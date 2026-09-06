McDonald's India X Account Hijacked With Viral Unpaid Intern Salary Claims, Posts Later Deleted Sparking Memes

NEW DELHI — McDonald's India's verified account on X was apparently compromised over the weekend and used to post a series of unusual messages alleging an intern had gone unpaid for months, triggering widespread online speculation, viral memes and workplace debates before the posts were quietly deleted.

The unusual sequence of posts appeared on Sept. 6 on the verified McDonald's India X handle, which is associated with the company's operations in western and southern India. One post claimed that an intern managing several of McDonald's Asian accounts had not received a salary since December 2025 and named a supervisor, identified as Amit Joshi, as the person responsible for the alleged non-payment. The post further claimed the alleged non-payment had forced the intern to take on two additional jobs to make ends meet.

Follow-up posts on the account went into further detail about the intern's alleged circumstances, describing them as working in customer support and delivery roles alongside trading memecoins, with the account claiming that financial losses from that trading activity had left the person struggling to afford food. A subsequent post appeared to shift the timeline of the alleged non-payment, claiming the unpaid period actually stretched back to May rather than December, creating some confusion online over the exact details being alleged. That post also directly appealed to the online community for support and, according to one report, claimed the unpaid dues exceeded 60,000 rupees.

The account also reportedly included a photograph identified by the poster as depicting Amit Joshi, though the identity of the individual behind the messages and the accuracy of the claims made against him have not been independently confirmed.

In an especially unusual turn, the account subsequently posted a brief message reading, "Thanks, I have claimed fees!" a line that added to the confusion and fueled further speculation online about what had actually taken place. Screenshots of the original posts circulated widely on X after the messages were removed from the account, with the sequence gaining significant traction and prompting a wave of memes and commentary about the incident.

The episode drew heightened attention specifically because official corporate brand accounts rarely, if ever, post personal employment grievances, references to informal side jobs, or discussions of cryptocurrency trading tied to an individual staff member's personal finances, making the posts stand out sharply from McDonald's India's typical marketing and customer-engagement content on the platform.

As of the most recent reporting on the incident, McDonald's India had not issued a public statement addressing the posts, the alleged hijacking of its account, or the underlying claims made about an unpaid intern. No independent confirmation of the intern's identity, employment status, or the named manager's actual role within the company had been publicly established in connection with the specific allegations made in the posts.

This is not the first time a major McDonald's social media account has been compromised and used to post content far outside the company's typical messaging. In 2024, McDonald's Instagram account was hacked in a scheme tied to a cryptocurrency named after Grimace, the fast-food chain's purple mascot character, with the incident tied to a broader scam that reportedly cost participants approximately $700,000. Separately, in 2017, McDonald's official Twitter account was hijacked and used to post a message directly attacking then-President Donald Trump, calling him "a disgusting excuse of a President" in a tweet that was quickly deleted after the company confirmed its account had been compromised despite having two-factor authentication enabled at the time.

Corporate social media accounts, particularly those belonging to globally recognized brands with millions of followers, have become recurring targets for hijacking attempts precisely because of the scale of attention any unusual or provocative post from a verified account can generate almost instantly. Security researchers have long noted that large corporate accounts represent attractive targets both for financially motivated scammers, such as those behind cryptocurrency-related hijackings, and for individuals seeking to draw attention to a personal grievance by exploiting a brand's built-in audience and credibility.

The McDonald's India incident adds to that broader pattern, though the underlying motivation behind this particular incident, whether tied to a genuine unpaid intern seeking public attention for a legitimate workplace dispute, an external hacker exploiting the account for unrelated reasons, or some other explanation entirely, remains unclear given the lack of an official response from the company.

Online reaction to the incident has been extensive, with many social media users treating the posts as a source of dark comedy given the unusual mix of specific, seemingly personal financial details, references to memecoin trading losses, and the corporate brand voice through which the allegations were delivered. The rapid deletion of the posts, followed by the cryptic "Thanks, I have claimed fees!" message, further fueled public speculation and commentary, with many users questioning whether the entire sequence represented a genuine cry for help from an underpaid employee or a more elaborate hoax or hacking incident designed to generate viral attention.

McDonald's India has faced a string of other public controversies and social media incidents in recent months, adding to the broader scrutiny the company has faced in the Indian market. In August 2026, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Mumbai's Colaba neighborhood after an inspection reportedly found the location failed 18 of 20 required safety parameters, with inspectors said to have discovered live cockroaches and rotting food waste on the kitchen floor. A similar hygiene-related issue was reported at a separate McDonald's outlet in Jaipur earlier in the year. Separately, McDonald's global chief executive Chris Kempczinski faced online mockery earlier this year after a promotional video in which he sampled the company's new Big Arch burger went viral, with viewers and rival brands poking fun at both his presentation style and his choice to repeatedly refer to the burger as a "product." In May 2026, the company also faced customer backlash after changes to its MyMcDonald's Rewards loyalty program significantly increased the number of points required to redeem several rewards, effectively reducing the value of points customers had already accumulated.

With McDonald's India yet to publicly address the intern salary allegations or confirm whether its X account was genuinely compromised, the incident remains unresolved, leaving open questions about the identity and employment status of the person behind the original posts, the accuracy of the claims made against the named supervisor, and whether the company plans to investigate or respond to the matter as public attention around the episode continues to grow.