KEY POINTS Owala's New Pokemon Water Bottles Land at Target Wednesday for the Franchise's Big 30th Anniversary Bash Drinkware brand Owala is releasing a new collection of Pokemon-themed water bottles exclusively at Target on Wednesday, timing the launch to coincide with the video game franchise's 30th anniversary celebrations. The Owala x Pokemon collection features five distinct FreeSip water bottle designs built around some of the franchise's most recognizable characters. Confirmed designs include a bright yellow, cream and blue bottle centered on Pikachu, marketed as the "Pikachu I Choose You" edition, alongside separate bottles dedicated to Charizard and Gengar, a design featuring Eevee alongside its evolved forms Sylveon and Vaporeon, and a Kanto Starter Trio bottle bringing together Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle. Owala gave fans an early look at the collection through a short video posted to Instagram ahead of the official release, showcasing the designs across the lineup. Owala's FreeSip bottles, the format used across the new Pokemon collection, are known for a two-way spout system that lets users drink either upright through an integrated straw or tilt the bottle back to use a wider opening. The stainless steel bottles also feature insulated construction, a leak-resistant push-button lid, and a carry loop that doubles as a lock when closed, features consistent with Owala's broader special-edition bottle lineup. Target has not yet published final retail pricing for the collection, though at least one confirmed listing shows a 16-fluid-ounce stainless steel Pikachu design available on Target's website. Given that Owala's existing special-edition FreeSip bottles at Target typically retail in the range of $25 to $30 depending on size and finish, industry watchers have said the new Pokemon collection is likely to fall within that same general pricing tier, though exact prices for each of the five designs had not been officially confirmed as of the collection's launch. Target typically publishes new product drops to its website around 3 a.m. Eastern time, though the retailer had not officially confirmed the exact release time for the Pokemon collection ahead of Wednesday's launch, according to retail coverage tracking the release. Target did tease the collaboration on its website in the days leading up to launch, confirming the collection was arriving Wednesday without detailing full pricing or size information for each design at that time. Ahead of the official release, photos purporting to show the bottles already stocked on store shelves at some Target locations began circulating online, including images shared to social media and community forums showing the Charizard and Kanto Starter Trio designs apparently pulled directly from shelves before the collection's confirmed launch date. One widely shared image showed a bagged Charizard bottle still bearing a printed "Remove Before Display" instruction, suggesting at least some Target locations had received and begun unpacking shipments of the collection ahead of schedule. The character lineup selected for the collaboration leans on some of Pokemon's most consistently popular and recognizable figures. Pikachu, the franchise's mascot, anchors the collection, while Charizard and Gengar represent two of the series' most enduringly popular non-mascot characters among longtime fans. The inclusion of Eevee and its evolved forms, along with the original three Kanto starter Pokemon, rounds out a lineup aimed at covering a broad cross-section of the franchise's decades-spanning fan base without requiring more niche or recent character selections. The collaboration's timing is no coincidence. Wednesday's release coincides directly with Pokemon's 30th anniversary, marking three decades since Nintendo's original Pokemon video games first launched and sparked what has since grown into one of the best-selling media franchises in history, spanning video games, a long-running animated series, and a global trading card game. The Owala collaboration joins a broader wave of 30th-anniversary merchandise tied to the milestone, including a Pokemon Trading Card Game 30th Celebration set that has also drawn significant attention from collectors and retailers in recent weeks, as well as a separate collaboration between apparel brand Adidas and Pokemon featuring three bomber jackets sold exclusively through Dick's Sporting Goods. As with many of Owala's prior special-edition and licensed collaborations, the Pokemon collection is expected to be available for a limited time only, a pattern that has previously driven quick sellouts for the brand's other themed drops, including past Halloween-specific FreeSip designs and other limited-run collaborations sold exclusively through Target. Owala has built a reputation in recent years for regularly releasing themed and collaboration bottles through Target, a pattern that has turned each new drop into a closely watched event among the brand's dedicated fan following, many of whom track upcoming releases through retail-focused deal and collector community websites. The exact online release time and full pricing details for all five Pokemon designs are expected to become clear once Target's individual product listings go live, with retail tracking sites advising shoppers interested in the collection to check Target's website directly on the morning of the release, given the retailer's history of limited initial stock for similarly hyped licensed collaborations. Shoppers interested in the broader Owala lineup, including the brand's standard FreeSip water bottles in various sizes, can find those products available now through Target's website and in select stores, independent of the new Pokemon-specific collection's release.

Drinkware brand Owala is releasing a new collection of Pokemon-themed water bottles exclusively at Target on Wednesday, timing the launch to coincide with the video game franchise's 30th anniversary celebrations.

The Owala x Pokemon collection features five distinct FreeSip water bottle designs built around some of the franchise's most recognizable characters. Confirmed designs include a bright yellow, cream and blue bottle centered on Pikachu, marketed as the "Pikachu I Choose You" edition, alongside separate bottles dedicated to Charizard and Gengar, a design featuring Eevee alongside its evolved forms Sylveon and Vaporeon, and a Kanto Starter Trio bottle bringing together Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle. Owala gave fans an early look at the collection through a short video posted to Instagram ahead of the official release, showcasing the designs across the lineup.

Owala's FreeSip bottles, the format used across the new Pokemon collection, are known for a two-way spout system that lets users drink either upright through an integrated straw or tilt the bottle back to use a wider opening. The stainless steel bottles also feature insulated construction, a leak-resistant push-button lid, and a carry loop that doubles as a lock when closed, features consistent with Owala's broader special-edition bottle lineup.

Target has not yet published final retail pricing for the collection, though at least one confirmed listing shows a 16-fluid-ounce stainless steel Pikachu design available on Target's website. Given that Owala's existing special-edition FreeSip bottles at Target typically retail in the range of $25 to $30 depending on size and finish, industry watchers have said the new Pokemon collection is likely to fall within that same general pricing tier, though exact prices for each of the five designs had not been officially confirmed as of the collection's launch.

Target typically publishes new product drops to its website around 3 a.m. Eastern time, though the retailer had not officially confirmed the exact release time for the Pokemon collection ahead of Wednesday's launch, according to retail coverage tracking the release. Target did tease the collaboration on its website in the days leading up to launch, confirming the collection was arriving Wednesday without detailing full pricing or size information for each design at that time.

Ahead of the official release, photos purporting to show the bottles already stocked on store shelves at some Target locations began circulating online, including images shared to social media and community forums showing the Charizard and Kanto Starter Trio designs apparently pulled directly from shelves before the collection's confirmed launch date. One widely shared image showed a bagged Charizard bottle still bearing a printed "Remove Before Display" instruction, suggesting at least some Target locations had received and begun unpacking shipments of the collection ahead of schedule.

The character lineup selected for the collaboration leans on some of Pokemon's most consistently popular and recognizable figures. Pikachu, the franchise's mascot, anchors the collection, while Charizard and Gengar represent two of the series' most enduringly popular non-mascot characters among longtime fans. The inclusion of Eevee and its evolved forms, along with the original three Kanto starter Pokemon, rounds out a lineup aimed at covering a broad cross-section of the franchise's decades-spanning fan base without requiring more niche or recent character selections.

The collaboration's timing is no coincidence. Wednesday's release coincides directly with Pokemon's 30th anniversary, marking three decades since Nintendo's original Pokemon video games first launched and sparked what has since grown into one of the best-selling media franchises in history, spanning video games, a long-running animated series, and a global trading card game. The Owala collaboration joins a broader wave of 30th-anniversary merchandise tied to the milestone, including a Pokemon Trading Card Game 30th Celebration set that has also drawn significant attention from collectors and retailers in recent weeks, as well as a separate collaboration between apparel brand Adidas and Pokemon featuring three bomber jackets sold exclusively through Dick's Sporting Goods.

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As with many of Owala's prior special-edition and licensed collaborations, the Pokemon collection is expected to be available for a limited time only, a pattern that has previously driven quick sellouts for the brand's other themed drops, including past Halloween-specific FreeSip designs and other limited-run collaborations sold exclusively through Target. Owala has built a reputation in recent years for regularly releasing themed and collaboration bottles through Target, a pattern that has turned each new drop into a closely watched event among the brand's dedicated fan following, many of whom track upcoming releases through retail-focused deal and collector community websites.

The exact online release time and full pricing details for all five Pokemon designs are expected to become clear once Target's individual product listings go live, with retail tracking sites advising shoppers interested in the collection to check Target's website directly on the morning of the release, given the retailer's history of limited initial stock for similarly hyped licensed collaborations. Shoppers interested in the broader Owala lineup, including the brand's standard FreeSip water bottles in various sizes, can find those products available now through Target's website and in select stores, independent of the new Pokemon-specific collection's release.