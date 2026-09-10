MIAMI — New video of an Amazon cargo jet floating down a Miami runway, then bursting through a fence and into traffic, has given the public the same picture federal investigators described from the black boxes: a late, fast landing that never settled into a normal stop.

The Boeing 767-300, flying Prime Air Flight 7598 for contractor 21 Air, arrived Sunday from San Juan, Puerto Rico, as storms built around Miami International Airport. Airport and bystander video released in the days since shows the jet remaining airborne well past the usual touchdown zone on Runway 30, a 9,360-foot strip. Tracking data put it still near 130 mph at the pavement's end. It ran about 1,300 feet beyond the runway, hit a Ford Econoline van carrying a cleaning crew inside the airport, tore through fencing and barriers, struck a Toyota SUV on a public road and stopped in grass, on fire.

WATCH: New video has surfaced of the Amazon airplane crash at Miami international airport. pic.twitter.com/vxPPwgARnq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2026

Five men in the van were killed: Rolando Aleman Leon, 55; Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo, 53; Julio C. Pineda, 75; Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53; and Javierkys Reyes Quevedo, 47, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said. Two others in the van, ages 79 and 32, were among the most seriously hurt. Five people were injured in all. Both pilots survived. Television footage later showed one of them jumping from the burning aircraft.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy called the scene "utter devastation."

The video answers one question viewers asked at once: Did the jet land long? It did. The recorders answer a harder one: What did the crew do in the last half-minute?

Investigator-in-charge Chihoon Shin laid out the flight-data timeline late Tuesday. About 30 seconds before the recording ended, the nose gear and right main gear touched at roughly 158 knots — about 182 mph, faster than a typical 767 landing. Brakes came on about seven seconds later, slowing the jet toward 168 mph. The left main gear did not plant until about 19 seconds before the tape ended, at about 154 mph. The airplane was not fully on its wheels for a stretch of the rollout.

Fifteen seconds before the end of the recording, Shin said, the brakes were released at about 138 mph and "throttles increased to values consistent with go-around thrust." Four seconds after that, throttles went to idle and brakes were reapplied at about 135 mph. There was no indication that speed brakes or thrust reversers deployed — the two systems that dump lift and throw engine power backward after a landing.

Aviation specialists who reviewed the briefing said that sequence looks like a late, incomplete decision to abort and climb away, then a return to stopping on pavement that was already gone. The NTSB has not called it a probable cause. Interviews with the two pilots and 21 Air's chief and assistant chief pilots were set for Wednesday. Cockpit-voice-recorder details had not been released.

The captain was identified as Joseph Carroll (also reported as Carol), 55, with more than 7,000 hours and a 767 type rating since May. First officer Jaime Felipe Silva Molina, 37, had more than 2,500 hours and a 767 rating since April 2025.

The jet weighed on the order of 230,000 pounds. NTSB officials said the payload included more than 32,000 pounds of contact lenses. It was a converted passenger 767. Amazon does not fly the aircraft itself; 21 Air does, in Amazon colors.

Weather is in the file. Storms were near the field. Early video analysis and some experts pointed to a tailwind that would have carried the airplane past the aiming point if the crew did not correct or go around in time. Investigators will also look at speed on final, flare, brake and reverse logic, mechanical condition and why a go-around started and stopped with so little runway left.

The crash shut two of Miami's four runways on a holiday weekend. It also renewed an old airport question: how much engineered stopway and public-road setback sit beyond Runway 30 when a heavy jet does not stop. Homendy's team was still working the wreckage days later.

Amazon and 21 Air have not published a technical explanation. The NTSB does not assign blame from an on-scene briefing. What the new video and the boxes agree on is narrower. The airplane used a long stretch of concrete before all three gears were down. Power came up as if for a missed approach, then came back. The devices that should have helped it stop do not appear to have been used. Five workers in a van on airport property never had a chance to get out of the way.

Probable cause, if one is reached, will take months. Until then the pictures do the reporting: a freighter that would not put its wheels down where they belonged, a road that should never have met a 767, and a cleaning crew that was not flying.