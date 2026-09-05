KENT, Wash. — Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin has hired at least 47 engineers away from Amazon's Leo satellite venture over the past year, according to a Bloomberg review of LinkedIn profiles, staffing a rival satellite communications project with talent originally trained inside the e-commerce giant Bezos still chairs.

Many of the engineers who have moved from Amazon Leo to Blue Origin are now reportedly working on TeraWave, Blue Origin's own emerging satellite communications initiative, which the company unveiled in January. TeraWave is currently seeking regulatory approval to build a constellation of thousands of satellites designed to serve businesses and governments with substantial data needs, positioning the network as a competitor not only to SpaceX's Starlink but also to Amazon's own Leo satellite service.

Bezos occupies a distinct legal and financial relationship with each of the two companies involved. He serves as chairman of Amazon and remains its largest individual shareholder, though he does not personally own the publicly traded company outright. Blue Origin, by contrast, is a privately held company that Bezos owns directly, meaning any commercial success TeraWave eventually achieves would flow to Bezos personally rather than to Amazon's broader shareholder base.

Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper before its recent rebranding, aims to begin selling broadband internet service to customers by the end of this year, with plans to eventually market the service to households, businesses and governments around the world. The company has launched 180 satellites since April through a series of rocket launches handled by partners including United Launch Alliance and SpaceX. Amazon is legally required under its Federal Communications Commission license to deploy at least half of its planned 3,232-satellite constellation by the middle of 2026, a mandate that has pushed the company to build a 100,000-square-foot satellite processing facility at Kennedy Space Center to support high-volume launch integration.

Blue Origin's TeraWave project, by contrast, is pursuing a different market segment. Regulatory filings indicate the network is designed to avoid competing directly in the mass-market broadband space where Amazon Leo and Starlink primarily operate, instead targeting a smaller set of business and government customers seeking large volumes of data transfer that would previously have required a dedicated fiber-optic connection. The planned network calls for more than 5,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, supplemented by an additional layer of satellites in medium orbit, with the system designed to deliver up to six terabits per second of capacity across point-to-point ground links. Blue Origin has said it aims to begin deploying TeraWave satellites by the end of 2027.

There is no indication that Blue Origin's hiring of former Amazon Leo employees involves any legal violation, and no complaint or legal action has been reported in connection with the personnel movement. Engineers in the United States are generally free to move between employers, including between two companies founded or controlled by the same individual.

Still, the timing of the hiring wave has drawn scrutiny given Amazon's own substantial financial commitments to its Leo satellite business. Under current chief executive Andy Jassy, Amazon agreed this year to acquire satellite communications company Globalstar in a deal valued at $11.57 billion, a purchase intended to secure spectrum rights and operational infrastructure that would help position Leo as a legitimate rival to Starlink. Amazon Leo's commercial launch had originally been targeted for the middle of this year, even as dozens of engineers with direct experience building the company's satellite systems have since departed for Bezos' separately owned venture.

The talent shift accelerated following the December 2023 appointment of Dave Limp as Blue Origin's chief executive. Limp previously served as Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services, where he oversaw the initial development, manufacturing setup and regulatory strategy for what was then known as Project Kuiper, giving him direct familiarity with the technical and business challenges of building a large-scale satellite constellation before moving to lead Blue Origin.

Blue Origin has faced its own significant operational setbacks this year even as it works to build out TeraWave. The company's New Glenn heavy-lift rocket, central to its broader launch ambitions, has experienced years of development delays. An explosion during preflight testing in May forced the cancellation of a launch that had been intended to carry Amazon Leo satellites into orbit, and the rocket has remained grounded since that incident. Despite those setbacks, Amazon remains one of Blue Origin's largest commercial customers, having secured contracts for up to 27 New Glenn launches as part of a broader, multi-provider launch procurement strategy that also includes United Launch Alliance, Arianespace and SpaceX.

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Bezos has continued dividing his attention across multiple ventures since stepping down from Amazon's chief executive role roughly five years ago. He remains an active member of Amazon's board and holds recurring meetings with senior company leadership, including teams focused on artificial intelligence initiatives, while also devoting significant time to Blue Origin's operations. Bezos has additionally invested in an artificial intelligence startup called Prometheus, where he holds the title of co-chief executive, focused on applying AI models to real-world engineering tasks.

The broader competitive dynamics surrounding the satellite hiring have particular significance for markets like East Africa, where Amazon has separately applied through a subsidiary, Kuiper Kenya, for a satellite internet license. That application would place Bezos' publicly traded company in direct competition with Starlink across the region, even as his privately held Blue Origin simultaneously builds out its own competing satellite capability using engineers drawn from Amazon's own satellite division. Given the comparatively thin terrestrial broadband infrastructure across much of the region, satellite-based internet service has emerged as one of the more realistic paths toward expanded connectivity for many African markets, making the competitive positioning between Amazon Leo and other satellite providers, including Bezos' own TeraWave project, a matter of practical significance for the region's broader digital infrastructure development.

Neither Amazon nor Blue Origin has issued a detailed public statement addressing the specific pattern of engineer movement between the two companies. As TeraWave continues moving through the regulatory approval process ahead of its planned satellite deployment beginning in late 2027, the extent to which its engineering team's Amazon Leo experience shapes the network's eventual technical capabilities, and how the two Bezos-linked satellite ventures ultimately compete for customers and market position, remains an evolving storyline likely to draw continued attention from industry analysts and regulators alike.