Stephen Curry Says He Wants to Retire With Warriors as Max Extension Talks Continue in the Background

Read more Stephen Curry Trade Rumors Persist as Warriors Insist Superstar Remains Committed to Golden State Stephen Curry Trade Rumors Persist as Warriors Insist Superstar Remains Committed to Golden State

Stephen Curry said this week that he expects to finish his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, addressing his looming contract extension for the first time since becoming eligible over the weekend to sign a new maximum deal.

Curry, 38, is entering the final year of his current contract, which will pay him 62.6 million dollars this season and makes him the highest-paid player in the NBA by annual salary. As of this past weekend, he became eligible to sign a new extension, though the league's Over-38 Rule limits any new deal he signs to a maximum of two years and roughly 136.7 million dollars, given his age.

Speaking about his future with the franchise, Curry made clear where he expects to end up. "There's no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I'm pretty sure that's going to happen," Curry said, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. "The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we're not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we're coming back with has a lot of familiarity."

Curry was also quick to steer the conversation away from his own contract situation when pressed further on the topic. "The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we're not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we're coming back with has a lot of familiarity," he repeated. He went on to emphasize his focus on the upcoming season itself. "The goal stays the same," Curry said. "Extension stuff, we'll figure that out at the right time. But I'm ready for Year 18. It's kind of crazy that it's been this long, and I'm still trying to play at a very high level to help us win, and I'll be able to do my job." He added, "Hopefully we can be healthy and just have a chance to show what we're capable of, myself included, missing so many games last year."

Curry's comments come after a disappointing offseason for Golden State on the roster-building front. The Warriors had reportedly hoped to add a major star, either LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo, to pair with Curry for one more serious championship push, but missed on both targets. James instead signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Antetokounmpo moved to the Miami Heat. Rather than making a marquee addition, Golden State largely brought back its existing roster, retaining veterans including Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and Charles Bassey.

The Warriors are looking to bounce back after a difficult 2025-26 campaign, in which the team finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs entirely, falling to the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the play-in tournament. Curry's own season was hampered by injury, as he spent more than two months on the sidelines rehabbing a knee issue. Even with the missed time, Curry averaged 26.6 points per game, the fifth-highest scoring average of his career, and earned his 12th career All-Star selection.

Curry's wife, Ayesha, offered her own optimistic outlook on her husband's preparation heading into the new season. "Steph is the hardest-working man in the room," she said. "He has no days off. He hasn't stopped since last season ended. He's ready... I think we're going to be in for some fun surprises over the next couple of years."

With no fixed timetable for a contract extension to be finalized, Curry appears set to enter training camp focused on preparing for his 18th NBA season rather than the surrounding business questions about his long-term future, even as all indications point toward the four-time NBA champion ultimately signing on to remain with the only franchise he has ever played for.