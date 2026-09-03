Sony Tells Court Reasonable PlayStation Buyers Know Digital Games Are Licenses, Not Ownership In New Filing

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Sony is pushing back hard against a proposed class action lawsuit over how the PlayStation Store discloses digital licensing terms, arguing in a court filing that "reasonable consumers" already understand that buying a digital game does not mean they actually own it, even as the company simultaneously winds down its production of physical game discs.

The Japan-based electronics and entertainment giant is facing the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where four PlayStation customers filed a proposed class action on June 18. The plaintiffs allege that Sony failed to properly disclose that paying for a downloadable game does not grant permanent ownership or guaranteed access to it, in violation of a California law that took effect in 2025.

That law, known as AB 2426, requires companies selling digital goods to include a clear, plain-language disclosure stating that "buying" or "purchasing" a digital product actually confers only a license rather than outright ownership. The plaintiffs argue that PlayStation Store buttons labeled "Buy Now" and "Confirm Purchase" communicate ownership to consumers, while the actual licensing terms are buried several hundred words deep in linked documents that are not directly displayed during the checkout process.

According to court filings, the plaintiffs' purchases occurred after the California law took effect. Plaintiff Jason Mendoza bought the game Resident Evil Requiem on Feb. 14, 2026, while plaintiff Edward Heycock purchased the same title just 11 days later, on Feb. 25, 2026, for $69.99. A third plaintiff, identified in filings as Garcia, purchased NBA 2K25, NBA 2K26 and Madden NFL 26. The plaintiffs sent Sony two demand letters in April and May of this year, which the company did not answer, ultimately leading to the June lawsuit.

Sony filed its formal response on Aug. 21, arguing in part that the very fact multiple customers were able to purchase the same digital title within days of each other undermines the plaintiffs' claim that reasonable consumers believed they were obtaining exclusive ownership of a digital copy.

"In the digital age, it is not plausible to allege that reasonable consumers believed they were obtaining 'ownership' of a digital game," Sony's filing states, pointing directly to the fact that Heycock was able to purchase Resident Evil Requiem despite Mendoza having already purchased it less than two weeks earlier.

Sony's filing also leaned on the language contained in its own software license agreement to argue that its disclosures were sufficient and consistent with how the plaintiffs themselves have described their understanding of the terms.

"As plaintiffs admit, Section 1 of the SPLA likewise explains that 'the Software is licensed to you, not sold,'" the filing states. "This makes sense."

Beyond disputing the disclosure claims directly, Sony's filing also argues that the plaintiffs have not alleged any actual harm resulting from Sony's practices, noting that the customers bringing the suit are, in the company's characterization, satisfied repeat buyers who have spent hundreds of dollars purchasing digital PlayStation content over the past several years despite their stated objections to the licensing terms.

Sony's response additionally includes a motion seeking to push the entire dispute into private arbitration rather than allowing it to proceed as a class action in open court, a standard legal strategy frequently employed by large companies facing consumer class actions, since arbitration proceedings are conducted privately and cannot proceed under a class-action format.

The lawsuit's timing has drawn particular attention given Sony's broader strategic shift away from physical media. The company has announced it will stop producing PlayStation game discs entirely starting in January 2028, a move that will make digital licenses the exclusive means by which most new PlayStation titles reach consumers going forward. Sony has said it has been in discussions with retailers about how to navigate that disc-free future, including the possibility that some U.S. retailers could continue selling boxed products containing digital download codes rather than physical discs.

The complaint filed by the plaintiffs specifically cites a screenshot of a PlayStation Store page for the game "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," noting that the page's listing does not clearly inform customers they are purchasing a license to the game rather than the game itself. By contrast, the plaintiffs' complaint notes that the PC gaming marketplace Steam has begun including an explicit warning on its shopping cart page informing customers that they are purchasing a revocable license rather than outright ownership of a given title, a disclosure practice the plaintiffs argue Sony has failed to adopt with comparable clarity on the PlayStation Store.

Sony's court filing has generated significant public backlash within gaming communities since it became public, with critics arguing the company's central legal defense, that reasonable consumers should already understand digital ownership is impossible simply because digital copies are not a scarce, finite resource, sidesteps the more specific disclosure requirements at the heart of California's digital goods law. Online commentary responding to the filing has characterized the argument as tone-deaf, particularly given its timing just months ahead of Sony's planned elimination of physical disc production, a shift that will leave digital licenses as the default and, for many titles, the only way to purchase new PlayStation games.

The debate over digital ownership rights has become an increasingly prominent point of tension across the broader video game industry in recent years, as more publishers and platform holders shift toward all-digital distribution models. Concerns over the durability and permanence of digital purchases have contributed to a broader wave of consumer skepticism toward subscription-based and license-dependent digital products more generally, with some players expressing growing preference for older, physical media formats specifically because they offer clearer, more durable ownership rights that do not depend on a platform holder's continued willingness or ability to maintain access to purchased content.

Sony did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit or its recent court filing. The case remains ongoing in California's Northern District Court, with Sony's motion to compel arbitration and its broader defense against the underlying disclosure claims both still pending before the court. The outcome could carry broader implications for how digital storefronts across the video game industry are required to disclose licensing terms to consumers going forward, particularly as more platform holders continue shifting away from physical media toward fully digital distribution models in the years ahead.