AI-Generated Food Images Spoil Appetites As Restaurants Turn To ChatGPT For Menu Photos

Consumers across the country are increasingly encountering artificial intelligence-generated images of food on restaurant menus and marketing materials, and many say the results are unappetizing, misleading and sparking a wave of online backlash against the growing trend.

The controversy gained fresh attention after Jill Sennett, a 37-year-old nurse in Denver, shared AI-generated menu images from a Jamaican barbecue pop-up restaurant with her 26,000 followers on X, showing meats that appeared to resemble leather belts covered in tiny beetles. The post was reshared by more than 500 people, many of whom expressed similar disgust at the images.

Sennett said the trend feels like a troubling shift in how restaurants present food to customers.

"Such an essential human experience," Sennett said of eating, adding that she views the shift toward AI-generated food imagery as "a bad cultural thing that restaurants are converting to these horrific, uncanny food images that are unappetizing."

Despite her reaction to the images, Sennett said she still ordered chicken and macaroni and cheese from the restaurant, noting it was one of her only lunch options at the time and that she had eaten there previously.

The manager of Jamaican Jerk and Barbecue Restaurant, the Denver establishment that hosted the pop-up at Sennett's hospital, confirmed he had used ChatGPT to generate the menu images rather than paying a graphic designer, a service he does use for the restaurant's permanent, bricks-and-mortar location.

"We decided we would design something that was eye-catching," the manager said, declining to give his name for publication. "Restaurant people are trying to be cost-effective."

According to a 2026 report from the National Restaurant Association, 26% of restaurant operators now use AI in some capacity to assist with marketing, inventory management, employee scheduling, menu optimization or order taking, reflecting the technology's growing footprint across the industry even as consumer reactions to specific applications, particularly AI-generated food imagery, have proven mixed at best.

Backlash to the trend has been particularly sharp in the San Francisco Bay Area, a hub for AI development. When San Francisco cafe Grind & Unwind put up signage depicting menu items that locals quickly identified as AI-generated, vandals graffitied the storefront with a message cafe owner Lyndsey Lozano interpreted as reading "seriously." A Reddit post titled "Yum, slop" drew commenters comparing the AI-generated bread images to textures resembling reptile skin and a loofah.

Lozano told SFGate in July that the reaction was "not what we were expecting," noting the signage had only been intended as a temporary measure. She and her husband subsequently removed the AI-generated signage and spent an estimated $700 painting over the resulting graffiti, according to SFGate.

Sennett said she finds some amusement in AI's continued struggles to convincingly render food.

"It can do uncanny videos of celebrities, but it can't depict a hamburger," Sennett said. "I hope it stays that way, honestly, and we can shame restaurants into stopping."

Industry professionals say the technology's growing use reflects genuine cost pressures facing restaurants, even as its application to customer-facing imagery specifically remains contentious. Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of Food and Wine magazine, said he has observed restaurants increasingly automating parts of their back-end operations, but cautioned that AI's use should generally remain invisible to diners.

"The American dining public is smart," Lewis said. "They know what they want, and they know what is real."

Some restaurants have leaned into rejecting the technology entirely as a marketing strategy of its own. When Wyoming restaurant Chugwater Soda Fountain publicly pledged, on a piece of cardboard, that it would never use AI and would instead continue posting hand-drawn images of its burgers, the Instagram post drew more than 200,000 likes, with some commenters celebrating the homespun approach while others noted the irony of posting the pledge on an AI-powered social media platform.

Jamie Soja, a professional photographer in the Bay Area who has shot images for restaurant marketing and food-delivery services, said AI-generated images most often fail to accurately capture a dish's texture.

"The color and texture and the ingredients look kind of off in the way that they're arranged," Soja said, adding that lighting in AI-generated food images frequently appears unnatural as well.

Major technology platforms are increasingly embedding AI tools directly into their systems, further complicating the debate. Food-delivery app DoorDash offers AI photo tools designed "to improve the presentation of an existing image of a dish," adjusting lighting, color or background, the company said in a statement. DoorDash said its policies prohibit restaurants from creating or altering misleading images of menu items, and that the company reviews menu images for compliance, automatically applying an "AI-enhanced" label to images edited using its tool. Even so, distinguishing AI-generated images from simply heavily edited photography can prove difficult even for trained professionals like Soja.

Researchers have begun studying how AI-generated food imagery affects consumer perception and appetite. In a 2024 study, Charles Spence, a University of Oxford professor of experimental psychology, found that consumers generally preferred AI-generated food images when they did not know the images had been created by a machine, but rated the same images as less appealing once that fact was disclosed to them. Spence's research also found that AI tools tend to alter food images in predictable ways, often adding visual cues of fat, such as butter on mashed potatoes, when prompted to make an image appear more appealing, raising concerns that such imagery could subtly nudge both diners and chefs toward larger portions with higher fat content over time.

The backlash has extended even to professionals who work with AI regularly. Brandon Hill, chief executive of a design and marketing agency in San Francisco, said he was sufficiently put off by AI-generated menu images at a downtown cafe that he photographed and shared them with his more than 86,000 followers on X, noting that even in a city known for AI development, the resulting images "don't look all that appetizing." Hill said the images also left him "skeptical of what the actual meals will look like."

Not every restaurant owner has faced the same backlash. Nila Norero Salvatore, owner of Bella Cafe, the San Francisco cafe referenced in Hill's post, said she has not personally received complaints about the ChatGPT-designed signage advertising her breakfast menu. Norero Salvatore, 65, described herself and her husband as "old-fashioned," adding that experimenting with AI has felt "fun" and "new for us." She said she also uses ChatGPT to help write employee reference letters and draft the cafe's staff handbook.

Read more Sam Altman Draws Online Backlash for Suggesting Parents Use ChatGPT to Make Morning Podcasts for Kids Sam Altman Draws Online Backlash for Suggesting Parents Use ChatGPT to Make Morning Podcasts for Kids

Beyond the cost savings on graphic design, Norero Salvatore said she genuinely likes how the AI-generated images look.

"I think it's a great way of advertising our products, even though sometimes people say AI isn't effective or it's not natural," she said.

As restaurants continue navigating the still-developing norms around AI-generated imagery in customer-facing marketing, the sharply divided reactions from diners, industry professionals and restaurant owners alike suggest the debate over the technology's place on menus is likely to persist even as more establishments experiment with the cost-saving tools.