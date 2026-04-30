Elon Musk vs Sam Altman Lawsuit Update: Elon Musk Testifies Against Sam Altman in Explosive OpenAI Trial

OAKLAND, Calif. — Elon Musk took the witness stand for a second day Wednesday in his high-stakes lawsuit against OpenAI, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, accusing the company's leaders of betraying its founding nonprofit mission to benefit humanity and instead pursuing massive profits through a for-profit structure backed by Microsoft.

The trial, which began with jury selection on April 27 and opening statements the following day, centers on Musk's claims that Altman and Brockman "stole a charity" when they converted OpenAI from its original nonprofit roots into a for-profit entity. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and contributed roughly $44 million in early funding, is seeking to unwind the for-profit conversion, remove Altman and Brockman from leadership, and secure substantial damages — potentially in the billions — to be directed back to the nonprofit arm.

Musk testified that he helped create OpenAI specifically to counter the risks of unchecked artificial intelligence development, particularly by companies like Google, and that it was always intended to remain a nonprofit focused on safe AGI for the benefit of humanity rather than shareholder profits. He portrayed Altman and Brockman as having manipulated the mission for personal and corporate gain after he left the board in 2018.

OpenAI's legal team has pushed back aggressively, arguing that Musk supported early discussions about a for-profit model and only filed the lawsuit after failing to gain control of the company. They deny any breach of fiduciary duty and maintain that transitioning to a for-profit structure was necessary to attract the massive capital required to compete in the AI race.

The case has drawn intense attention as one of the most significant legal battles in Silicon Valley history. It could reshape the future of OpenAI — currently one of the world's most valuable private companies thanks to its ChatGPT technology and partnerships — and set precedents for how AI development is governed, funded and regulated.

Day two of testimony featured pointed exchanges, with Musk at times appearing frustrated under cross-examination. The trial is expected to last roughly three weeks, with high-profile witnesses including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella potentially taking the stand. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is presiding, with a nine-person jury serving in an advisory role.

The feud between Musk and Altman, once collaborators, has become deeply personal. Musk has repeatedly referred to Altman as "Scam Altman" on X, while OpenAI has characterized Musk's lawsuit as sour grapes after he was unable to lead the organization.

Documents unsealed during pretrial proceedings have revealed internal tensions, emails and diary entries that paint a picture of clashing egos and visions for AI's future. Musk's lawyers argue OpenAI abandoned its core promise, while the defense contends the shift was essential for survival and innovation in a competitive landscape.

The outcome could have far-reaching implications. A ruling in Musk's favor might force structural changes at OpenAI, potentially slowing its commercial ambitions or altering its relationship with Microsoft, which has invested billions. Conversely, a victory for OpenAI would solidify its hybrid model and likely accelerate its path toward a potential IPO.

The trial has captivated the tech world and beyond. Observers see it as more than a personal dispute — it represents a broader battle over whether artificial intelligence should be developed primarily as a public good or a profit-driven enterprise. Musk has long warned about the existential risks of AI, while Altman has positioned OpenAI as a leader in responsible commercialization.

For Silicon Valley, the case highlights ongoing tensions around governance, founder control and the balance between innovation and safety. It also underscores how rapidly the AI industry has evolved since OpenAI's founding, when Musk and others envisioned it as a counterweight to Big Tech dominance.

As testimony continues, both sides are expected to present extensive evidence about OpenAI's early days, funding agreements and strategic decisions. The jury will ultimately weigh whether OpenAI breached any obligations to Musk or its nonprofit roots.

Outside the courtroom, the drama has spilled onto social media, with Musk's posts drawing millions of views and intense debate. Supporters on both sides have weighed in, with some viewing Musk as a principled defender of AI safety and others seeing the lawsuit as an attempt to hobble a competitor to his own xAI venture.

The broader public interest reflects growing awareness of AI's transformative potential and the high stakes involved in its development. Whatever the verdict, the Musk-Altman trial is likely to influence discussions about AI governance for years to come.

Legal experts following the case note that while Musk faces an uphill battle given the evolution of OpenAI's structure and agreements, the emotional and ideological elements could sway the jury. The proceedings have already produced colorful testimony and revelations that have entertained and concerned observers in equal measure.

As the trial enters its next phase, all eyes remain on the Oakland federal courthouse. The outcome could reshape not just one company but the trajectory of artificial intelligence development worldwide.