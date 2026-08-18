Best Buy Marks 60th Anniversary With Weeklong Sale, Custom 3D-Printed Sneakers and Deals Nationwide

Best Buy is celebrating its 60th anniversary this week with a company-wide sale running through Aug. 23, marking six decades since the retailer opened its first store as a small audio shop in St. Paul, Minnesota, and growing into one of the country's largest consumer electronics chains.

According to a statement from the company, the anniversary celebration kicked off Monday, Aug. 17, with what Best Buy is calling "The Anniversary Sale," running through Sunday, Aug. 23, across the company's physical stores, its mobile app and BestBuy.com. The sale includes discounts across a range of consumer electronics categories, including iPads, headphones, laptops and other tech products, according to the retailer.

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The company plans to extend the celebration further during what it is calling its anniversary weekend, running Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23, when Best Buy said it will introduce an additional, refreshed lineup of promotional offers beyond those available during the broader weeklong sale.

Best Buy is also offering enhanced loyalty rewards throughout the sale period as part of the anniversary promotion. According to terms outlined by the company, members of its My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total loyalty programs can earn 10% back in rewards on qualifying purchases made between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, up to a maximum reward of $60. That figure includes the standard 1% back in rewards those membership tiers already receive, combined with an additional 9% tied specifically to the anniversary promotion. According to the offer's terms, members must have an active My Best Buy account and be signed in at the time of a qualifying purchase, and reward points are expected to post to loyalty accounts within two to three weeks of the purchase, shipment or delivery date. The offer excludes tax, shipping and delivery fees, and gift card purchases.

The retailer is separately promoting a credit card incentive tied to the anniversary event. Customers who apply for and are approved for a My Best Buy Credit Card can earn 15% back in rewards on purchases made using Standard Credit during their first day of card use, provided that purchase occurs within 14 days of the account being opened. That offer, which runs from Aug. 10 through Sept. 7, combines a standard 5% back in rewards for using Standard Credit with an additional 10% tied specifically to new cardholders' first day of purchases. According to the terms, that particular offer is available only to customers being approved for a My Best Buy Credit Card for the first time and cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Best Buy is also planning a separate, single-day in-store promotional event on Saturday, Aug. 22, which the company is calling Anniversary Day. According to the retailer, six special anniversary offers will be available exclusively in physical stores that day, including a promotional gift card deal. The company said quantities for these one-day offers are limited, with a minimum of 50 60th Anniversary Best Buy gift cards guaranteed per store location, and cautioned that the one-day event offers will not be eligible under the company's standard price-match guarantee policy. Purchases under the Anniversary Day promotion are limited to one item per offer per customer.

As part of the broader 60th anniversary celebration, Best Buy is running a promotional sweepstakes inviting customers to submit photographs of their oldest technology devices, including phones, televisions and gaming systems, through BestBuy.com for a chance to win anniversary-themed prizes. According to the official rules, the sweepstakes requires no purchase to enter, runs through 11:59 p.m. Central time on Aug. 23, and is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico who are at least 18 years old. The company described the promotion as a way to honor how consumer technology has evolved over the past six decades while looking ahead to future innovations.

Best Buy has also partnered with technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee for a video project tracing the evolution of the telephone over the company's 60-year history, framing the retailer's role in helping customers navigate successive waves of technological change. According to the company, an advertising campaign tied to that collaboration launched on Brownlee's YouTube channel beginning Aug. 10.

In one of the more unconventional elements of the anniversary campaign, Best Buy said it is offering custom, 3D-printed anniversary-themed sneakers for purchase through BestBuy.com. According to the company, the shoes, produced in partnership with 3D-printing company Nexbie, are being offered in limited quantities as a novelty item tied to the anniversary celebration, intended to showcase advances in manufacturing technology alongside the retailer's broader product offerings.

Best Buy, founded in 1966, has grown from its original single-location audio equipment store in St. Paul into a national retail chain operating hundreds of stores across the United States, alongside a substantial e-commerce and mobile app business. The company has positioned itself over the decades as a primary retail destination for consumer electronics, expanding its product offerings over time to include computers, mobile devices, home appliances, gaming systems and a range of technology services.

In a statement accompanying the anniversary announcement, the company emphasized that the celebration was intended to center on the customers who have supported the retailer throughout its history, rather than solely on the company's own milestones. Best Buy said the sale, promotional offers and associated activities were designed collectively as "our own way" of marking six decades in business while thanking longtime shoppers for their continued patronage.

The anniversary sale arrives during a period of heightened competition within the consumer electronics retail sector, as Best Buy continues to compete against a range of both traditional retail rivals and major e-commerce platforms for consumer spending on technology products. Large-scale promotional events tied to company milestones, such as this week's anniversary sale, have increasingly become a common strategy among major retailers seeking to drive foot traffic and online engagement during traditionally slower periods of the retail calendar outside major holiday shopping seasons.

As the weeklong sale continues through Sunday, Best Buy customers are expected to see the broadest range of anniversary-specific promotions during the final three days of the event, culminating in Saturday's single-day, in-store-only Anniversary Day offers, before the celebration concludes alongside the standard sale pricing on Aug. 23.