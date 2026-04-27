OAKLAND, Calif. — Elon Musk's long-running legal battle with Sam Altman and OpenAI officially reached the courtroom Monday as jury selection began in a federal case that could reshape the artificial intelligence industry and determine billions of dollars in potential damages.

The high-profile civil trial, Musk v. Altman, centers on Musk's allegations that Altman, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and the company betrayed OpenAI's founding mission as a nonprofit dedicated to benefiting humanity. Musk claims the shift toward a for-profit model enriched Altman and others at the expense of the original charter he helped establish.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is presiding over the case in Oakland federal court. Jury selection started Monday morning, with opening arguments expected Tuesday. The liability phase is projected to last through mid-May, followed by a remedies phase if Musk prevails. Musk is seeking damages estimated between $79 billion and $134 billion, which he has pledged to donate to charity if successful.

Core Allegations and Defense

Musk's lawsuit accuses Altman and Brockman of breaching a charitable trust, unjust enrichment and other claims stemming from OpenAI's transition to a capped-profit structure and its multibillion-dollar partnership with Microsoft. He argues he was misled when contributing early funding and resources, believing the organization would remain open-source and nonprofit.

OpenAI and Altman strongly deny the claims, portraying Musk's suit as an attempt to hinder a competitor to his own xAI venture. They argue OpenAI's evolution was necessary to attract talent and capital required to compete in the rapidly advancing AI field, and that Musk himself proposed for-profit elements in early discussions.

In a pretrial ruling last week, Judge Gonzalez Rogers dismissed Musk's fraud claims at his own request to streamline the case, but allowed the core breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment allegations to proceed to trial. Several other claims had been dismissed earlier.

High-Profile Witnesses Expected

The trial promises dramatic testimony from Silicon Valley's biggest names. Musk, Altman, Brockman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are all expected to take the stand. Former OpenAI executives, including onetime CTO Mira Murati, may also testify. The proceedings will delve into private emails, texts and founding documents that reveal the often messy personal and professional dynamics behind OpenAI's creation in 2015.

Court filings already released have exposed colorful and sometimes unflattering details, including internal disagreements and strategic maneuvers. The case has captivated the tech world as a proxy battle for the soul of artificial intelligence development.

Broader Stakes for AI Industry

The outcome could have significant implications beyond the personal feud. A victory for Musk might force OpenAI to restructure or pay massive restitution, potentially slowing its commercial ambitions. A win for OpenAI would validate its current hybrid model and strengthen its position against rivals like xAI, Anthropic and Google.

Legal experts describe the case as complex, blending contract law, fiduciary duties and questions about charitable missions in rapidly evolving tech sectors. The nine-person jury will face the challenge of weighing technical details against broader ethical arguments about AI safety and profit motives.

History of the Feud

The dispute traces back to OpenAI's founding, when Musk served as a co-founder and initial funder alongside Altman and others. Musk left the board in 2018 amid disagreements over direction and later launched xAI as a direct competitor focused on "understanding the universe." He has repeatedly criticized OpenAI's partnership with Microsoft and its closed-source approach.

This marks Musk's latest attempt at litigation. Previous suits were withdrawn or partially dismissed, but the current federal case survived key challenges and is headed for a full jury trial.

Public and Industry Reaction

The trial has drawn intense media attention and social media commentary. Supporters of Musk view it as a stand against corporate capture of AI, while Altman's backers see it as sour grapes from a rival. Tech executives are watching closely, with many expressing private concern about the precedent it could set for governance in fast-moving industries.

Both sides have spent heavily on legal teams, with high-powered attorneys on display in pretrial hearings. The case is expected to generate weeks of headlines as witnesses testify and private communications become public record.

What Happens Next

After jury selection, the trial moves quickly into substantive arguments. The schedule calls for court sessions Monday through Thursday, aiming to conclude the liability phase by mid-May. If the jury finds in Musk's favor on any claims, Judge Gonzalez Rogers will then determine appropriate remedies in a separate phase.

Regardless of the final verdict, the proceedings are likely to expose more internal workings of OpenAI and the personal rivalries shaping the AI race. For Musk and Altman — two of the most influential figures in technology — the courtroom battle represents the culmination of years of public and private tension.

As jury selection continues Monday, all eyes in Silicon Valley and beyond remain fixed on the Oakland courthouse, where the future direction of one of the world's most valuable and consequential companies may be decided.