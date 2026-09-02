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Nvidia's next generation of AI upscaling technology, DLSS 5, is set to launch alongside NBA 2K27 on Sept. 3, marking the technology's first public release after months of leaked demonstrations that have drawn sharply negative reactions from gamers online.

DLSS 5 represents a significant expansion of Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, moving beyond its traditional role of upscaling resolution and generating additional frames to now actively modifying character models and environmental details in pursuit of what Nvidia describes as greater photorealism. Early leaked footage of the technology applied to games including Resident Evil: Requiem and Starfield drew widespread criticism, with many players describing the AI-altered visuals as unnatural or unsettling rather than more realistic.

Speaking at a media briefing, Nvidia's Edward Liu, director of applied deep learning research, described the broader technical challenge the company is trying to address with DLSS 5. "When we look ahead at our ultimate goal of achieving Hollywood-grade photorealism or just the real world, we're still looking at a chasm," Liu said. "Compared to where we started, our compute budget has increased from over 400,000 times more compute than we did before. But we're still really orders and orders of magnitude away from really simulating the real world in real time." According to Liu, traditional computer graphics generate images from physically based first principles, a process DLSS 5's AI rendering is intended to help bridge alongside that conventional approach.

Liu also emphasized that DLSS 5 differs from other generative AI tools by producing more predictable, consistent results rather than variable outputs. He said the technology draws on a game's render frame, information he described as "a lot more information dense and constrained compared to something like a text prompt," allowing DLSS 5 to generate what he called deterministic outputs. "A fruit will stay a fruit," Liu said. "The same character will still be the same character." He added that higher-quality inputs, such as games running at higher resolution with ray tracing enabled, tend to produce stronger overall results from the technology.

Nvidia's Gabriele Leon, director of real-time content technology, framed DLSS 5 as a creative tool intended to support developers rather than override their intentions. "DLSS 5 is a tool for developers and for artists [...] to bring their vision closer to what they might have intended," Leon said during the same briefing.

DLSS 5 will be available exclusively on Nvidia's RTX 50-series graphics cards at launch, meaning owners of older GPUs will not be able to access the feature regardless of which games support it. The technology's initial pairing with NBA 2K27 represents a more targeted use case than some of the earlier leaked demos, applying subtle additional detail to elements such as player models and crowd non-player characters rather than attempting sweeping photorealistic overhauls of entire game environments.

Coverage of the technology ahead of launch has remained skeptical about how essential DLSS 5 will prove for most gamers. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar, who viewed remote demonstrations of the technology at Gamescom, wrote that while his initial doubts about DLSS 5 had eased somewhat after seeing more carefully applied examples, he continues to view the feature as considerably less essential than even real-time ray tracing, a resource-intensive rendering feature that itself remains difficult for most gaming hardware, including current consoles, to run smoothly at 60 frames per second. Hardawar noted that DLSS 5's most successful demonstrations he had seen were notably subtle, adding modest depth to details like a merchant character's face or slightly more lifelike appearances for athletes in NBA 2K27, rather than delivering the kind of dramatic visual leap Nvidia's early ray tracing showcases once promised, even though many games ultimately fell short of matching those initial demonstrations.

Nvidia has previously attempted to introduce ambitious AI-driven gaming features that failed to gain meaningful traction among developers, including AI-powered non-player characters designed to hold dynamic conversations, a feature that drew similarly polarized reactions and saw limited adoption across the industry. Whether DLSS 5 follows a similar trajectory, or finds a more subtle, widely accepted role enhancing visual detail without altering a game's core artistic intent, is expected to become clearer once the technology becomes broadly available to players and developers following its Sept. 3 debut alongside NBA 2K27.