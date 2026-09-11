Wordle Today: Hints, Tips And Answer For NYT Puzzle #1910 On Friday, September 11, 2026 Solution Guide

Wordle players hoping to keep their streaks alive on Friday faced one of the trickier puzzles of the week, with the New York Times' daily word game serving up a five-letter answer that stumped even some experienced solvers using their usual go-to starting words.

Read more Today's Wordle Answer and Hints for August 20, 2026: Solving Puzzle Number 1,888 Explained Without Spoilers Today's Wordle Answer and Hints for August 20, 2026: Solving Puzzle Number 1,888 Explained Without Spoilers

Wordle, the viral word puzzle originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 before being acquired by The New York Times, challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts or fewer. After each guess, tiles turn green when a letter appears in the correct position, yellow when the letter is included in the word but placed incorrectly, and gray when the letter does not appear in the word at all. A new puzzle is released daily at midnight local time and can be played for free at nytimes.com.

For players looking to solve Friday's puzzle, Wordle #1,910, without having the answer spoiled outright, here are a series of progressively revealing hints.

The word contains two vowels. There are no repeated letters anywhere in the word. The word begins with the letter A. According to hints compiled across multiple outlets, the answer refers to a flowering plant commonly associated with gardens, one known for producing daisy-like blooms. The word's name traces back to a Greek term associated with stars, and beyond its meaning as a plant, the same word can also refer to a celestial object.

According to the New York Times' own WordleBot tool, which analyzes player performance and offers statistically optimal strategy suggestions, the average player completed Friday's puzzle in 3.7 moves across both the standard and hard-mode settings, placing it roughly in line with a typical midweek difficulty level despite some players finding it more challenging than usual.

WordleBot's analysis also highlighted how significantly a player's opening guess can shape their path to the solution. According to the tool, starting with the word LOADS leaves 33 possible remaining answers after the first guess, while SCALD narrows that field down considerably further to just 13 remaining possibilities. By contrast, one Yahoo Entertainment puzzle columnist described using ORATE as a starting guess, which turned every letter yellow except the O, narrowing the field to 23 possible answers according to WordleBot. That same columnist noted that other strong starting words, including EATER and RATED, could have narrowed the field down to just three remaining possibilities after a single guess, while ALTER and LATER also performed particularly well as opening guesses for Friday's specific puzzle.

For players who have exhausted the hints and still want to solve the puzzle independently, one more specific clue: the answer describes a group of composite flowering plants belonging to the daisy family, typically bearing star-shaped blooms, consisting of three consonants and two vowels with no letters repeated.

For those ready to see the solution, Friday's Wordle #1,910 answer was ASTER.

One puzzle columnist reflecting on the solution admitted unfamiliarity with the specific word choice, noting that despite never having previously encountered "aster" outside of gardening contexts, the word's composition, containing four of the five most commonly used letters in the English language, made it a reasonably findable answer once players began narrowing down the field of remaining possibilities through their opening guesses.

Asters are a widely recognized genus of flowering plants within the daisy family, known for producing star-shaped blooms that typically appear in shades of purple, blue, pink or white, often blooming in late summer and early fall. The word's etymology traces directly back to the ancient Greek word for "star," a linguistic root reflected both in the flower's distinctive star-shaped petal arrangement and in the word's secondary astronomical association, given that "aster" also appears as a root or suffix in various star-related scientific and astronomical terminology.

Wordle has remained a daily ritual for millions of players since its viral rise to popularity in late 2021, with many players maintaining lengthy personal winning streaks and sharing their daily results, often represented through the game's now-iconic green, yellow and gray emoji grid, across social media platforms without revealing the actual letters of the solution. The New York Times has continued expanding its broader puzzle offerings alongside Wordle in the years since acquiring the game, including the Mini Crossword, Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and Letter Boxed, each maintaining its own dedicated daily following among puzzle enthusiasts.

For players who came up short on Friday's puzzle, previous Wordle solutions remain accessible through the game's official archive, allowing users to revisit past puzzles at their own pace. Looking ahead, a fresh five-letter word will be released for Wordle puzzle #1,911 at midnight, giving players another opportunity to extend their personal streaks heading into the weekend.