Motley Fool Stock Advisor, the investment newsletter service run by brothers David and Tom Gardner, has posted a 964% average return since its February 2002 launch, more than four times the 213% gain of the S&P 500 over the same 24-year stretch, according to the service's official performance disclosures as of Aug. 27.

The headline figure has circulated widely in recent Motley Fool marketing materials and financial media coverage, positioning the service as one of the longer-running examples of a subscription stock-picking newsletter that claims to have meaningfully beaten the broader market over multiple decades. But a closer look at how that number is calculated shows it depends heavily on a small handful of extraordinarily successful early recommendations that current and prospective subscribers cannot access today.

Stock Advisor calculates its results using a time-weighted return methodology, the same general approach mandated by the CFA Institute for institutional portfolio managers, according to an analysis published by TechTimes. Under this method, each individual stock recommendation is tracked from the day it was made and compared against the S&P 500's performance from that same starting point, and the service's headline return is the simple arithmetic average of every recommendation's individual result across the newsletter's full 24-year history.

That structure means every pick, whether made in 2002 or in 2026, counts equally in the average regardless of how long it has had to compound or how much money any individual subscriber actually put behind it. As of Aug. 27, the service's four largest cornerstone gains were built almost entirely before most current subscribers ever joined: Nvidia, recommended in April 2005, was up 128,583%; Netflix, recommended in December 2004, was up 43,831%; Amazon, recommended in September 2002, was up 33,901%; and Disney, recommended in June 2002, was up 6,158%, according to figures reported by TechTimes and confirmed in the Motley Fool's own disclosures.

Because the return calculation is a simple average across recommendations rather than a measure of an actual portfolio's cumulative growth, a single outlier such as Nvidia's more than 128,000% gain can overwhelm hundreds of other recommendations that returned far more modest amounts, in some cases only 50% or 100% above the market. That means a subscriber who joined Stock Advisor in 2015 or later, after the Nvidia and Netflix recommendations had already been made, would not have captured those specific gains and would likely see personal returns closer to the broader market's performance than to the service's advertised 964% figure.

Academic research on investment newsletters more broadly has offered a skeptical view of whether such services consistently deliver market-beating stock selection. A National Bureau of Economic Research study that analyzed 153 investment newsletters over a 17-year period found no statistically significant evidence of superior stock-picking ability across the newsletter industry as a whole, according to TechTimes' review of the research. The study did find some newsletters that outperformed the market, but concluded that outperformance occurred no more frequently than would be expected by chance alone.

Stock Advisor operates by publishing two new stock recommendations each month, one from its Hidden Gems research team on the first Thursday of the month focused on overlooked companies, and one from its Rule Breakers team on the third Thursday targeting early-stage companies in emerging industries. On the fourth Thursday of each month, both teams jointly publish an updated ranking of the service's current top 10 recommended stocks. Annual membership costs 199 dollars, though new subscribers are frequently offered introductory pricing around 99 dollars, and the service says it has more than 500,000 active members. Subscribers also gain access to the company's Fool IQ financial data tools, a Moneyball artificial intelligence scoring system launched in May 2025, and portfolio guidance tailored to different risk tolerances.

For investors who want broader exposure to Motley Fool's recommended universe of stocks without picking individual positions themselves, the company also operates the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, traded under the ticker TMFC, which has been available since January 2018 and held roughly 2.06 billion dollars in assets as of late August, according to the service's disclosures. The fund tracks the 100 largest companies the Motley Fool has recommended, weighted by market capitalization, with technology stocks making up approximately 36% of holdings, followed by communication services at about 16% and financial services at roughly 14%.

Both Stock Advisor's newsletter recommendations and the TMFC fund now face a different investment landscape than the one that produced their historical gains. The technology stocks responsible for much of the service's outperformance currently trade at elevated valuations following years of gains, and several of the macroeconomic conditions that supported two decades of strong returns, including persistently low interest rates and rapidly globalizing supply chains, are less favorable today than during earlier stretches of the service's track record. A recent industry survey cited in coverage of the sector found that roughly nine in 10 investors focused on artificial intelligence stocks plan to hold or buy more shares in that category, reflecting continued optimism that could either sustain current valuations or, some analysts have cautioned, represent future returns being pulled forward into today's elevated prices.

The Motley Fool has continued to disclose its full recommendation history publicly, including underperforming picks alongside its winners, a level of transparency that distinguishes it from many comparable subscription investment services. Even so, the underlying question for any prospective subscriber remains a personal one: how much of Stock Advisor's historical outperformance reflects genuine analytical skill in identifying future winners early, and how much reflects a broader, decades-long bet on the technology sector that happened to pay off spectacularly for a small number of specific companies picked years or decades ago.