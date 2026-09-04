Spain's Iris2 Investment Driven By Musk's Control Of Global Satellites, Minister Says Amid Starlink Dominance

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Spain's decision to commit up to 2 billion euros toward Europe's Iris2 satellite constellation was directly motivated by concerns over Elon Musk's dominant position in global satellite communications, according to Spanish Science and Innovation Minister Diana Morant, who oversees the country's space sector.

Morant said Musk's control over roughly two-thirds of all satellites currently operating in orbit, largely through his company SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, factored significantly into Spain's calculus when the government finalized its major investment in Iris2, Europe's answer to Starlink, according to reporting from Space Intel Report.

Spain formally committed to spending up to 2 billion euros, or approximately $2.3 billion, into the Iris2 multi-orbit constellation in late July, when Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the investment as part of the country's broader Multi-orbit Satcom Special Modernization Program. The funding will support a national secure satellite broadband constellation that will ultimately be integrated into the wider European Iris2 network, while remaining under direct Spanish control.

Iris2, formally known as Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite, is being jointly managed by the European Commission and the SpaceRise consortium, a group of the continent's leading satellite fleet operators, including SES, Eutelsat and HispaSat. The project represents Europe's most significant effort to date to build an independent, secure satellite communications capability, reducing the bloc's reliance on commercial providers such as SpaceX's Starlink network for critical government, defense and emergency services communications.

Spain's commitment marks the largest single national contribution to Iris2 announced so far among European Union member states, surpassing an earlier pledge of approximately 470 million euros, or roughly $536 million, from Poland, which is funding six dedicated satellites for the constellation's medium-Earth-orbit layer and six more for its larger low-Earth-orbit shell.

The overall Iris2 program carries a total planned cost exceeding 15.6 billion euros, or roughly $18 billion, according to figures from the European Commission and industry reporting. The funding structure combines 11.6 billion euros in public investment from the European Commission and the European Space Agency with up to 4 billion euros contributed collectively by the three SpaceRise consortium members. The full constellation is designed to include 330 new satellites in low Earth orbit alongside 12 additional satellites in medium Earth orbit, with initial services expected to begin in 2030 following the program's first satellite launches in 2029.

Spain's own national contribution to the broader effort will fund a sovereign satellite communications capability comprising satellites operating across both low and medium Earth orbit, according to details of the Spanish Defense Ministry's budget disclosure accompanying the announcement. That national system is designed to remain fully compatible with the broader Iris2 architecture while staying under direct Spanish governmental control, reflecting a broader European push toward what officials have described as sovereign satellite capabilities independent of any single foreign commercial provider.

HispaSat, part of Spain's Indra Group, has separately been selected as the prime contractor for the ground segment of the broader Iris2 program, a role valued at more than 1.6 billion euros covering antenna infrastructure, control systems and land-based network connectivity across the constellation's various orbital layers. That selection makes Indra the first Spanish company to secure a lead contractor role within the broader European program, further underscoring Spain's growing stake in the project beyond its direct national funding commitment.

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Musk's Starlink network has grown rapidly since its initial launches, now comprising thousands of satellites providing broadband internet service across much of the globe, including regions with limited access to traditional terrestrial internet infrastructure. That scale has made Starlink the dominant player in the emerging low-Earth-orbit satellite broadband market, a position European officials have increasingly cited as a strategic vulnerability given the network's status as a commercial asset controlled by a single American entrepreneur rather than a sovereign or multilateral European entity.

Concerns over reliance on Starlink for critical infrastructure have intensified across Europe in recent years, particularly in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Starlink terminals have played a significant role in maintaining military and civilian communications. That dependency has fueled broader European interest in developing independent satellite communications capabilities less exposed to decisions made by a foreign commercial operator, a dynamic that has featured prominently in policy discussions surrounding Iris2's development.

European telecommunications companies have signaled a similarly cautious stance toward relying on Iris2 itself absent competitive terms. Telecom operators Orange and Deutsche Telekom have previously indicated they would only purchase capacity on the Iris2 constellation if the network's offerings proved competitive with existing commercial alternatives, reflecting broader industry skepticism about whether a government-backed constellation can match the cost and performance benchmarks already established by Starlink's commercial network.

Morant's comments came during remarks at industry gathering in Tupper Lake, New York, where Space Intel Report covers ongoing developments across the global satellite and space industry. Her characterization of Musk's satellite dominance as a motivating factor behind Spain's Iris2 commitment reflects a broader pattern among European officials who have increasingly framed satellite communications sovereignty as a matter of national and continental security, rather than purely a commercial or technological consideration.

Spain's investment adds to a growing list of national contributions to Iris2 from individual European Union member states, building on the underlying public-private partnership structure established between the European Commission, the European Space Agency and the SpaceRise consortium. With initial satellite launches still several years away and full operational capability not expected until 2030, the program remains in a relatively early phase of implementation, even as individual countries including Spain and Poland continue announcing substantial national funding commitments tied to the broader constellation.

As Iris2 continues moving through its development phase, with major manufacturing and launch contracts still being finalized among consortium members and their industrial partners, European officials are likely to continue emphasizing the strategic rationale behind the program, framing it explicitly against the backdrop of Starlink's continued global dominance in the satellite broadband sector under Musk's ownership through SpaceX.