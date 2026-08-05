LONDON — A discarded upper stage from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is believed to have slammed into the Moon's surface near the Einstein crater early Wednesday, giving planetary scientists an unusual opportunity to study the effects of a high-speed impact whose exact size, speed and location are already known in advance.

The empty rocket stage struck the lunar surface at approximately 7:35 a.m. British Summer Time, or 6:35 a.m. GMT, traveling at roughly 5,400 miles per hour, or about 8,700 kilometers per hour, according to tracking data cited by researchers. The impact occurred in broad daylight across much of the world, meaning the brief flash the collision produced would have been far too faint to see, even for observers using high-end amateur telescopes.

A Predictable Piece of Space Debris

The rocket stage originated from a Falcon 9 launch that lifted off from Florida in January of last year, carrying two lunar landers into space. The mission's primary objective, successfully sending both landers beyond Earth's orbit and onto a trajectory toward the Moon, was accomplished at the time. What remained afterward was the spent upper stage itself, a discarded piece of hardware roughly the size of a five-story building and weighing at least 4,000 kilograms, left drifting in a long, looping orbit that repeatedly swung out toward the Moon and back again.

Over the following 18 months, the combined gravitational pull of the Earth, Moon and Sun, along with the faint but persistent pressure of sunlight itself, gradually nudged the object off its original path. Astronomers tracking the derelict rocket stage eventually determined that those small perturbations had placed it on a collision course with the Moon, with its velocity increasing day by day as it approached.

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Limited Real-Time Observation

Despite the precision with which scientists were able to predict the time and location of impact, few observers, human or robotic, were positioned to witness the collision as it happened. Spacecraft currently orbiting the Moon were not situated correctly to capture the event live. South Korea's Danuri orbiter came closest, having passed near the eventual crash site shortly before impact, though its research team has indicated that any footage it captured will only be released once scientists have completed their analysis of the data.

Amateur astronomers observing from locations still in darkness at the time of impact would have had little realistic chance of catching the flash itself, given that any visible light produced likely lasted only a fraction of a second. Some observers may, however, have caught sight of a resulting plume of lunar dust that could have stretched as far as 100 kilometers, or about 62 miles, across the surface and remained visible for several minutes afterward.

Powerful Telescopes Positioned to Capture the Aftermath

The clearest scientific data and the first usable images are expected to come from large observatories located in the Americas, where the sky remained dark at the time of the predicted impact. Even with sophisticated instruments, detecting the effects of a roughly 14-meter object striking the lunar surface from a distance of about 385,000 kilometers presents a significant technical challenge, and researchers have cautioned that processing and verifying the resulting imagery could take anywhere from several hours to multiple weeks.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is expected to be positioned to photograph the impact site within the coming days, allowing scientists to directly compare images of the lunar surface taken before and after the collision, a comparison that should help pinpoint the crater's exact size and shape once available.

Turning an Accident Into a Controlled Experiment

What might otherwise be dismissed as an unfortunate piece of space debris striking the lunar surface has instead become what researchers describe as a rare scientific opportunity. Because the rocket stage's exact size, velocity and point of impact were already well understood in advance, the event effectively functions as a controlled experiment rather than a random occurrence, allowing planetary geologists to directly test their existing models of how impacts excavate craters, scatter debris across a surface, and send tremors rippling through a celestial body's interior.

That data carries practical implications beyond pure scientific curiosity. Understanding precisely how much rock and dust a given impact throws into the surrounding environment could help engineers design safer landing systems and future lunar bases, including calculations for how far flying debris might travel from a landing site and how significantly the ground could shake in the surrounding area. Material excavated from beneath the lunar surface by the impact may also offer fresh geological clues that could add to scientists' broader understanding of how the Earth-Moon system originally formed roughly 4.5 billion years ago.

Part of a Long History of Lunar Impacts

Wednesday's collision is far from the first time human-made hardware has struck the Moon. Spacecraft and rocket components have been crashing into the lunar surface since 1959, when the Soviet probe Luna 2 became the first human-made object to reach the Moon, in most cases by accident and in several cases deliberately as part of planned scientific missions. NASA's Ranger probes carried out similar impacts throughout the 1960s, various Apollo-era rocket stages were later crashed into the surface for research purposes, and the LCROSS mission was deliberately steered into the Moon in 2009 specifically to search for signs of water ice.

The last confirmed accidental lunar impact prior to Wednesday's event occurred in 2022 and was believed to involve a leftover rocket booster originally launched as part of a Chinese lunar mission back in 2014, a reminder that discarded hardware from decades of space exploration continues to drift unpredictably through cislunar space, occasionally returning to strike the very body many of these missions were originally sent to study.