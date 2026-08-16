Google has begun rolling out Android 17 QPR2 Beta 3 to eligible Pixel devices, delivering bug fixes, a notable security enhancement against call-forwarding fraud, and expanded interface customization options as the company prepares its next quarterly Feature Drop.

The update, released on Aug. 14, arrives as a relatively uncommon Friday software drop for the public beta program. Builds CP41.260731.005.A2 and CP41.260731.005.B1 carry the August 2026 security patch level of Aug. 5 and include Google Play services version 26.26.34. System images and over-the-air updates are available for a wide range of Pixel hardware, including the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 10 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and related variants, along with emulator support.

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According to official release notes from Android Developers, the beta addresses two significant stability issues reported by testers. Opening the notification shade and Quick Settings menu previously caused visual corruption and unexpected device restarts. Separately, the Device Health and Support tool had been displaying incorrect warnings about battery capacity degradation. Both problems are resolved in this release.

The most prominent platform change focuses on security. Android 17 QPR2 Beta 3 introduces new restrictions designed to harden the system against call-forwarding fraud. The TelephonyManager.sendUssdRequest() API is no longer accessible for call-forwarding codes when an app holds only the CALL_PHONE permission. Background attempts by standard applications to execute such codes are blocked and return a USSD_ERROR_NOT_ALLOWED callback. Users who manually dial call-forwarding codes through the system dialer now encounter an operating-system confirmation dialog before the command proceeds. Non-call-forwarding USSD requests, such as those used for mobile money transfers or account balance checks, remain unaffected.

Beyond the official changelog, the beta expands several user-facing customization features that have drawn attention from early testers. A Quick Settings layout editor allows users to rearrange tiles, including the ability to move the brightness slider and media player controls to more accessible positions. Dynamic Color theming receives broader controls, with a new slider for fine-tuning hue and additional color style options that give greater flexibility over the system's visual appearance. System blur effects have been extended to the lock screen, applying to shortcuts, the fingerprint indicator and notifications for a more consistent Material design treatment.

A native App Lock feature is also present in the build, enabling users to secure individual applications behind biometric or PIN authentication without relying solely on third-party solutions. These interface refinements continue Google's pattern of using quarterly platform releases to introduce polished quality-of-life improvements that later ship more widely as Feature Drops.

Android 17 itself reached stable release earlier in 2026. Quarterly Platform Releases, or QPRs, deliver incremental updates to both the open-source Android Open Source Project and to Pixel devices. QPR2 is positioned as the December Feature Drop for the current generation of software. Beta 3 represents the most substantial update in the current QPR2 cycle to date, combining stability work with visible interface enhancements.

Eligible devices already enrolled in the Android Beta Program should receive the update automatically as an over-the-air download. Users who prefer to install the software manually can download factory images or OTA packages from the Android Developers site. As with all beta software, the build is intended for testing and may contain remaining issues. Google continues to solicit feedback through the issue tracker and the public beta community.

The security hardening reflects ongoing industry efforts to close common vectors for social-engineering and automated fraud. Call-forwarding scams have long exploited USSD codes and background API access. By requiring elevated permissions or explicit user confirmation, the system aims to reduce the success rate of such attacks without disrupting legitimate carrier or banking services.

Customization options in the beta align with broader trends in mobile software toward greater personalization of the system interface. The ability to rearrange Quick Settings and refine color themes gives Pixel owners more control over daily interactions, while expanded blur effects reinforce visual continuity across the lock screen and notification surfaces.

Google has not published a firm date for the final public release of Android 17 QPR2, though quarterly Feature Drops have historically arrived in the final month of each quarter. Beta testing is expected to continue with additional builds that refine the new features and address any regressions introduced in the current package.

For developers, the update includes a minor SDK release with no planned behavior changes that would require extensive compatibility work. The focus remains on platform stability and user experience refinements rather than major API surface alterations.

Pixel owners participating in the beta program can expect the update to appear in the coming days, depending on the staged rollout schedule. Those who wish to leave the beta program and return to the latest stable public build can typically do so without a full device wipe, provided they have not yet installed the new software or follow the official opt-out guidance carefully.

The release underscores Google's dual approach of delivering security-focused platform improvements alongside the visual and interactive refinements that distinguish the Pixel software experience. As testing continues, the features introduced in Beta 3 will help determine the final shape of the December Feature Drop for Android 17.