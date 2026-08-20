Basketball Hall of Famer Robert Horry has jokingly accused LeBron James of having leverage over the NBA's front office after the league released a regular-season schedule that appears unusually favorable to James' new team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

James signed a two-year contract with the 76ers this offseason, joining a roster that already includes Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey. Shortly after the NBA released its full slate of regular-season matchups, fans and analysts noted that Philadelphia had been given one of the league's lighter schedules, fueling speculation about whether the team's star power played a role in how the league office structured its calendar.

According to figures that circulated widely after the schedule's release, the 76ers are set to play just 13 back-to-back games this season, tying for the fewest in the NBA. The team also has the fewest stretches involving three games in four nights, and will not face a single Western Conference opponent until its 18th game of the season. Taken together, those scheduling quirks are expected to help keep Philadelphia's veteran core, including James and the often injury-affected Embiid, comparatively fresh over the course of the season.

Horry, a seven-time NBA champion who appeared in 244 career playoff games, addressed the schedule during a recent appearance on his podcast, suggesting the timing was too convenient to be coincidental. "I don't know what LeBron has on ESPN or Adam Silver, but a lot of times he gets a lot of favorable stuff. I'm like, 'Damn. Like, he know where the [expletive] bodies are buried, boy,'" Horry said, referring to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Horry emphasized that having a lighter schedule carries real competitive value over the course of an 82-game season, particularly for a team built around aging or injury-prone stars. Having fewer back-to-backs and condensed road trips can meaningfully reduce physical wear over the course of a long season, a factor Horry, drawing on his own extensive playoff experience, described as directly relevant to a team's ability to stay healthy and competitive deep into the postseason.

Horry's podcast co-host, Rob Jenner, offered a somewhat more measured explanation for the scheduling pattern, suggesting it may reflect a deliberate league office decision to protect Philadelphia's aging core rather than any special treatment tied specifically to James. "No, I tell you, this is Adam looking at things and going, 'All right, look, if Philly is going to stay in this thing, I got to give these guys some rest. Joel Embiid's knees need rest. LeBron needs rest. All these guys need rest,'" Jenner said.

Horry pushed back on the idea that the schedule was generated purely through a neutral, automated process, expressing skepticism about how such scheduling decisions are typically explained publicly. "They say they put it in the computer and the computer spits it out," Horry said. "I call [expletive]."

Horry went on to explain what he would consider the clearest evidence of a genuinely favorable schedule: the quality of opponents Philadelphia faces specifically during its back-to-back sets. He noted that the difficulty of a back-to-back stretch often depends heavily on the strength of the second opponent and the travel distance involved, rather than simply the number of consecutive games played. "I hate it when we play ... we have a game at home, then got to fly all the way to [expletive] Denver, then take that out to a good team like Denver," Horry recalled, describing the kind of grueling travel-and-opponent combination he considers a genuine competitive disadvantage. He contrasted that scenario with the more geographically compact matchups often found among Eastern Conference teams. "I want to see who their back-to-backs are against. If their back-to-backs is going like, 'Oh, you got a back-to-back in New York, then your next day is Brooklyn,' I'm going to call [expletive] on that because we also know the East, they an hour train ride from each other," Horry said.

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James, who will turn 42 during the upcoming season, remains one of the NBA's most closely watched and commercially significant players despite his advanced age by professional basketball standards. His continued ability to draw national television audiences and generate widespread media attention has long fueled speculation, echoed in Horry's comments, that the league has an institutional incentive to ensure his teams remain competitive and well-positioned for high-profile, nationally televised matchups throughout the season.

The scheduling controversy adds to a broader, recurring conversation within NBA media circles regarding James' treatment by both officials and league decision-makers over the course of his 23-year career. Similar accusations of favorable treatment, whether regarding officiating, media coverage or scheduling, have periodically surfaced throughout James' tenure with previous teams, including during his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, reflecting his singular commercial and cultural stature within the league.

Whether Philadelphia's lighter schedule ultimately proves decisive to the team's performance this season remains to be seen, though the scheduling pattern has already reinforced longstanding debate among fans and commentators regarding how much influence, if any, a team's star power carries in shaping the NBA's annual regular-season calendar. As the 76ers prepare to open their season with James, Embiid, Brown and Maxey forming one of the league's most star-studded rosters, the team's relatively favorable early-season slate is likely to remain a talking point throughout the year, particularly if Philadelphia performs well and reaches the postseason with a healthier roster than many of its rivals.