building confidence in McLaren's upgraded package. Weather concerns forced the earlier race start, avoiding heavier afternoon storms and ensuring the 57-lap event could run to completion.

The Miami Grand Prix continues to grow as a marquee event on the calendar, blending high-speed action with celebrity glamour and South Florida atmosphere. Sunday's race drew massive crowds and global viewership, with stars from entertainment and sports filling the paddock. The event's sprint weekend format delivered multiple storylines across practice, qualifying and racing.

Antonelli's victory strengthens his grip on the 2026 drivers' championship. The young Mercedes driver has adapted seamlessly to Formula 1's demands, showcasing speed, race craft and mental resilience. His success marks a new era for Mercedes following the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

McLaren remains a major threat with its strong pace and driver pairing. Norris pushed Antonelli to the limit and expressed satisfaction with second place while eyeing improvements for upcoming races. Piastri's consistent podium further cements the team's position as championship contenders. Red Bull and Ferrari will analyze data closely after mixed results in Miami.

The race featured several notable moments, including Verstappen's recovery drive and the dramatic last-lap incidents that affected final classifications. Stewards investigated multiple incidents, including the Gasly-Lawson collision. These events added to the unpredictable nature that makes Formula 1 compelling.

As the season progresses, attention turns to the next round in Canada. Antonelli's hot streak gives Mercedes momentum, but the competitive field ensures no race is guaranteed. Teams will focus on development as the calendar moves toward European legs and beyond.

Miami once again proved why it is a fan favorite, delivering sunshine, speed and spectacle. Antonelli's triumph caps a memorable weekend and signals the rising star's potential to dominate the sport for years to come. The 2026 championship battle intensifies with every thrilling lap.