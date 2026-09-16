Valorant Down? Players Report Widespread Outage as #ValorantDown Trends Following New Server Issues Tonight

Players of Riot Games' tactical shooter "Valorant" began reporting connectivity problems Monday night, with outage-tracking service Downdetector flagging a spike in user complaints starting at 8:24 p.m. Eastern time and the hashtag #ValorantDown trending on social platform X as affected players compared notes on the disruption.

Downdetector's official account posted an alert shortly after the spike began, asking users how the outage was affecting them and directing them to submit reports through the platform. As of the post, the alert had drawn attention across social media, though the exact scope, cause and expected duration of the disruption had not yet been detailed in any official statement from Riot Games at the time the outage began trending.

Riot Games, the publisher behind "Valorant," maintains a dedicated Service Status page where the company posts real-time updates on server health, ongoing maintenance and confirmed outages across its game titles, including region-specific status information for players around the world. During past outages, the company has typically used that page, along with its official support accounts on social media, to acknowledge disruptions and provide updates as engineering teams investigate the underlying cause.

Riot's infrastructure is built to support millions of concurrent players across "Valorant" and the company's other titles, and outright server outages remain relatively uncommon compared with smaller, localized connectivity issues. Even so, the game has experienced a range of disruptions over the past several years, with causes spanning routine scheduled maintenance tied to major content patches, unexpected server errors during periods of unusually high player traffic, and, in at least two previously documented incidents, broader connectivity problems linked to issues with Cloudflare, the internet infrastructure company whose services Riot's servers have relied on. In one such earlier incident, outage tracking showed disrupted service lasting roughly three hours before connections began stabilizing, with a brief recurrence of the issue several hours later.

Not every reported connectivity problem traces back to an issue on Riot's end. The company and third-party guides covering "Valorant's" server status commonly note that local network configurations, virtual private network or proxy interference, home network congestion and outdated game clients can each produce symptoms that resemble a broader server outage even when Riot's infrastructure itself remains fully operational. Players experiencing connection issues are typically advised to first check Riot's official status page and Downdetector's live outage tracker to determine whether a problem is affecting a broad swath of the player base or appears limited to their own individual setup, before attempting local troubleshooting steps such as restarting the game client and Riot Client launcher, disabling any active VPN or proxy services, and closing unnecessary background applications that may be competing for network bandwidth.

Downdetector, the crowdsourced outage-tracking platform that first flagged Monday night's disruption, aggregates user-submitted problem reports alongside automated signals to identify spikes in complaints for a given service, generating real-time alerts when reports for a platform exceed typical baseline levels. The service has become a widely used first stop for gamers and other internet users seeking to quickly confirm whether a disruption they are experiencing reflects a broader, service-wide issue rather than a problem isolated to their own device or internet connection.

"Valorant" has built a large and highly engaged competitive player base since its 2020 launch, with the free-to-play tactical shooter regularly ranking among the most-played titles on PC gaming platforms and supporting an active professional esports circuit organized by Riot Games. That scale means even relatively short outages tend to generate significant social media attention and player frustration, particularly when disruptions occur during peak evening play hours in North America, as Monday night's reported issues appeared to.

As of the most recent available information, Riot Games had not issued a detailed public statement specifying the root cause of Monday night's reported outage, and it remained unclear whether the disruption was affecting all regions simultaneously or was concentrated in specific areas. Players seeking the most current and authoritative updates on the situation were directed to Riot's official Valorant Service Status page, which the company updates directly, rather than relying solely on third-party trackers or social media speculation, which can lag behind or occasionally misrepresent the actual scope of an ongoing technical issue.

Riot Games has historically resolved server-side outages affecting "Valorant" within a period ranging from under an hour to several hours, depending on the underlying cause, with the company's engineering teams typically posting incremental updates as investigations progress and services are gradually restored across affected regions. Whether Monday night's reported issues would follow that same pattern remained unclear as reports of the outage continued to circulate online.

For players still experiencing connection problems, standard troubleshooting guidance from both Riot Games and independent gaming outlets recommends confirming server status through official channels first, since attempting extensive local fixes during a genuine server-side outage typically has no effect until Riot's own infrastructure issues are resolved on the company's end.