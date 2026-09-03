Amazon Now Hides Product Names in Order Emails, Citing Privacy as Shoppers Say They Hate the Change

SEATTLE — Amazon has stripped specific product names from many order confirmation and shipping emails, replacing them with broad categories such as "automotive item" or "beauty item," a change the company says is meant to protect privacy and push shoppers back into its app.

Customers began noticing the new templates in early July. Instead of a subject line that named the exact product — "Ordered: Bounty Essentials..." — messages now read more like "Ordered: 1 Essentials item" or "Your Beauty item is confirmed!" The body of the email often lists an order total and a link, but not the product name, quantity or item price. To see what was actually purchased, the recipient has to open Amazon's website or mobile app.

The company made a similar edit in 2020 and later reversed it after complaints. This time, Amazon says the design is staying.

"As customers shop with us more frequently, including on their phones, and use the 'Your Orders' page in the Amazon app to get real-time, consolidated order details and delivery status, we've simplified several order-related emails to direct customers to our app and website for the latest information on their orders," spokesperson Maxine Tagay said. "This also reduces customer information shared outside the Amazon app and website to further improve customer privacy."

Asked whether the company was trying to keep third parties from scraping purchase data out of inboxes, a spokesperson told Business Insider the change was intended to "help protect customer information."

**Why shoppers are angry**

The backlash is practical, not theoretical. People who buy for both home and work said they can no longer tell from a glance which card was charged or which shipment is which.

"I just noticed this today and I HATE IT," one Reddit user wrote on a thread that drew hundreds of comments. "I order things both for work and home, on two different cards. Now I have to click through to see which is which when things ship? Lame."

Small-business owners and household budgeters made the same point. Many accounting and expense apps read Amazon emails to label transactions automatically. When the email no longer names the item, those tools break. A GitHub issue filed July 14 documented the cutoff with timestamps: a detailed confirmation at 12:56 p.m. Eastern on July 8, then a generic "1 Essentials item" message the same evening. Every confirmation after that used category labels such as "1 Home item," "1 Automotive item," or "2 Home Improvement and Skincare items."

Category labels are not always intuitive. Shoppers have posted examples in which a retainer-cleaning product arrived as a "Beauty item," or mixed household goods were split into "Drugstore, Shoes, and other items." The emails use clip-art illustrations of product types rather than photos of the goods ordered.

Amazon has not offered a customer-facing setting to restore the old detailed template.

**Privacy, theft and gifts**

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Amazon's public explanation has two official pillars: less personal data leaving Amazon's own systems, and a prompt to check the app for the latest tracking status.

A separate explanation circulated on a GitHub forum in a message from Amazon customer service. Business Insider said it verified the text. The representative wrote that the change was meant "to minimize the risk of package theft by not disclosing the specific contents of your shipment in publicly visible communications" and to "maintain confidentiality for gifts, surprises, or personal items you may not want others in your household to see."

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on that customer-service language.

Those rationales are not mutually exclusive. Order emails live on Gmail, Outlook and other third-party servers. Anyone with access to a shared inbox, a forwarded message or a compromised email account can read them. Porch pirates have used shipping notifications. Household members have spoiled gifts. Advertisers and data brokers have long treated purchase histories as raw material.

What is newer is the AI layer. Shopping assistants and inbox tools can parse a year's worth of "Ordered: Sony WH-1000XM5" lines far more easily than a stack of "1 Wireless Accessories" notes. One Reddit commenter asked the question many security researchers are asking: "I'm wondering if this is because they don't want AI tools to be able to easily scrape sales data?"

Amazon did not confirm that motive. The company did say the redesign reduces information shared outside its app and site.

**The phishing trade-off**

Security specialists note an unintended cost. A specific product name is one of the few clues a shopper can use, without logging in, to decide whether an email is real. A message that says a particular air filter shipped matches a memory of the checkout page. A message that says only "automotive item" looks more like the generic bait used in Amazon-themed phishing.

Amazon is simultaneously expanding tools to fight those scams. It has promoted verify@amazon.com, an address where anyone can forward a suspicious message, and an Alexa for Shopping feature that checks whether a call, text or email came from Amazon. Company staff have said hundreds of thousands of customers a year ask whether a message is genuine. Those tools live inside Amazon's ecosystem. The new emails make the inbox itself less useful as a first filter.

That tension is the core of the dispute. Amazon frames the change as privacy and convenience. Frequent shoppers experience it as extra taps and weaker records. Expense software vendors experience it as a broken data feed. AI companies building shopping agents experience it as a closed door.

**What Amazon keeps, and what it hides**

Nothing about the new emails means Amazon collects less data. The retailer still has the full order: item, price, address, payment method, browsing path. The information has been moved behind a login. Email providers, browser extensions, budgeting apps and competing AI agents see less. Amazon sees the same amount and gains another reason for the customer to open the app, where recommendations, ads and one-click reorders live.

That is consistent with how large platforms have treated inboxes for years. Airlines, banks and streaming services already send sparse notices that resolve only on their sites. Amazon's 2020 experiment suggested customers notice when a receipt stops being a receipt. The 2026 version is broader — confirmation, shipping and related mail — and the company is describing it as a privacy improvement rather than a test.

There is no public opt-out. Customers who need item-level records must export order history from the website, screenshot the app, or keep their own spreadsheets. People who share an account with a spouse or an office manager lose the ability to sort packages from the lock screen.

Amazon has not said whether the old detailed format will return, as it did after the 2020 episode. Tagay's statement points the other way: shop more on phones, check "Your Orders," accept less detail in the mailbox.

For a company that built trust on tracking numbers and itemized confirmations, the redesign is a small line of text with a large argument behind it. Amazon says it is protecting customers from exposure. Customers say they are being protected from information they already paid for. Both can be true. The email still arrives. It just no longer says what is in the box.