Wordle players working through Sunday's puzzle can find the answer, along with a full set of hints and strategy notes, for Wordle #1912, the daily five-letter word game published by The New York Times on Sept. 13, 2026.

Today's Wordle answer is FOCUS, a common word used to describe concentrated attention or a central point of interest. Multiple puzzle-tracking outlets confirmed the solution Sunday, describing it as a more approachable word than Saturday's answer, which had tripped up a larger-than-usual share of players.

How today's puzzle breaks down

Wordle challenges players to identify a five-letter word within six guesses, using color-coded feedback after each attempt: green tiles mark letters in the correct position, yellow tiles indicate a correct letter placed in the wrong spot, and gray tiles rule out letters entirely.

According to puzzle trackers, FOCUS contains two vowels and no repeated letters, a combination that generally makes for a more solvable word compared with puzzles built around less common letter patterns. The word begins with the letter "F," a detail several outlets offered as an early hint for players looking for a nudge without fully spoiling the answer.

Puzzle-tracking sites noted that FOCUS represents a noticeably more common word in everyday use than Saturday's solution, NIFTY, and average solve times were expected to reflect that added familiarity once daily solving statistics were fully tallied.

Hints offered ahead of the reveal

Before publishing the full answer, several outlets built out a layered set of clues for players hoping to work through the puzzle independently. Early hints described the word as relating to concentrated attention or a sharp point of interest, while later clues confirmed its letter structure: two vowels present, no double letters anywhere in the word, and a starting letter of "F."

That combination of hints was designed to help players eliminate whole categories of guesses without immediately revealing the word itself, a common approach used across Wordle hint coverage to preserve some challenge for readers who want to keep solving on their own.

Yesterday's answer for comparison

Players catching up after missing Saturday's puzzle can note that the answer to Wordle #1911, published Sept. 12, was NIFTY, a word commonly used to describe something clever, useful or stylish. Puzzle trackers reported that NIFTY proved unusually difficult for a common word, in part because it contains only one vowel and doesn't respond well to typical vowel-heavy opening guesses like STARE or CRANE. According to data compiled by the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player needed roughly four attempts to solve Saturday's puzzle.

A daily ritual with a fixed answer sequence

Wordle has published a new puzzle every day since its widely reported viral debut in 2021, when the very first puzzle used the word "cigar" as its solution. The New York Times acquired the game shortly after it gained a mass following among word-game enthusiasts, and has continued publishing it on a fixed, pre-determined schedule ever since, meaning each day's answer is set in advance rather than generated freshly for individual players.

That structure has allowed a wide ecosystem of hint sites, solver tools and daily recap articles to build up around the game, with outlets like Tom's Guide, Parade, TheGamer, Sportskeeda and Fortnite Insider all publishing daily breakdowns that combine progressively revealing hints with a final confirmed answer for readers who get stuck.

General strategy tips for future puzzles

Puzzle strategists who track recurring Wordle patterns continue to emphasize a handful of broadly useful approaches for tackling the daily word regardless of what that day's specific solution turns out to be. Five-letter English words frequently end in common suffixes such as "-ER," "-LY," "-TY," "-LE" and "-CK," making test words built around those endings especially valuable once a few letters have already been confirmed through earlier guesses.

Strategists also warn against assuming Wordle solutions rarely contain repeated letters, noting that double letters show up regularly enough that ruling them out prematurely can cost a player a valuable guess late in the game. Rare letters like Q, X and Z are generally best saved for later guesses, once more commonly used letters have already been tested and eliminated from consideration.

Consonant-vowel-consonant-consonant-vowel patterns, seen in words like CRATE, PLANT or SHARE, are also frequently cited as efficient early guesses, since they tend to test a broad mix of common letters in a single attempt and generate more useful color-coded feedback than guesses weighted too heavily toward either vowels or consonants alone.

Where to follow daily results

Wordle remains one of the most widely played daily word games in the world, with millions of players tracking personal solving streaks and comparing results with friends through the game's built-in results-sharing feature, which displays a grid of colored tiles without revealing the underlying word to anyone who hasn't yet played that day's puzzle.

The New York Times continues to publish Wordle alongside its broader lineup of daily puzzle offerings, including Connections, Connections Sports Edition, Strands and the Mini Crossword, all of which have built dedicated followings among readers who treat the daily puzzle lineup as part of a regular routine.

For players who have already solved today's puzzle or are looking ahead, a new Wordle answer will be published Monday, continuing an unbroken daily streak that has now run for more than five years since the game's original 2021 debut. As always, players hoping to avoid spoilers for future puzzles are generally advised to complete each day's word before checking hint sites, since most outlets publish both progressive hints and the final answer together in the same article shortly after each day's puzzle goes live.