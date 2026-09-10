Sue Bird Joins LeBron James, Star-Studded Cast In New Polymarket Ad Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Former UConn women's basketball star Sue Bird joined a lineup of prominent athletes and celebrities in a new advertisement for prediction market platform Polymarket, released this week as the company works to close a widening gap with its chief rival, Kalshi.

The 60-second commercial, part of a campaign built around a fictional office building called "Polymarket HQ," begins with LeBron James entering the space and walking through a floor dedicated to sports, passing prominent athletes including Eli Manning, Reggie Bush and Derek Jeter along the way. Bird appears briefly in the spot holding a conversation with film director and prominent New York Knicks fan Spike Lee.

James had teased the campaign days earlier, posting a 14-second video showing himself in an elevator with buttons labeled politics, crypto, culture, weather and sports, before exiting smiling onto the sports floor. When James posted the full commercial to his own social media accounts, it drew close to 5 million views within roughly five hours, according to Legal Sports Betting.

"Step inside Polymarket HQ. Somebody get the ice bath ready for Eli Manning after that tackle," James wrote in the caption accompanying the ad's release.

Polymarket distributed the commercial primarily through the individual social media accounts of the athletes and celebrities involved, with James sharing it to his more than 200 million combined followers across Instagram and X. Bird has not shared the advertisement on any of her own social media accounts.

Beyond James, Manning, Bush, Jeter and Bird, the commercial features a wide roster of additional athletes and celebrities, including Richard Sherman, Rajon Rondo, former college football coach Bob Stoops, actor and comedian Craig Robinson, actor John Leguizamo, actress Alexandra Daddario and model Emily Ratajkowski. According to Legal Sports Betting, the athletes appearing in the spot have combined for 25 championships across their careers, including Stoops' 2023 XFL title and Bush's 2004 national championship with USC, a title that was later vacated.

The campaign launched alongside a new Polymarket feature called Squads, which allows users to create private groups, chat about markets, and share picks and trading positions with friends directly within the app.

Travis VanderZanden, Polymarket's chief growth officer, explained the reasoning behind the new social feature.

"People are constantly debating what's going to happen next with their friends and sharing predictions in group chats," VanderZanden said.

The ad's arrival is not without controversy. Some sports media commentators have criticized the scale of celebrity involvement in the campaign, expressing concern over prominent, still-active athletes lending their names to a prediction market platform whose legal status remains contested. Yahoo Sports columnist Chris Cwik described the lineup of participants as "a who's who of disappointing sellouts," pointing specifically to James's continued involvement given that he remains an active NBA player promoting a platform built around trading contracts tied to real-world outcomes, including sports results.

Bird's participation in the ad comes at a notably busy moment in her post-playing career. Beyond her appearance in the Polymarket campaign, Bird currently serves as managing director of the USA Basketball Women's National Team, a role in which she is overseeing the roster she helped select as it pursues a fifth consecutive FIBA Women's World Cup title this month in Berlin, Germany.

Polymarket's aggressive marketing push comes as the company works to close a significant gap with its primary competitor, Kalshi, which currently records more than four times Polymarket's daily trading volume. The two companies had been roughly even in overall market activity at the start of 2026, according to Yahoo Sports, but Kalshi has since pulled ahead considerably. Polymarket is aiming to capitalize on rising public interest tied to the start of the college football and NFL seasons to help narrow that gap.

Prediction market platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi allow users to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcomes of future events, spanning categories including sports, politics, economics and entertainment. The legal status of these platforms remains a subject of ongoing dispute, with the companies arguing their products fall under existing federal financial market regulation, while various state regulators and critics contend the platforms function more like unlicensed gambling operations that should be subject to state-level oversight instead. Both companies have separately faced scrutiny over concerns related to insider trading, market manipulation, consumer protection safeguards, and the specific categories of events made available for trading on their platforms.

The platforms have grown especially popular in states where traditional sports betting remains illegal, given that prediction markets have generally operated outside the same state-by-state regulatory framework that governs conventional sportsbooks. Beyond sports, the platforms have also created opportunities for users to place wagers on a broad range of political and government-related events, a category that has drawn particular regulatory attention in recent months.

Earlier this year, Connecticut's two Democratic senators introduced separate pieces of legislation targeting the prediction market industry. Sen. Chris Murphy introduced a bill that would bar prediction markets from offering contracts tied to war, terrorism, assassinations and other sensitive government actions. Days earlier, Sen. Richard Blumenthal introduced separate legislation seeking to establish federal safeguards against fraud and insider trading on these platforms, strengthen consumer protections, and return regulatory oversight of prediction markets to individual states rather than leaving it primarily under federal financial regulatory authority.

With Polymarket's new star-studded campaign now circulating widely across social media and continuing to draw both significant engagement and pointed criticism, the company's broader effort to close the trading-volume gap with Kalshi is likely to remain closely watched in the coming weeks, particularly as college football and NFL action ramps up and prediction markets tied to those seasons attract increased public attention and trading activity across both platforms.