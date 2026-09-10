NEW YORK — Thursday's New York Times Wordle is a five-letter adverb with no A, E, I, O or U, a repeated Y, and a habit of sounding like a punchline delivered with a straight face.

The official solution for puzzle No. 1,909, dated Sept. 10, 2026, is DRYLY. Lifehacker, Parade, USA Today's For The Win, Mashable, The Mirror and multiple independent archives published the same word after midnight Eastern, when the Times rotates the daily answer.

Hint sites spent the morning circling the definition without spelling it. Parade said the word "describes doing something in a way that is deliberately unemotional, understated or lacking expression" and later "refers to speaking or acting in a subtle, quiet and humorous way." Rock Paper Shotgun's one-word clue was "Without enthusiasm." Mashable offered "Ironically." Lifehacker's first hint was "With a straight face."

Structural clues lined up across outlets. The word starts with D and ends with Y. There is one repeated letter. Traditional vowels are absent; Y does the vowel work twice. Four letters are unique. Lifehacker noted three common letters and two uncommon ones. WordleBot's longtime starter recommendation remains CRANE; other openers cited Thursday included RAISE, ADIEU, TRACE and LARGE.

Emily Long at Lifehacker wrote that she solved it in three: RAISE, then TOUCH, then DRYLY. Her grid showed a single yellow on the first guess, a full miss on the second and five greens on the third. That path is not a rule. Players who burned early guesses on words packed with E and A found the board suddenly empty of the letters they trust most.

DRYLY is an adverb built on dry. Dictionaries treat it as speaking or acting with little visible emotion, or with understated, deadpan humor. Rock Paper Shotgun put it in a sentence anyone who has been short with a coworker already knows: when you are upset and brief, you are answering dryly. The same letters also describe a manner that is not wet, which is why some solvers wandered into weather and laundry before they reached tone of voice.

The puzzle number places Thursday 1,909 days after Wordle's public launch on June 19, 2021. Josh Wardle's grid still allows six tries. Green means the letter is correct and placed. Yellow means it belongs elsewhere. Gray means it is out. Hard mode, optional in the Times app, forbids wasting a known green or yellow.

Yesterday's answer, according to WordHint's archive note, was BURST for No. 1,908. Recent solutions listed by WordSolverX included LIVEN, BLIND, BEIGE, SOUPY, WAGER, JOIST, RULER and REMIX. None of those prepared Thursday's board for a vowel-free adverb.

Vowel-less Wordles are rare enough to feel like a trick and common enough that veterans keep a short list: GLYPH, NYMPH, CRYPT, LYMPH, DRYLY. The double Y is the trap. A player who finds D, R and L can still waste two guesses on DRYER, DRYLY's neighbor that the Times would not use because it is not the official list word for this date.

Sharing etiquette has not changed. The game exports a grid of colored squares without letters so a streak can travel through group chats without ruining someone still on guess four. The Times also packages Connections, Strands and the Mini Crossword on the same Games page; several hint columns mentioned those in the same breath as Thursday's Wordle.

No New York Times editor was quoted in the hint roundups describing why DRYLY was chosen. Tracy Bennett is listed as Wordle editor on at least one independent recap site; the Times does not publish a daily rationale. The word is simply the one the official list assigned to Sept. 10.

For anyone still on the board: start with D, end with Y, skip the usual vowels, expect a repeated letter, think of humor that does not smile. The answer, already public across hint pages, is DRYLY. Tomorrow's grid resets at midnight local time.