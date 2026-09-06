PALO ALTO, Calif. — Ray Kurzweil, the pioneering AI scientist and longtime Google researcher known for predicting a future merger between humans and machines, has joined Subsense, a Silicon Valley startup developing a non-surgical brain-computer interface that works by having users snort specially engineered nanoparticles.

Subsense, a four-year-old company based in Palo Alto, announced Kurzweil's addition as a product and vision advisor at an event held at its headquarters Wednesday evening, called The Subsense Annual Forum, which brought together leaders across artificial intelligence, neuroscience, brain-computer interfaces and investing to discuss the direction of the field.

"Ultimately, we want to merge the smartphone with the brain," Kurzweil said at the event, describing external devices like smartphones as a barrier that currently slows down humans' ability to access the full power of artificial intelligence.

Kurzweil framed the effort in terms consistent with the broader technological philosophy he has articulated for decades.

"The whole point of humans is to go to greater frontiers, expand who we are," Kurzweil said.

Subsense is one of a growing number of neurotechnology companies working to develop brain-computer interfaces, a field in which Elon Musk's Neuralink remains the most prominent and well-funded player. Neuralink has implanted wireless chips in the brains of roughly a dozen people to date, enabling patients paralyzed by spinal cord injuries to control computers using only their thoughts. That approach, however, requires drilling through the skull to surgically implant electrodes directly into brain tissue.

Subsense is pursuing a fundamentally different, nonsurgical approach, though one still considered quite invasive. The company's technology involves introducing charged nanoparticles into the brain intranasally, a process the company has compared to inhaling allergy medication through a nasal spray. Once inside the brain, the nanoparticles would be controlled through a specialized cap or headset containing magnetic coils, allowing the system to either stimulate neurons in specific brain regions or read neural activity directly. At Wednesday's event, Subsense displayed a nonfunctional mock-up of the proposed headset, which the company described as resembling a cross between a baseball cap and a bicycle helmet.

Subsense chief executive Tetiana Aleksandrova described the company's long-term ambition for the technology in sweeping terms.

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"I believe the brain-computer interface eventually may become one of the most intimate technologies that human beings ever created," Aleksandrova said at the event.

In a separate statement announcing Kurzweil's involvement, Kurzweil elaborated on why he chose to align himself with Subsense specifically, rather than one of the field's other, more heavily funded competitors.

"For years, I have believed that the convergence of AI, nanotechnology and neuroscience could fundamentally change how humans interact with technology," Kurzweil said. "Subsense is pursuing an approach that brings those fields together in a particularly compelling way, with the potential to move brain-computer interfaces beyond today's surgical constraints and, over time, toward much broader applications."

Aleksandrova, addressing Kurzweil's specific role at the company, suggested his contributions would extend beyond the company's current technical roadmap into more speculative, longer-term territory.

"Some of the ideas Ray has spent his career thinking about still belong to the future," Aleksandrova said.

As a product and vision advisor, Kurzweil's formal responsibilities at Subsense will center on providing perspective on the company's long-term technology roadmap and on how the broader convergence of artificial intelligence and neural interface technology could reshape human-computer interaction over time, according to the company.

Kurzweil, 78, has worked as a principal AI researcher at Google since 2012 and remains one of the most influential and widely cited thinkers in the artificial intelligence field. He is a recipient of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, and his books, including "The Age of Intelligent Machines" and "The Singularity Is Near," have accurately predicted numerous technological developments well ahead of their eventual arrival. His central theory, often referred to as the technological singularity, holds that artificial intelligence will reach human-level intelligence by 2029, before humans begin merging with machines around 2045, ultimately triggering a runaway acceleration of intelligence.

Subsense's underlying technology, which the company calls NanoBCI, is still in a relatively early stage of development. According to the company, its immediate clinical focus is on treating neurological disorders, with Parkinson's disease and epilepsy identified as the top potential initial applications for the nanoparticle-based interface, working in conjunction with a wearable headset capable of both reading and stimulating neural activity.

Subsense has raised $27 million in seed funding to date, a relatively modest sum compared with rivals in the broader brain-computer interface space; Neuralink has raised hundreds of millions of dollars, while competitor Synchron has raised more than $100 million. Subsense is currently focused on preclinical work, conducting experiments on various elements of the underlying technology, including tests involving mice, as it works toward eventually pursuing human clinical trials, which the company has said it hopes to begin as soon as 2027.

The company's stated long-term ambition extends well beyond its initial medical applications. Subsense has said it eventually hopes to move the underlying nanoparticle-based interface technology from a medical treatment tool into a broader consumer product, following a trajectory similar to the one Neuralink has pursued in publicly discussing its own eventual consumer ambitions beyond its current focus on patients with severe paralysis.

Despite the significant attention Kurzweil's involvement has generated for the relatively small startup, some industry commentary has noted that his role as a "product and vision advisor" is a notably broad title, and that Kurzweil himself is not directly serving as an engineer on the underlying technical development of the nanoparticle system. Observers have suggested that beyond any specific technical contributions, Kurzweil's participation offers Subsense substantial name recognition and credibility within a field that much of the general public still primarily associates with speculative science fiction rather than active laboratory research.

Founded around 2021 or 2022 by Aleksandrova and co-founder Artem Sokolov, Subsense remains years away, at minimum, from bringing its nanoparticle-based brain-computer interface to market for any application, whether medical or consumer-facing, with the technology still requiring substantial additional preclinical validation before it can advance toward human trials. Even so, Kurzweil's decision to formally align himself with the company adds a prominent, widely recognized voice to a rapidly growing field of companies racing to develop increasingly direct and intimate connections between human brains and computing systems.