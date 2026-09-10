Apple Pitches the iPhone Duo as a Bedside Clock With StandBy That Works Without Charging

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's first foldable iPhone is a $1,999 phone that also wants to live on the nightstand.

At Wednesday's "Surprise and Shine" event, the company showed the iPhone Duo half-folded on a bedside table and described it as a "delightful bedside clock." Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, said the device has the "ability to wake you up with a gentle glow timed perfectly with your alarm."

The trick is an updated StandBy mode built for a hinge. On earlier iPhones, StandBy typically needed the phone on its side and on a charger. On the Duo, folding the body into a tent and setting it on a table is enough. Full-screen widgets can show the time, a calendar, weather or a photo loop. Macworld and ZDNET both reported after hands-on sessions that StandBy on the Duo works even when the phone is not plugged in. ZDNET called the result "a portable clock or timer — a very luxurious one."

That is the product pitch in one pose. Closed, the Duo is a 5.4-inch cover screen with a passport-like footprint. Open, it is a 7.6-inch inner panel. Both displays share a 1:1.4 aspect ratio, so the clock face can scale from cover to inner sheet without stretching. Both support Always-On and ProMotion. Peak outdoor brightness is listed at 3,000 nits. The inner panel uses a nano-texture finish Apple says cuts glare and hides the crease.

iOS 27.1 treats the tent as a new state, not a broken phone. The Verge reported that placing the Duo in tent orientation turns it into a smart display. Engadget said tent and tabletop modes are supported, with tent mode turning the device into "a fancy clock or standalone calendar." TechRadar's hands-on noted the clock setup works but is "not entirely obvious" without docking or locking the phone first.

The same hinge that makes a clock also makes a theater. Fold the Duo like a tent and video can play on the outer screen while the body stands on a desk. Partially open it like a book and the software shifts content off the fold. Split View puts two apps side by side on the inner display. None of that is required to tell time. It is why Apple spent keynote minutes on furniture, not only on chips.

The A20 Pro processor is the same silicon in the iPhone 18 Pro. Battery language is "all-day," a claim reviewers have not stress-tested in a bedroom overnight with Always-On StandBy. Colors are Night Sky and Star White, or Starlight in some listings. Preorders start Oct. 16. Shipments begin Oct. 23 in more than 70 countries.

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Sleep researchers are not in the marketing video. Mashable noted that the American Academy of Sleep Medicine advises keeping phones out of the bedroom and using a dedicated clock. Apple's own Watch health features, announced the same hour, sit awkwardly next to a glowing foldable two feet from a pillow. Federighi's "gentle glow" is the company's answer: dim, timed, red-tinted night behavior carried over from earlier StandBy night modes. Whether a $2,000 screen still counts as a "phone in the room" is a wellness argument, not a spec.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 already stands in similar poses. Apple's difference is software default and no charger required. For three years StandBy trained iPhone owners to think of a landscape slab on MagSafe as a clock. The Duo removes the puck. The hinge is the stand.

That is useful in a kitchen or a hotel desk. It is also how Apple sells a foldable to people who do not want another tablet. A clock is the least threatening job a 7.6-inch sheet can have. Check the time, tap an alarm, fold it shut and put it in a pocket. The product page will talk about multitasking. The event image was a nightstand.

Pricing keeps the gesture exclusive. At $1,999 for 256GB, the Duo costs about $100 more than Samsung's current wide Fold. Using it as a clock does not require the 2TB tier. It does require living with a crease you can feel and a battery that now has two panels to light at 3 a.m. if Always-On is left on.

Apple did not invent the bedside phone. It named the pose, tied it to an alarm glow and made the stand free. Whether buyers actually leave a foldable upright overnight will show up in battery complaints, not in the keynote. Until then, the official line is simple enough to print: fold it like a tent, set it down, read the time. No dock required.