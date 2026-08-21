Magic Johnson Says LeBron's Playmaking Will Solve 76ers' Biggest Chemistry Challenge This Season

Magic Johnson believes LeBron James' elite passing ability could be the key to making Philadelphia's newly assembled star-studded roster function smoothly this season, despite widespread questions about how the 76ers plan to distribute touches among a lineup packed with players accustomed to having the ball in their hands.

James signed a two-year deal with the 76ers this offseason, joining a roster that already features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired Jaylen Brown, creating one of the most star-heavy lineups in the NBA heading into the upcoming season. Speaking in an interview with Scoop B Robinson, the Los Angeles Lakers legend explained why he believes James' facilitating skills should ease what could otherwise be a difficult adjustment period for the team.

"Well, it's going to be easy when you're a playmaker, you know. So he gets everybody involved in the game. He gets people easy buckets and shots," Johnson said. He went on to specifically address how James' game should mesh with Philadelphia's existing core. "And so when you think about Maxey and Embiid, all those guys, now Jaylen Brown. One thing that he knows how to do is also bring everybody together."

James' ability to elevate teammates has remained one of the defining characteristics of his career. Despite operating as an elite individual scorer for more than two decades, James has consistently functioned as a facilitator capable of creating scoring opportunities for those around him, a skill set Johnson suggested translates directly to Philadelphia's current roster construction.

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The Sixers won't lack for players ready to capitalize on those created opportunities. Maxey provides explosive scoring from the backcourt, Embiid remains one of the league's most dominant offensive threats when healthy, and Brown adds another proven wing scorer to the mix. Rookie guard Jared McCain, referred to by his nickname Edgecombe in some coverage, is also coming off a promising first NBA season, adding further scoring depth to an already crowded rotation.

Despite his optimism regarding James' ability to unify the roster, Johnson has not been uniformly bullish about Philadelphia's prospects. In earlier comments reacting to James' move to the 76ers, Johnson raised what he identified as the exact concern underlying his latest remarks: that James, Brown, Embiid and Maxey are all players accustomed to having significant control of the ball, raising questions about how head coach Nick Nurse intends to structure the team's offense to accommodate that many ball-dominant scorers within a single lineup.

Johnson has separately identified defense and overall team chemistry as the two central questions surrounding Philadelphia's season, warning that if the Sixers are able to resolve both issues, the rest of the NBA would need to take notice of the team's ceiling. His latest comments suggest he believes James, specifically, holds the key to solving the chemistry portion of that equation, even as questions about the team's defensive identity remain a separate and still-unresolved concern.

James enters this stage of his career with extensive experience adjusting his game alongside other elite talent. Throughout his career, he has played alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, and, more recently, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves during his final stretch with the Lakers. That repeated pattern of sharing the floor with other high-usage stars has required James to continually adapt his individual role throughout different phases of his career, a track record Johnson appears to be drawing on directly in his assessment of how the Philadelphia situation might unfold.

The move to Philadelphia represents another such adjustment, arriving at a later stage in James' career than some of his previous star pairings. At 41 years old, James may also benefit from a reduced overall offensive burden by joining a roster stocked with multiple players capable of creating their own scoring opportunities, potentially allowing him to lean more heavily into a playmaking and floor-generalship role rather than serving as Philadelphia's primary offensive engine on a nightly basis.

Johnson has remained publicly supportive of James' departure from the Lakers despite the significance of the move for the Los Angeles franchise. He previously thanked both James and his longtime agent, Rich Paul, for meeting with him during his tenure as Lakers president in 2018, crediting James with helping usher in a new era for the organization that culminated in the team's 2020 NBA championship. Johnson has also suggested that Lakers fans should give James a welcoming reception when the 76ers visit Los Angeles on Christmas Day, a marquee matchup already generating significant anticipation given James' lengthy and successful tenure with the franchise.

With training camp approaching, Johnson's latest remarks add to a broader wave of preseason analysis focused on how Philadelphia intends to balance its collection of high-usage stars. While questions remain regarding the team's defensive cohesion and how minutes and shot attempts will ultimately be distributed among Embiid, Maxey, Brown and James, Johnson's assessment suggests that James' well-established reputation as a facilitator, rather than simply a scorer, could prove to be the connective tissue holding together what has quickly become one of the league's most closely watched rosters heading into the new season.