Wordle Today: Answer and Hints for Saturday, September 12, 2026 Puzzle Number 1911 Solution Revealed

Wordle players looking for help with Saturday's puzzle can find the answer, along with a full breakdown of hints and strategy tips, for Wordle #1911, the daily five-letter word game published by The New York Times on Sept. 12, 2026.

Today's Wordle answer is NIFTY, a word commonly used as a compliment for something clever, useful or stylish. Multiple puzzle-tracking outlets confirmed the solution Saturday, noting that despite its familiarity in everyday conversation, the word tripped up a larger-than-usual share of players due to an uncommon letter pattern that didn't respond well to typical vowel-heavy opening guesses.

How today's puzzle played out

Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer, with the game providing color-coded feedback after each guess: green for letters in the correct position, yellow for correct letters in the wrong position, and gray for letters not in the word at all.

According to puzzle trackers, NIFTY contains only one vowel, positioned early in the word, and features no repeated letters, meaning players could safely eliminate double-letter guesses once they had ruled out a first attempt. The word begins with the letter "N," a detail that several outlets offered as an early hint for players who wanted a nudge without seeing the full answer.

Despite the word's simplicity in everyday speech, reported solving statistics suggested that many players needed close to five attempts to land on the correct answer, an unusually high average for a word this common. Puzzle analysts attributed the difficulty to the fact that popular opening words like STARE or CRANE, which rely heavily on common vowel placement, returned relatively little useful information against NIFTY's letter structure.

Hints offered before the reveal

Ahead of publishing the full answer, several outlets offered a tiered set of hints for players hoping to solve the puzzle on their own. Early clues described the word as something used to describe an idea, gadget or solution that is especially clever or appealing, while later hints noted it could also describe something fashionable or smart-looking in a more general sense.

Additional structural hints included confirmation that the word contains exactly one vowel, has no repeated letters, and starts with the letter N, details that narrowed the field considerably for players still working through their guesses before the answer was revealed.

Yesterday's answer and recent trends

For players looking to catch up or compare notes with the previous day's puzzle, Friday's Wordle answer, for puzzle #1910, was ASTER, referring to a flowering plant. Puzzle trackers noted that beyond both being five-letter words, Friday's and Saturday's answers shared little in common, continuing Wordle's practice of avoiding overly similar consecutive solutions to keep the daily puzzle unpredictable for regular players.

Wordle has published a new puzzle daily since its widely reported debut on June 19, 2021, when puzzle No. 1 used the word "cigar." The New York Times acquired the game shortly after its viral rise from word-game enthusiasts and has continued to publish it on a fixed, non-repeating schedule ever since, meaning the sequence of daily answers is determined in advance rather than generated dynamically for each session.

Strategy tips for future puzzles

Puzzle strategists tracking recent Wordle trends have continued to emphasize a handful of general strategies for tackling the game more efficiently. Five-letter answers frequently rely on common endings such as "-ER," "-LY," "-TY," "-LE" and "-CK," making words that test those endings valuable in the middle stages of a game once a few letters have been confirmed. Analysts also caution players against assuming double letters are rare in Wordle solutions, noting that repeated letters appear regularly enough that ruling them out too quickly can cost players a guess late in the game.

Strategists also recommend holding off on guesses involving less common letters like Q, X and Z until more conventional alphabet options have been exhausted, since early guesses are generally more valuable when they test frequently used letters rather than rare ones.

Where to find daily answers

Wordle remains one of the most widely played daily word games in the world, drawing millions of players who track their personal solving streaks and compare results with friends and family through the game's built-in sharing feature, which displays colored tile grids without revealing the actual word. The New York Times continues to publish Wordle alongside its other daily puzzle offerings, including Connections, Strands and the Mini Crossword, all of which draw dedicated followings among puzzle enthusiasts looking to complete their daily routine of word and logic games.

For players who missed today's puzzle or are looking ahead, a new Wordle answer will be published Sunday, continuing the game's unbroken daily streak that has now run for more than five years since its original 2021 launch. Players hoping to avoid spoilers for future puzzles are generally advised to solve each day's word before checking hint sites, since most puzzle trackers publish both hints and full answers together shortly after each day's puzzle becomes available.