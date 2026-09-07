Nathan Fielder's Elizabeth Holmes Documentary 'You Can See Everything' Debuts As Telluride Secret Screening

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A years-in-the-making documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, secretly filmed by comedian Nathan Fielder just weeks before she reported to federal prison, made its world premiere Sunday night at the Telluride Film Festival, revealed as the event's long-rumored mystery screening.

The film, titled "You Can See Everything," is co-directed by Fielder, best known for the comedic series "Nathan for You" and "The Rehearsal," and Lance Oppenheim, the documentary filmmaker behind "Some Kind of Heaven" and the recent Robert Pattinson-starring film "Primetime." The A24-backed project is set for release in theaters in October.

According to the film's official logline, "thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss."

Deadline reported that just 36 days before reporting to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, Holmes, who had not given an interview in nearly a decade at that point, invited Fielder and his crew into the San Diego home she shared with her partner and the father of her two children, Billy Evans, under the understanding that "you can see everything." The resulting hybrid documentary runs nearly three hours.

A24 shared a teaser trailer for the film Sunday night, featuring Holmes speaking to Fielder from her couch as she pushes back on suggestions she is being dishonest.

"I'm not that person, I can promise you that. I don't have anything to deceive you on, of course I'm not deceiving you," Holmes says in the clip. "I'm engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There's no reason for me to do that."

Fielder presses her further in the exchange.

"Okay. Alright. Okay, good chat ... You're being real right now?" Fielder asks.

"I'm always being real," Holmes replies, before the camera pulls back to reveal her infant daughter in a bouncer nearby.

Holmes and Evans welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Invicta, Latin for "invincible," following the birth of their first child, son William Holmes Evans, in July 2021.

Sunday's screening was staged with unusual secrecy. Festival organizers took away cell phones from every attendee at the Herzog Theatre before revealing the surprise film to a packed house, following days of speculation over what the mystery screening might turn out to be.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session following the premiere, Fielder described his own continued uncertainty about what he had captured over the course of the project, despite following Holmes and Evans for three years.

"What I am really excited about is for you to see the movie and tell me what I experienced," Fielder said. "I don't know why they wanted me there. Why am I there?"

Fielder elaborated further on that sense of confusion in comments reported by Rolling Stone, describing repeated conversations with Oppenheim and the rest of the crew as they tried and failed to reach consensus on what they were witnessing inside Holmes and Evans' home.

"Lance and I would talk with the rest of the crew about what we thought happened or what we thought these moments meant, and no one could reach a consensus," Fielder said. "And that's when we really realized, 'Oh, this is really interesting to follow this. We're all smart and we're really working at the top of our intelligence — why can't we make sense of what's happening in this house?'"

Fielder said that uncertainty has persisted even after the project's completion.

"I really am struggling to this day to understand exactly what I experienced," Fielder said. "And one of the things I'm genuinely excited about is for this movie to come out and for people to help me understand what I experienced. Truly, to this day, I don't quite know what I went through."

Variety's review of the film, published following the Telluride premiere, described the documentary as a fascinating and shameless look at Holmes' continued self-presentation, noting scenes in which Evans takes an active role in managing his partner's public image, including allowing the iconic photograph of Holmes making an "OK" hand gesture to be used on billboards and striking a profit-sharing arrangement with A24 executives, a negotiation that reportedly appears within the film itself. According to the review, Holmes maintains throughout the documentary that she never cared about money, even as questions of the value tied to her name and image remain central to the story the film ultimately tells.

Holmes' rise and fall as the founder of Theranos, the blood-testing startup that promised to revolutionize diagnostic health care before being exposed as fraudulent, has already been chronicled in Hulu's 2022 miniseries "The Dropout," starring Amanda Seyfried. Holmes has previously told People she found that dramatization "difficult" to watch.

Holmes began serving her prison sentence on May 30, 2023, following her conviction on multiple counts of fraud tied to Theranos' collapse. She is now more than three years into an 11.25-year sentence, reduced to nine years for good behavior, and remains incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, with an expected release date of Dec. 30, 2031.

In her most recent interview with People, conducted in February 2025, Holmes continued to maintain her innocence, describing the experience of being separated from her young children as something that "shatters her world."

"It's surreal. People who have never met me believe so strongly about me. They don't understand who I am," Holmes said at the time. "It forces you to spend a lot of time questioning belief and hoping the truth will prevail. I am walking by faith and, ultimately, the truth. But it's been hell and torture to be here."

With "You Can See Everything" set to expand into wider theatrical release in October, the film is expected to reignite public fascination with Holmes' story, offering audiences an unusually intimate, if deliberately ambiguous, look at the weeks immediately preceding her imprisonment, filtered through the lens of two filmmakers who, by their own account, remain uncertain what to make of what they witnessed even years after the cameras stopped rolling.