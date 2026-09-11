FTSE 100 Rebounds 0.36% Friday, Snapping Five-Day Losing Streak As Oil Prices Weigh On Global Markets

LONDON — Britain's FTSE 100 index climbed 38.53 points, or 0.36%, to 10,647.45 as of late morning Friday, offering a modest reprieve for London-listed shares after five consecutive sessions of losses driven by surging oil prices and rising global bond yields.

The index traded within a range of 10,602.13 to 10,647.98 during the session, according to live market data, recovering from Thursday's close of 10,608.92, which had marked the FTSE 100's lowest level since the beginning of August. Thursday's session alone saw the index decline 0.57%, extending a losing streak that had persisted across the entire trading week amid a broader deterioration in global market sentiment.

According to Sunday Guardian Live's market forecast ahead of Friday's session, the FTSE 100 was expected to open modestly higher following the prior five-day decline, though analysts cautioned that any recovery was likely to remain limited given continued pressure from soaring oil prices, elevated global bond yields and rising interest rate expectations weighing on the broader market environment. The FTSE 250, London's mid-cap index, had fallen 0.92% during Thursday's session, reflecting even sharper losses among smaller and mid-sized UK companies during the week's broader selloff.

The primary driver behind the week's sustained weakness has been a dramatic increase in global oil prices tied to escalating conflict in the Middle East, with the resulting inflation concerns feeding directly into higher bond yields and renewed expectations for continued interest rate tightening among major central banks. A stronger-than-expected U.S. producer price report released earlier in the week further boosted market expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase at its upcoming September meeting, adding to the broader pressure on risk assets across global markets, including UK equities.

Technical analysis of the FTSE 100's recent price action has painted a cautious picture heading into Friday's session. According to trading analysis from Nick Hilsden published Friday morning, the index's chart structure had "deteriorated again" over the preceding sessions, with a recovery attempt failing the day before and the index's short-term moving averages continuing to trend lower. Hilsden noted the index remained firmly positioned within a descending trading channel, with key resistance levels identified in the 10,650 to 10,668 range and a more significant daily pivot point near 10,701, a level Hilsden described as having served as a major resistance point during Thursday's trading.

Hilsden's analysis suggested a generally bearish near-term outlook for the index, even while cautioning against aggressively betting on further declines given how far the FTSE 100 had already fallen relative to its short-term technical indicators, with the daily relative strength index sitting around 32.7, a level often associated with an asset being oversold in the near term.

The FTSE 100, formally known as the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index and commonly referred to as the "Footsie," represents the 100 most highly capitalized companies with primary listings on the London Stock Exchange. The index, which began trading on Jan. 3, 1984, carries a total market capitalization of approximately £2.492 trillion as of its most recent formal review in June, and is maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group.

Over the trailing 52 weeks, the FTSE 100 has traded within a considerably wider range than this week's movements alone might suggest, spanning from a low of 9,107.40 to a high of 10,989.45, according to data compiled by Investing.com, illustrating the substantial overall gains the index has posted over the past year even amid this week's sharper pullback. Trading volume for the index has remained robust throughout the recent volatility, with recent daily volume figures exceeding 837 million shares traded.

This week's broader selloff across UK equities unfolded alongside similar pressure across global markets, with the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran continuing to drive volatility in oil markets throughout the week. That conflict has kept energy prices elevated and added a persistent layer of uncertainty to the broader macroeconomic outlook facing central banks and investors alike, both in the UK and internationally, as markets continue attempting to price in the combined effects of geopolitical risk, inflation pressure and shifting interest rate expectations heading into the final months of the year.

Beyond the FTSE 100 specifically, the broader family of UK stock indices maintained by FTSE Russell has continued to reflect similar pressures throughout the week. The FTSE 250, which tracks mid-cap companies ranked 101st through 350th by market capitalization on the London Stock Exchange, carries a combined market capitalization of approximately £274 billion as of its most recent March review, with financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors together accounting for roughly 74% of that index's overall weighting. The FTSE 350, which combines both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 into a single broader large- and mid-cap index, maintains a total market capitalization of approximately £2.710 trillion.

With Friday's modest rebound offering some relief following the week's sustained selling pressure, investors are likely to remain focused in the coming sessions on whether oil prices continue climbing amid the unresolved Middle East conflict, along with any further signals from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England regarding the path of interest rates heading into the final months of 2026. Given the technical deterioration flagged by market analysts and the continued macroeconomic headwinds facing London-listed equities, Friday's gain appears more likely to represent a tentative pause within a broader cautious trading environment than a definitive turning point for the index following its worst weekly stretch since the beginning of August.