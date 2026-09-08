Kylie Jenner Gives Tour Of $15M 'Dream Home,' Still Under Construction After Six Full Years In Hidden Hills

HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. — Kylie Jenner has revealed that her "dream home" remains under construction more than six years after she first purchased the property, giving fans a detailed video tour of the sprawling Hidden Hills, California, estate in a YouTube vlog posted Sunday.

The 29-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and "Kardashians" star bought the five-acre property for $15 million in 2020, according to reporting on the vlog. In the roughly six-minute clip, titled "building my dream house," Jenner walked her 12.1 million YouTube subscribers through the current state of construction on what she described as her "beautiful dream Italian home."

"I'm going to go to my construction site. I have been building a house for like six years. I bought the property in 2020," Jenner told viewers at the start of the video. "I have to do some approvals and you're coming with me. Let's go."

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Jenner acknowledged that she had largely kept the ongoing project out of the public eye until now, despite widespread online speculation about the property's progress.

"I really wasn't going to post about it but it's kind of all over the Internet anyway," Jenner said.

The tour began with the property's landscaping, which Jenner showed off in detail before heading inside the still-unfinished main house. According to accounts of the video, Jenner's driveway is paved with reclaimed cobblestones and surrounded by lavender bushes and ancient olive trees, with the overall landscaping design intended to evoke a fairy-tale-like atmosphere. Jenner said she also plans to add a rose garden to the grounds, explaining that the addition would let her "be a princess."

Some of the olive trees on the property carry personal significance for Jenner, having come from her sister Kendall Jenner's own home renovation.

"My sister was doing some construction at one of her homes, Kendall, and she had to get rid of all of these baby olives, trees, so she was like: 'Does anyone want them?' And I said: 'Absolutely,'" Jenner said. "Not only are they so beautiful, but it reminds me of my sister every time I look at them."

Moving inside the still largely bare house, Jenner pointed out several completed architectural features, including multiple fireplaces, tiled guest bathrooms with marbled detailing, reclaimed wooden flooring, and newly installed kitchen units. She also detailed some of the design decisions still awaiting her final approval, including choosing a shade of white plaster for the walls in the home's main living areas, signing off on the brickwork surrounding one of the fireplaces, and selecting a separate plaster shade for the guest bedrooms.

Jenner also outlined several planned features not yet built, including an indoor gym planned for the home's basement level. Heading outside, she showed fans a fenced-in concrete patio where a "sports court" will eventually be installed, along with a planned outdoor dining area near a stone staircase.

"I'm doing outdoor dining," Jenner explained in the video. "I have a fountain down here and a pizza oven. I wanted somewhere to go to throw dinner parties and birthdays."

The property itself carries some notable history within the celebrity real estate world. The five-acre Hidden Hills plot was previously owned by singer and actress Miley Cyrus between 2015 and 2018, before Jenner acquired it in 2020 and began the extended construction process that continues today.

Closing out the video, Jenner expressed both excitement and lingering impatience over the project's extended timeline, telling her audience she remains eager for the home to finally be finished.

"That is it for all the approvals today and all the newness," Jenner said. "I'm so excited. I've been working on this for so long, and I'm just ready for it to be done. And to move in."

Jenner, who has two children, currently owns several other properties across California, meaning the extended construction timeline on the Hidden Hills estate has not left her without housing options during the yearslong building process. Her Sunday vlog marked what she described as her first video upload in an extended period, drawing renewed attention to her YouTube channel alongside the broader interest in the property itself.

The extended construction timeline on high-end celebrity properties is not entirely unusual within the entertainment industry, particularly for large-scale custom builds involving extensive architectural detail, specialized materials such as reclaimed cobblestone and wood flooring, and the kind of design-by-design approval process Jenner documented throughout the tour. Even so, a six-year construction period for a single residential property remains notably long by most standards, and Jenner's video appeared to directly address ongoing public curiosity and speculation about the project's status that had circulated online in the years since she first purchased the land.

Jenner has a well-documented history of real estate activity throughout her career, having bought, renovated and sold multiple properties across Southern California since she first began investing in real estate as a teenager. Her current Hidden Hills project represents one of her more ambitious and extensively documented undertakings to date, given both the scale of the property and the level of customization reflected in the design choices she showcased during Sunday's tour.

With the home still requiring additional construction work before it is move-in ready, Jenner did not provide fans with a specific timeline for when the estate might finally be completed. Given the project's already lengthy six-year history, however, her latest update leaves open the possibility that additional months, or potentially longer, could pass before the reality star and beauty entrepreneur is able to move into the Italian-inspired residence she has spent years personally overseeing down to individual paint and plaster selections.