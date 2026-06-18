OpenAI and Anthropic Race Toward IPOs in High-Stakes AI Public Market Debut

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SAN FRANCISCO — Artificial intelligence leaders OpenAI and Anthropic are accelerating plans for initial public offerings that could rank among the largest in history, setting up a closely watched contest to reach public markets amid booming investor interest in the sector.

Anthropic took an early step by confidentially filing for a U.S. IPO, positioning itself to potentially list before rival OpenAI in what analysts describe as a strategic move to capitalize on current market enthusiasm for AI companies. Both firms have achieved private valuations in the hundreds of billions of dollars, reflecting explosive growth in the technology.

The developments come as the broader IPO market shows signs of recovery, with high-profile listings like SpaceX generating significant attention. Anthropic's filing, reported in early June 2026, has heightened expectations for a wave of AI-related public debuts that could reshape technology investing.

Anthropic, creator of the Claude AI models, has seen its valuation surge following multiple funding rounds backed by major investors including Google and Amazon. The company recently raised substantial capital at a valuation approaching $1 trillion, surpassing OpenAI in some metrics and establishing itself as one of the most valuable private AI startups.

OpenAI, known for ChatGPT, continues preparations for its own public listing, with reports indicating potential filings in the coming months. The Microsoft-backed company has achieved remarkable revenue growth but faces ongoing scrutiny over profitability and governance structures.

Industry observers note the symbolic importance of which company reaches the public markets first. An earlier listing could provide strategic advantages in talent recruitment, partnerships and market perception. "Anthropic aims to beat OpenAI to public markets for strategic advantage," one analyst said, highlighting the competitive dynamics.

Both companies have transformed the AI landscape. OpenAI pioneered widespread consumer adoption through ChatGPT, while Anthropic has emphasized safety and enterprise applications with its Claude models. Their public debuts would offer investors direct exposure to leading AI technologies.

Financial details remain fluid. Anthropic's latest funding round valued it at approximately $965 billion, while OpenAI has been valued around $852 billion in recent rounds. Both continue rapid revenue expansion, though profitability timelines differ based on heavy research and development investments.

The IPO race reflects broader excitement around artificial intelligence. Venture capital has poured into the sector, with valuations skyrocketing as companies demonstrate practical applications across industries. Public markets could provide liquidity for early investors while testing AI companies' ability to meet heightened expectations.

Regulatory considerations add complexity. Both firms navigate evolving rules around AI safety, data usage and market concentration. Anthropic has positioned itself as a leader in responsible AI development, a stance that could appeal to certain investors.

Market conditions appear favorable for large technology listings. Strong performance by recent tech IPOs has encouraged companies to pursue public debuts. However, volatility in AI-related stocks could influence pricing and investor appetite.

For Silicon Valley, successful IPOs from OpenAI and Anthropic would represent a new chapter in the industry's maturation. The companies have already reshaped private markets through massive funding rounds. Public listings would extend that influence to broader investor bases.

Analysts caution that going public brings new pressures, including quarterly reporting requirements and shareholder demands for profitability. Both companies have warned that AI development costs remain high, with returns uncertain in the near term.

The competitive landscape extends beyond these two firms. Other AI players and related technology companies may accelerate their own public plans, creating a cluster of high-profile listings that could dominate market attention in late 2026.

Investors are closely monitoring developments. Potential IPOs have generated significant secondary market activity, with shares in both companies trading at premium valuations in private transactions. The eventual public offerings could set benchmarks for the AI sector's market value.

As preparations advance, both OpenAI and Anthropic continue innovating. Their technologies power applications from consumer chatbots to enterprise solutions, driving productivity gains across economies while raising important questions about AI's societal impact.

The coming months will prove pivotal as the companies finalize regulatory filings and market strategies. Their success or challenges in public markets could influence the trajectory of AI investment for years to come.