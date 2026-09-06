Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Rattles Compton Area In Los Angeles County, Hundreds Report Feeling It Sunday

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck near Compton in Los Angeles County just after midnight Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, marking the latest in a series of small tremors to hit Southern California in recent weeks.

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The quake struck at 12:13 a.m. Sunday, with its epicenter located approximately 2 miles south-southeast of Compton and about 6.1 miles north of Long Beach, according to the USGS. The tremor occurred at a depth of roughly 8 miles, a relatively shallow depth that can contribute to shaking being felt more widely at the surface even for a modest-magnitude event.

As of early Sunday, 623 people had submitted reports through the USGS's "Did You Feel It?" online form, indicating they had experienced weak shaking from the quake. Residents reporting the tremor came from a range of communities across the region, including La Habra, Seal Beach, Los Angeles, Bell and La Mirada, reflecting how far the shaking was perceptible even though the earthquake itself registered as relatively minor on the magnitude scale.

Sunday's quake follows a similar magnitude 3.2 earthquake recorded near Ontario, in neighboring San Bernardino County, on Sept. 2, part of a broader pattern of low-level seismic activity that has continued across the greater Los Angeles basin in recent weeks. A separate magnitude 3.4 quake was also recorded near Ontario, about 12.5 miles east of Riverside, earlier in the same period.

The Compton area, along with the broader Los Angeles basin, sits atop a network of active fault systems that make the region one of the most seismically monitored areas in the country. According to seismic data compiled over more than five decades of record-keeping, the Compton area experiences an average of roughly 2,400 earthquakes of all magnitudes each year, though the vast majority of those events are too small to be felt by residents. Earthquakes of magnitude 3 or higher occur in the area at a rate of roughly 19 per year on average, while quakes reaching magnitude 5 or greater occur closer to once every two years, based on historical data.

Beneath the Compton area lies the Compton blind thrust fault, a concealed fault system that does not reach the surface but has been identified by seismologists as capable of producing significantly larger earthquakes than the one recorded early Sunday. Research conducted through the Southern California Earthquake Center has found geological evidence that the Compton thrust fault has generated at least six large-magnitude earthquakes, estimated between magnitude 7.0 and 7.4, over the past 14,000 years. Because the fault lies directly beneath the densely populated Los Angeles metropolitan area, researchers have identified it as posing one of the more significant deterministic seismic risks in the United States, even though large ruptures on the fault occur only rarely on a human timescale.

Southern California's broader seismic activity has drawn increased attention from researchers in recent years. Geophysicist Dr. Lucy Jones, a prominent seismologist who has studied the region extensively, has previously noted that certain stretches of heightened earthquake activity reflect an ongoing, connected process occurring along the region's fault systems, rather than a series of entirely unrelated, isolated events. Southern California has, at various points over the past several years, experienced stretches of earthquake activity exceeding typical historical averages, prompting seismologists to closely monitor whether individual clusters of smaller quakes might be connected to broader stress patterns building along the region's numerous fault lines.

Sunday's earthquake was far too small to cause damage, and no injuries or damage were reported in connection with the tremor. Earthquakes in the magnitude 3 range are generally felt only as brief, mild shaking by people located relatively close to the epicenter, and such quakes rarely, if ever, cause structural damage to buildings or infrastructure under normal circumstances.

The USGS continues to encourage residents who experience earthquakes, even minor ones, to submit reports through its "Did You Feel It?" system, which helps the agency gather real-time data on the geographic extent and intensity of shaking associated with individual seismic events. That crowdsourced reporting data, combined with the agency's network of seismic monitoring stations, allows researchers to build a more complete picture of how a given earthquake was experienced across different communities, information that can prove valuable for both immediate response purposes and longer-term seismic hazard research.

Southern California residents are routinely reminded by emergency management officials to maintain basic earthquake preparedness measures regardless of how minor recent seismic activity may have been, given the region's well-documented exposure to the risk of a significantly larger earthquake at some point in the future. Recommended preparedness steps commonly cited by state and local emergency agencies include securing an emergency supply kit with food, water and basic medical supplies, developing a family communication and evacuation plan, and securing heavy furniture and other objects within the home that could pose a hazard if they were to fall during stronger shaking.

Sunday's tremor adds to a broader recent pattern of minor seismic activity affecting the greater Los Angeles region, following the earlier September quakes near Ontario. While none of these recent events has approached a magnitude capable of causing significant damage, seismologists have continued to monitor the broader pattern of activity across Southern California's interconnected fault systems, given the region's history of both frequent minor tremors and, less commonly, more significant and potentially damaging earthquakes tied to the same underlying geological structures.

The USGS has not indicated any specific connection between Sunday's Compton-area quake and the earlier Ontario-area tremors recorded in the preceding days, and officials have not issued any elevated warning regarding the likelihood of further seismic activity in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's event. As is standard practice following any earthquake in the region, residents are advised to continue monitoring official USGS updates and local emergency management communications for any further developments.