Current and former subscribers of YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream have only until today, Sept. 8, to file a claim in a $50 million class action settlement with The Walt Disney Company, following allegations that the entertainment giant's business practices helped drive up the price of live-streaming television services.

The settlement stems from Biddle v. The Walt Disney Company, an antitrust lawsuit filed on behalf of subscribers of YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. The plaintiffs accused Disney, which also owns Hulu and ESPN, of "engaging in various forms of conduct to raise the prices of Streaming Live Pay Television," alleging the company used its market size to "inflate prices marketwide by raising the prices of its own products." The lawsuit specifically pointed to price increases the plaintiffs say began accelerating after Disney took control of Hulu in 2019.

Plaintiffs in the case sought both monetary damages and injunctive relief aimed at halting and unwinding what they characterized as Disney's anticompetitive practices. Disney has denied any wrongdoing and did not admit to violating any laws, but the company agreed to a $50 million partial settlement covering subscribers of YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream specifically. No settlement has been reached in connection with the FuboTV portion of the case, meaning FuboTV subscribers do not qualify to file a claim as part of this particular settlement process.

To be eligible, a person must have purchased a subscription to YouTube TV or to DirecTV Stream, including its earlier iterations known as DirecTV Now or AT&T TV Now, at some point between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026. Consumers do not need to currently hold an active subscription to qualify, and eligible customers can submit a claim covering both services if they subscribed to each at different points during the covered period.

Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, emphasized the importance of meeting today's deadline for anyone who believes they may qualify.

"It's important for those customers to understand you do have to submit a claim by September 8 and the amount you receive will depend on the length of your subscription," Beene told Newsweek.

Payments under the settlement will be distributed on a pro rata basis, meaning the exact amount any individual claimant receives will depend both on how long they subscribed to the qualifying services during the covered period and on how many total valid claims are ultimately filed by the deadline. Settlement administrators have said a portion of the $50 million fund will first be used to cover administration costs and other associated fees, with the remaining funds then split between two separate categories of settlement members, those located in what the settlement refers to as "repealer jurisdictions" and those in "non-repealer jurisdictions," a legal distinction tied to differences in state consumer protection laws that can affect how settlement funds are distributed.

Qualifying YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers were previously sent official notice of the settlement either by mail or email, according to settlement administrators, who have noted that some recipients may need to check their email spam or junk folders to locate the notification if they have not already seen it. That notice contains a unique identification number required to submit a claim online through the official settlement website. Consumers can also file a claim by mail if they prefer not to complete the process online.

According to Class Action Buddy, a website tracking the settlement's claims process, no proof of purchase is required to file a claim, since the streaming providers involved in the case already maintain internal subscription records that will be used to verify eligibility. Importantly, the settlement operates on an opt-in basis, meaning eligible subscribers who take no action will not automatically receive a payment; a claim must be actively filed by today's deadline in order to be eligible for any portion of the settlement fund.

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Beene suggested the settlement could carry broader significance for how major media companies approach pricing decisions involving smaller streaming and distribution partners going forward.

"This case could serve as a warning that attempts to raise prices on partner providers could not just backfire with customers, but also result in legal backlash, as well," Beene said.

It remains unclear exactly when eligible claimants can expect to receive payment, even after today's filing deadline passes. The settlement still requires final approval from the court overseeing the case, a process that can be delayed if any objections to the settlement's terms are raised during the review period. Today's deadline also applies more broadly to anyone who wishes to formally request exclusion from the settlement or otherwise preserve certain legal rights related to the case, in addition to those simply seeking to file a claim for payment.

Given that today marks the final opportunity to submit a claim, eligible YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers who have not yet filed are encouraged to do so as soon as possible, either through the official settlement website or by submitting a claim form by mail, ensuring any mailed submission is postmarked or received by the settlement administrator before the close of the filing window. Once the deadline passes, no additional claims will be accepted, and any eligible subscribers who fail to file will not receive a portion of the $50 million settlement fund, regardless of how long they may have subscribed to either qualifying service during the covered period.