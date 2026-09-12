Apple unveiled its latest premium smartphone lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, at its "Surprise and Shine" event on Sept. 9, setting up pre-orders that open Saturday, Sept. 12, at 5 a.m. Pacific time ahead of official store availability on Sept. 18.

Unlike some past generations, where the larger Pro Max model came with meaningful performance or camera advantages over its smaller sibling, this year's lineup is nearly identical across the board. According to Apple's own published specifications, the two phones differ on essentially four points: screen size, physical dimensions and weight, battery life ratings, and price. Everything else — from the processor to the camera system to charging speeds — is shared equally between the two models.

Same chip, same cameras, same colors

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on a 3-nanometer process and described by the company as its fastest ever, designed to run what Apple calls the "most advanced on-device" version of its Apple Intelligence AI tools. Both models pair that chip with a hexa-core processor and Apple's 6-core GPU.

Camera hardware is also identical across both sizes, with each phone featuring a triple-camera system built around a 48-megapixel main sensor with variable aperture. Storage and memory configurations line up as well, with both offering 12GB of RAM and options ranging up to 2TB of storage on the larger model, and up to 1TB on the smaller one in some configurations.

Design language also carries over unchanged from last year's iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Both the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max keep an aluminum frame and a large rear camera bar, continuing Apple's move away from the titanium builds used during the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro era. Both phones use Apple's new Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the front for display protection, are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, and come in the same four color options: black, silver, glacier and burgundy.

One notable shared upgrade this year is a smaller Dynamic Island cutout at the top of the display, freeing up additional screen space and allowing users to track three live activities simultaneously in the Dynamic Island interface, up from two on previous models.

Where the two phones actually differ

The most obvious distinction between the two devices is screen size. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max steps up to a 6.9-inch panel. Both use the same LTPO OLED technology with a 120Hz refresh rate and support Dolby Vision for HDR content, meaning picture quality itself should be comparable despite the size difference.

That larger display comes with a larger, heavier chassis. The iPhone 18 Pro measures 8.75 millimeters thick and weighs 211 grams, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max shares the same thickness but weighs a substantially heavier 249 grams, making it the heaviest iPhone Apple has ever released.

Battery life is the other major differentiator, and it's tied directly to the larger phone's bigger body. Apple rates the iPhone 18 Pro Max for up to 45 hours of video playback, calling it the largest increase in battery life the company has ever delivered on an iPhone in a single generation. The standard iPhone 18 Pro, by comparison, is rated for up to 36 hours of video playback. Apple has cautioned that these figures represent maximum lab-tested conditions, and that based on research into how people actually use their phones, real-world battery life is likely closer to 24 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro and 30 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both phones support the same fast-charging capabilities, reaching up to 50% charge in 15 minutes and roughly six hours of video playback from just five minutes on a charger.

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Pricing

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 for the base 256GB configuration, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 for the same storage tier, putting a flat $100 premium on the larger model at every equivalent storage level.

How to decide

With performance, cameras and connectivity effectively identical across both models this year, the purchasing decision comes down to a more personal set of trade-offs: screen size and one-handed usability versus battery endurance and $100 in additional cost.

Buyers who prioritize a more compact, easier-to-hold device, or who don't typically push their phone's battery to its limits in a single day, may find the standard iPhone 18 Pro delivers everything the larger model offers in terms of raw capability, at a lower price and lighter weight. Those who rely heavily on their phone throughout long days, frequently stream video, or simply prefer a larger canvas for media consumption and multitasking may find the extra battery life and screen real estate of the Pro Max worth both the added bulk and added cost.

Apple confirmed that both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will become available in an initial wave of markets starting Sept. 18, with 20 additional countries gaining access the following week, on Sept. 25. Pre-orders open globally Saturday morning, giving prospective buyers a narrow window to weigh screen size against battery life and decide which version of Apple's latest flagship best fits how they actually use their phone day to day.