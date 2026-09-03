NBA Hits Clippers With $30 Million Fine, Five Draft Picks And Ballmer Suspension In Kawhi Leonard Case

LOS ANGELES — The NBA handed down a sweeping set of punishments against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, fining the team $30 million, stripping it of five future first-round draft picks and suspending owner Steve Ballmer for a full year following a nearly yearlong investigation into salary cap circumvention involving star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The league said in a statement that its probe "found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations by the Clippers organization, a prior offender of the salary cap circumvention rules." As a result, the Clippers must forfeit consecutive first-round picks in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033, and the franchise will be subject to five years of strict league monitoring going forward.

Ballmer, 70, who purchased the Clippers for $2 billion in 2014 after previously serving as chief executive of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014, was suspended from "all league and team activities" for one year. The league said the suspension was imposed "for knowingly seeking to help Mr. Leonard obtain off-court income opportunities," among other issues cited in the investigation's findings.

Two other senior Clippers executives were also disciplined. Team president of business operations Gillian Zucker was suspended without pay for one year, with the league stating she was "primarily and directly culpable" for impermissible endorsement arrangements and had lied to investigators. President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was banned for six months without pay for his involvement in the arrangements and for approving impermissible expenses incurred by Leonard and his family.

Leonard himself was fined $700,000 but will not face a suspension, and the league confirmed his contract will not be voided.

The investigation centered on endorsement deals Leonard received from four corporate partners connected to the Clippers organization — Aspiration Partners, Boingo Wireless, Daktronics and Lockton Insurance — which the league determined were used to improperly funnel off-court income to Leonard in exchange for the companies' broader business relationships with the team. Investigators also found the franchise covered personal expenses for Leonard and failed to report improper solicitations made by his former business manager, Dennis Robertson.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver condemned the findings in strong terms, pointing to what he described as systemic failures within the organization.

Silver criticized the "flagrant violations" uncovered by the investigation, along with what he called "the Clippers' institutional and leadership failures," saying the severity of the punishment reflected the seriousness of the misconduct.

The independent investigation was conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Both the league and the National Basketball Players Association have confirmed the penalties are final and cannot be appealed by any party, despite the Clippers organization having previously vowed to challenge the findings.

A central point of dispute throughout the case involved competing interpretations of how Leonard and the four companies arrived at their endorsement arrangements. In the investigator's report, and in the Clippers' subsequent public response, each side accused the other of applying a flawed standard for evaluating whether the deals were legitimate business transactions or impermissible cap circumvention. The Clippers have maintained that connecting interested companies with Leonard for potential endorsement opportunities amounted to a permissible middleman role, a characterization the league's investigation ultimately rejected.

Wednesday's punishment adds to a prior disciplinary history for the Clippers under Ballmer's ownership. The team was fined $250,000 in 2015 for violating rules against offering unauthorized business or investment opportunities to players during its pursuit of free agent DeAndre Jordan, a case the league specifically referenced in describing the Clippers as a "prior offender" of salary cap circumvention rules.

The forfeiture of five additional first-round picks marks a significant long-term cost for the franchise's roster-building capacity. Combined with picks the Clippers previously surrendered to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019 as part of the trade to acquire Paul George and help secure Leonard's initial free agent signing, the team will have given up a total of 10 first-round draft picks tied to its pursuit and retention of Leonard over the past several years.

The case also carries major implications for Leonard's playing future. The seven-time All-Star is expected to be traded to the Toronto Raptors, a deal the two sides agreed to in June that had been placed on hold pending the outcome of the NBA's investigation. With the league's findings and penalties now finalized, the trade is expected to move forward, sending Leonard back to the franchise where he won an NBA championship and Finals MVP honors in 2019.

In a statement addressing his return to Toronto, Leonard signaled he was ready to move past the controversy surrounding the investigation.

"As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate," Leonard said.

The Raptors have indicated they remain committed to completing the trade for Leonard, who has expressed enthusiasm about returning to the organization where he first established himself as one of the league's top players.

CNN reported that it had reached out to Ballmer for comment following the announcement of his suspension, though no direct response from the Clippers owner had been published as of Wednesday evening.

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The scale of Wednesday's punishment, encompassing personnel suspensions across multiple levels of the organization, a nine-figure combined financial and asset penalty when accounting for the value of forfeited draft picks, and an extended monitoring period, represents one of the most significant disciplinary actions the NBA has taken against a franchise in recent memory. League officials have not indicated whether any further individual actions, such as additional fines against other team personnel, remain under consideration as the investigation's findings continue to be reviewed across the league.